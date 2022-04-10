Match ends, Leicester City 2, Crystal Palace 1.
Leicester continued their fine run of recent form as homegrown talent Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall played a starring role in a hard-earned win over Crystal Palace.
The Foxes started slowly at the King Power Stadium but Dewsbury-Hall carved Palace open with a superb ball for Ademola Lookman to fire home, before whipping his own finish high into the net six minutes later.
The 23-year-old's moments of quality proved telling in a fixture both sides could have been forgiven for looking past given their mid-table status and with key cup fixtures in the coming week.
Palace - who missed early chances through Wilfried Zaha, Jean-Philippe Mateta and Joachim Andersen - refused to give in after the break and Youri Tielemans' foul on Jordan Ayew in the penalty area offered them a route back into the match.
Zaha saw his penalty saved and when VAR pointed to encroachment in the area by home defender Caglar Soyuncu, his retaken penalty was also palmed away by Kasper Schmeichel, only for the Ivory Coast international to head in the rebound.
It prompted a spirited 10 minutes from Palace - who went close through a Jeffrey Schlupp flick - but their seven-game unbeaten run ends. Leicester now have four wins and a draw from their past six league games - form that lifts them to ninth in the table, one place above the beaten visitors.
How to play
Rate players out of 10 throughout or after the game. The rater will close 30 minutes after the final whistle.
Leicester City
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number1Player nameSchmeichelAverage rating
6.91
- Squad number2Player nameJustinAverage rating
6.72
- Squad number18Player nameAmarteyAverage rating
6.48
- Squad number4Player nameSöyüncüAverage rating
6.53
- Squad number33Player nameThomasAverage rating
6.46
- Squad number8Player nameTielemansAverage rating
6.69
- Squad number24Player nameMendyAverage rating
6.63
- Squad number22Player nameDewsbury-HallAverage rating
7.78
- Squad number10Player nameMaddisonAverage rating
7.30
- Squad number29Player nameDakaAverage rating
6.75
- Squad number37Player nameLookmanAverage rating
6.91
Substitutes
Avg
- Squad number7Player nameBarnesAverage rating
6.75
- Squad number14Player nameIheanachoAverage rating
6.71
- Squad number27Player nameCastagneAverage rating
6.45
Crystal Palace
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number13Player nameGuaitaAverage rating
6.08
- Squad number17Player nameClyneAverage rating
5.93
- Squad number16Player nameAndersenAverage rating
5.98
- Squad number6Player nameGuéhiAverage rating
6.07
- Squad number3Player nameMitchellAverage rating
6.00
- Squad number8Player nameKouyatéAverage rating
6.06
- Squad number15Player nameSchluppAverage rating
6.10
- Squad number9Player nameJ AyewAverage rating
5.92
- Squad number23Player nameGallagherAverage rating
7.00
- Squad number11Player nameZahaAverage rating
5.91
- Squad number14Player nameMatetaAverage rating
6.14
Substitutes
Avg
- Squad number2Player nameWardAverage rating
4.89
- Squad number10Player nameEzeAverage rating
6.26
- Squad number18Player nameMcArthurAverage rating
5.84
Line-ups
Leicester
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Schmeichel
- 2Justin
- 18Amartey
- 4Söyüncü
- 33ThomasBooked at 67mins
- 8Tielemans
- 24Mendy
- 22Dewsbury-Hall
- 10MaddisonSubstituted forCastagneat 89'minutes
- 29DakaSubstituted forIheanachoat 76'minutes
- 37LookmanSubstituted forBarnesat 77'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Fofana
- 7Barnes
- 11Albrighton
- 14Iheanacho
- 20Choudhury
- 21Ricardo Pereira
- 23Vestergaard
- 27Castagne
- 35Jakupovic
Crystal Palace
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 13Guaita
- 17Clyne
- 16Andersen
- 6Guéhi
- 3MitchellBooked at 32minsSubstituted forWardat 34'minutes
- 8KouyatéSubstituted forMcArthurat 58'minutes
- 15Schlupp
- 9J Ayew
- 23GallagherSubstituted forEzeat 58'minutes
- 11Zaha
- 14Mateta
Substitutes
- 1Butland
- 2Ward
- 4Milivojevic
- 5Tomkins
- 10Eze
- 18McArthur
- 20Benteke
- 22Édouard
- 34Kelly
- Referee:
- Robert Jones
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home50%
- Away50%
- Shots
- Home12
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away3
- Corners
- Home3
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away12
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Leicester City 2, Crystal Palace 1.
Post update
Foul by Timothy Castagne (Leicester City).
Post update
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Leicester City. Timothy Castagne replaces James Maddison.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (Leicester City) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Harvey Barnes with a cross.
Post update
Attempt missed. Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Joachim Andersen with a headed pass following a set piece situation.
Post update
Foul by Youri Tielemans (Leicester City).
Post update
Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Attempt blocked. James Maddison (Leicester City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Post update
Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by James McArthur (Crystal Palace).
Post update
Daniel Amartey (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace).
Substitution
Substitution, Leicester City. Harvey Barnes replaces Ademola Lookman.
Substitution
Substitution, Leicester City. Kelechi Iheanacho replaces Patson Daka.
Post update
Foul by Ademola Lookman (Leicester City).
Post update
Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha.
Post update
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by James Justin.
- Our coverage of your Premier League club is bigger and better than ever before - here's everything you need to know to make sure you never miss a moment
Comments
Join the conversation