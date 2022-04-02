Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Kieran Tierney is attracting interest from a number of European powerhouses including Real Madrid, but the Scotland defender remains committed to Arsenal and has no intention of leaving. (Football London) external-link

Midfielder Peter Haring has been offered a new contract to stay at Hearts beyond the summer. (Edinburgh Evening News) external-link

Rangers do not have to beat Celtic at Ibrox today to defend the title this season, insists former striker Shota Arveladze. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Manager Ange Postecoglou insists Celtic will go for a win in today's derby - just like his dad always demanded. (Scottish Sun) external-link

The form of Ryan Kent can help ease the blow of missing Alfredo Morelos for Rangers, says ex-Ibrox winger Jamie Murphy. (Daily Record) external-link

Former Rangers player Matt McKay admits he was "gutted" when Celtic appointed Ange Postecoglou since it meant a turnaround was coming but says he is surprised by just how quickly his fellow Australian has impressed. (Daily Record) external-link

Manager Shaun Maloney insists Hibs should have been had a penalty when Chris Mueller was booked for simulation in yesterday's draw with Dundee United. (Daily Record) external-link

Livingston boss David Martindale let rip at referee Kevin Clancy and claimed "even the seagulls" could see his side were denied a stonewall penalty in their defeat to St Johnstone. (Daily Record) external-link

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou hails the impact of Daizen Maeda and reveals he tried to sign the striker in the summer before succeeding in January. (Herald - subscription required) external-link