Ruben Neves (right) has scored four goals for Wolves so far this season

Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves is worth £100m, boss Bruno Lage has suggested.

Portugal international Neves has been linked with several clubs, external-link including Barcelona, Liverpool and Manchester United.

The 25-year-old, who is contracted to Wolves until 2024, has scored four goals in 31 appearances for the Midlands club this season.

"I don't know if it's Manchester United or other teams, what I know is we have a special player with us," said Lage.

"What he is doing this season is very good. I think also the way we play, he can show a better Ruben, and also the way he plays puts our team on a different level.

"When you have that player, the best thing to do is improve his salary and years of contract.

"But who knows, when you have a top player like him in that specific position, that can defend and attack, and is a top professional and a great man, the big teams are there with £100m to buy these kinds of players."

Neves joined Wolves from Porto for about £16m in 2017 and he helped them to the Championship title and promotion to the top flight in his first season at the club.

He is currently sidelined with a knee injury but has helped Wolves to eighth in the Premier League prior to their game against Newcastle United on Friday.

Lage has lost a key player for a huge fee before - during his time as Benfica manager, he saw Joao Felix sold to Atletico Madrid.

"I would have preferred to remain with Joao Felix in Benfica, but 120m euros came and he left," added Lage.

"It depends on the strategy of Wolves also. That's why it was so hard to find players in the last two transfer windows.

"We want to find the best players at the right price and the right age to help us, then after two or three years they can give us economical profit.

"It's not just about Wolves, in these days which club can refuse a proposal of 80, 90 or 100 million pounds? Five or six."