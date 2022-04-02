Scottish Gossip: Rangers, Celtic, Hearts, Hibs, Livingston, Tierney
Kieran Tierney is attracting interest from a number of European powerhouses including Real Madrid, but the Scotland defender remains committed to Arsenal and has no intention of leaving. (Football London)
Midfielder Peter Haring has been offered a new contract to stay at Hearts beyond the summer. (Edinburgh Evening News)
Rangers do not have to beat Celtic at Ibrox today to defend the title this season, insists former striker Shota Arveladze. (Scottish Sun)
Manager Ange Postecoglou insists Celtic will go for a win in today's derby - just like his dad always demanded. (Scottish Sun)
The form of Ryan Kent can help ease the blow of missing Alfredo Morelos for Rangers, says ex-Ibrox winger Jamie Murphy. (Daily Record)
Former Rangers player Matt McKay admits he was "gutted" when Celtic appointed Ange Postecoglou since it meant a turnaround was coming but says he is surprised by just how quickly his fellow Australian has impressed. (Daily Record)
Manager Shaun Maloney insists Hibs should have been had a penalty when Chris Mueller was booked for simulation in yesterday's draw with Dundee United. (Daily Record)
Livingston boss David Martindale let rip at referee Kevin Clancy and claimed "even the seagulls" could see his side were denied a stonewall penalty in their defeat to St Johnstone. (Daily Record)
Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou hails the impact of Daizen Maeda and reveals he tried to sign the striker in the summer before succeeding in January. (Herald - subscription required)
Celtic midfielder Reo Hatate is already qualified to be a PE teacher after four years a university in Japan but is plotting career as a coffee shop owner after football. (Scotsman - subscription required)