Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Dewsbury-Hall scored his first Premier League goal

Leicester continued their fine run of recent form as homegrown talent Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall played a starring role in a hard-earned win over Crystal Palace.

The Foxes started slowly at the King Power Stadium but Dewsbury-Hall carved Palace open with a superb ball for Ademola Lookman to fire home, before whipping his own finish high into the net six minutes later.

The 23-year-old's moments of quality proved telling in a fixture both sides could have been forgiven for looking past given their mid-table status and with key cup fixtures in the coming week.

Palace - who missed early chances through Wilfried Zaha, Jean-Philippe Mateta and Joachim Andersen - refused to give in after the break and Youri Tielemans' foul on Jordan Ayew in the penalty area offered them a route back into the match.

Zaha saw his penalty saved and when VAR pointed to encroachment in the area by home defender Caglar Soyuncu, his retaken penalty was also palmed away by Kasper Schmeichel, only for the Ivory Coast international to head in the rebound.

It prompted a spirited 10 minutes from Palace - who went close through a Jeffrey Schlupp flick - but their seven-game unbeaten run ends. Leicester now have four wins and a draw from their past six league games - form that lifts them to ninth in the table, one place above the beaten visitors.

help How to play Rate players out of 10 throughout or after the game. The rater will close 30 minutes after the final whistle. Rating range key 1 = Give it up 10 = Pure perfection Leicester Leicester City Leicester City

Crystal Palace Crystal Palace Crystal Palace Leicester City Starting XI Avg Squad number 1 Player name Schmeichel Average rating 6.91 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 2 Player name Justin Average rating 6.72 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 18 Player name Amartey Average rating 6.48 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 4 Player name Söyüncü Average rating 6.53 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 33 Player name Thomas Average rating 6.46 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 8 Player name Tielemans Average rating 6.69 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 24 Player name Mendy Average rating 6.63 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 22 Player name Dewsbury-Hall Average rating 7.78 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 10 Player name Maddison Average rating 7.30 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 29 Player name Daka Average rating 6.75 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 37 Player name Lookman Average rating 6.91 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Substitutes Avg Squad number 7 Player name Barnes Average rating 6.75 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 14 Player name Iheanacho Average rating 6.71 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 27 Player name Castagne Average rating 6.45 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Crystal Palace Starting XI Avg Squad number 13 Player name Guaita Average rating 6.08 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 17 Player name Clyne Average rating 5.93 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 16 Player name Andersen Average rating 5.98 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 6 Player name Guéhi Average rating 6.07 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 3 Player name Mitchell Average rating 6.00 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 8 Player name Kouyaté Average rating 6.06 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 15 Player name Schlupp Average rating 6.10 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 9 Player name J Ayew Average rating 5.92 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 23 Player name Gallagher Average rating 7.00 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 11 Player name Zaha Average rating 5.91 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 14 Player name Mateta Average rating 6.14 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Substitutes Avg Squad number 2 Player name Ward Average rating 4.89 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 10 Player name Eze Average rating 6.26 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 18 Player name McArthur Average rating 5.84 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10

Line-ups

Match Stats

Live Text Line-ups Leicester Formation 4-3-3 1 Schmeichel 2 Justin 18 Amartey 4 Söyüncü 33 Thomas 8 Tielemans 24 Mendy 22 Dewsbury-Hall 10 Maddison 29 Daka 37 Lookman 1 Schmeichel

2 Justin

18 Amartey

4 Söyüncü

33 Thomas Booked at 67mins

8 Tielemans

24 Mendy

22 Dewsbury-Hall

10 Maddison Substituted for Castagne at 89' minutes

29 Daka Substituted for Iheanacho at 76' minutes

37 Lookman Substituted for Barnes at 77' minutes Substitutes 3 Fofana

7 Barnes

11 Albrighton

14 Iheanacho

20 Choudhury

21 Ricardo Pereira

23 Vestergaard

27 Castagne

35 Jakupovic Crystal Palace Formation 4-2-3-1 13 Guaita 17 Clyne 16 Andersen 6 Guéhi 3 Mitchell 8 Kouyaté 15 Schlupp 9 J Ayew 23 Gallagher 11 Zaha 14 Mateta 13 Guaita

17 Clyne

16 Andersen

6 Guéhi

3 Mitchell Booked at 32mins Substituted for Ward at 34' minutes

8 Kouyaté Substituted for McArthur at 58' minutes

15 Schlupp

9 J Ayew

23 Gallagher Substituted for Eze at 58' minutes

11 Zaha

14 Mateta Substitutes 1 Butland

2 Ward

4 Milivojevic

5 Tomkins

10 Eze

18 McArthur

20 Benteke

22 Édouard

34 Kelly Referee: Robert Jones Match Stats Live Text Post update Match ends, Leicester City 2, Crystal Palace 1. Full Time Second Half ends, Leicester City 2, Crystal Palace 1. Post update Foul by Timothy Castagne (Leicester City). Post update Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Substitution Substitution, Leicester City. Timothy Castagne replaces James Maddison. Post update Attempt blocked. Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (Leicester City) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Harvey Barnes with a cross. Post update Attempt missed. Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Joachim Andersen with a headed pass following a set piece situation. Post update Foul by Youri Tielemans (Leicester City). Post update Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing. Post update Attempt blocked. James Maddison (Leicester City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Post update Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the attacking half. Post update Foul by James McArthur (Crystal Palace). Post update Daniel Amartey (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Foul by Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace). Substitution Substitution, Leicester City. Harvey Barnes replaces Ademola Lookman. Substitution Substitution, Leicester City. Kelechi Iheanacho replaces Patson Daka. Post update Foul by Ademola Lookman (Leicester City). Post update Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Attempt blocked. Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha. Post update Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by James Justin. Page 1 of 5 rewind previous Navigate to the next page next Navigate to the last page forward