Rotherham United v Sutton United

Match report to follow.
Last updated on .From the section Football
Match report to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Carlisle
|3
|2
|1
|0
|7
|3
|4
|8
|2
|Hartlepool
|3
|1
|2
|0
|6
|5
|1
|6
|3
|Everton U21
|3
|1
|0
|2
|1
|3
|-2
|3
|4
|Morecambe
|3
|0
|1
|2
|2
|5
|-3
|1
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Crewe
|3
|3
|0
|0
|6
|0
|6
|9
|2
|Wigan
|3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|2
|0
|4
|3
|Shrewsbury
|3
|1
|0
|2
|3
|4
|-1
|3
|4
|Wolverhampton Wanderers U21
|3
|0
|1
|2
|1
|6
|-5
|2
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Rotherham
|3
|3
|0
|0
|15
|1
|14
|9
|2
|Doncaster
|3
|2
|0
|1
|5
|9
|-4
|6
|3
|Manchester City U21
|3
|1
|0
|2
|4
|7
|-3
|3
|4
|Scunthorpe
|3
|0
|0
|3
|3
|10
|-7
|0
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Sunderland
|3
|2
|1
|0
|5
|3
|2
|7
|2
|Lincoln City
|3
|2
|0
|1
|7
|4
|3
|6
|3
|Manchester United U21
|3
|1
|0
|2
|6
|5
|1
|3
|4
|Bradford
|3
|0
|1
|2
|1
|7
|-6
|2
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Accrington
|3
|2
|1
|0
|11
|3
|8
|8
|2
|Fleetwood
|3
|2
|0
|1
|8
|6
|2
|6
|3
|Barrow
|3
|1
|1
|1
|4
|5
|-1
|4
|4
|Leicester City U21
|3
|0
|0
|3
|1
|10
|-9
|0
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Ipswich
|3
|1
|1
|1
|3
|2
|1
|5
|2
|Colchester
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|4
|3
|West Ham United U21
|3
|2
|0
|1
|4
|2
|2
|3
|4
|Gillingham
|3
|1
|0
|2
|1
|4
|-3
|3
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Sutton United
|3
|3
|0
|0
|6
|0
|6
|9
|2
|Portsmouth
|3
|1
|0
|2
|6
|7
|-1
|3
|3
|Wimbledon
|3
|1
|0
|2
|5
|6
|-1
|3
|4
|Crystal Palace U21
|3
|1
|0
|2
|2
|6
|-4
|3
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Forest Green
|3
|1
|2
|0
|5
|3
|2
|6
|2
|Walsall
|3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|3
|-1
|5
|3
|Brighton and Hove Albion U21
|3
|1
|1
|1
|4
|4
|0
|4
|4
|Northampton
|3
|0
|2
|1
|3
|4
|-1
|3
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Exeter
|3
|1
|2
|0
|8
|6
|2
|6
|2
|Chelsea U21
|3
|1
|2
|0
|3
|2
|1
|6
|3
|Bristol Rovers
|3
|1
|0
|2
|6
|7
|-1
|3
|4
|Cheltenham
|3
|0
|2
|1
|2
|4
|-2
|3
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Leyton Orient
|3
|3
|0
|0
|6
|0
|6
|9
|2
|Charlton
|3
|2
|0
|1
|10
|3
|7
|6
|3
|Southampton U21
|3
|1
|0
|2
|5
|5
|0
|3
|4
|Crawley
|3
|0
|0
|3
|1
|14
|-13
|0
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Cambridge
|3
|2
|0
|1
|5
|2
|3
|6
|2
|Stevenage
|3
|2
|0
|1
|6
|5
|1
|6
|3
|Tottenham Hotspur U21
|3
|1
|0
|2
|6
|7
|-1
|3
|4
|Oxford Utd
|3
|1
|0
|2
|5
|8
|-3
|3
