Premier League
LeicesterLeicester City2Crystal PalaceCrystal Palace1

Leicester City 2-1 Crystal Palace: Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall stars in hard-earned win

By Luke ReddyBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Premier Leaguecomments31

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall
Dewsbury-Hall scored his first Premier League goal

Leicester continued their fine run of recent form as homegrown talent Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall played a starring role in a hard-earned win over Crystal Palace.

The Foxes started slowly at the King Power Stadium but Dewsbury-Hall carved Palace open with a superb ball for Ademola Lookman to fire home, before whipping his own finish high into the net six minutes later.

The 23-year-old's moments of quality proved telling in a fixture both sides could have been forgiven for looking past given their mid-table status and with key cup fixtures in the coming week.

Palace - who missed early chances through Wilfried Zaha, Jean-Philippe Mateta and Joachim Andersen - refused to give in after the break and Youri Tielemans' foul on Jordan Ayew in the penalty area offered them a route back into the match.

Zaha saw his penalty saved and when VAR pointed to encroachment in the area by home defender Caglar Soyuncu, his retaken penalty was also palmed away by Kasper Schmeichel, only for the Ivory Coast international to head in the rebound.

It prompted a spirited 10 minutes from Palace - who went close through a Jeffrey Schlupp flick - but their seven-game unbeaten run ends. Leicester now have four wins and a draw from their past six league games - form that lifts them to ninth in the table, one place above the beaten visitors.

Leicester City

Starting XI

  2. Squad number2Player nameJustin
  3. Squad number18Player nameAmartey
  4. Squad number4Player nameSöyüncü
  5. Squad number33Player nameThomas
  6. Squad number8Player nameTielemans
  7. Squad number24Player nameMendy
  8. Squad number22Player nameDewsbury-Hall
  9. Squad number10Player nameMaddison
  10. Squad number29Player nameDaka
  11. Squad number37Player nameLookman
Substitutes

  1. Squad number7Player nameBarnes
  2. Squad number14Player nameIheanacho
  3. Squad number27Player nameCastagne
Crystal Palace

Starting XI

  1. Squad number13Player nameGuaita
  2. Squad number17Player nameClyne
  3. Squad number16Player nameAndersen
  4. Squad number6Player nameGuéhi
  5. Squad number3Player nameMitchell
  6. Squad number8Player nameKouyaté
  7. Squad number15Player nameSchlupp
  8. Squad number9Player nameJ Ayew
  9. Squad number23Player nameGallagher
  10. Squad number11Player nameZaha
  11. Squad number14Player nameMateta
Substitutes

  1. Squad number2Player nameWard
  2. Squad number10Player nameEze
  3. Squad number18Player nameMcArthur
Line-ups

Leicester

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Schmeichel
  • 2Justin
  • 18Amartey
  • 4Söyüncü
  • 33ThomasBooked at 67mins
  • 8Tielemans
  • 24Mendy
  • 22Dewsbury-Hall
  • 10MaddisonSubstituted forCastagneat 89'minutes
  • 29DakaSubstituted forIheanachoat 76'minutes
  • 37LookmanSubstituted forBarnesat 77'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Fofana
  • 7Barnes
  • 11Albrighton
  • 14Iheanacho
  • 20Choudhury
  • 21Ricardo Pereira
  • 23Vestergaard
  • 27Castagne
  • 35Jakupovic

Crystal Palace

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 13Guaita
  • 17Clyne
  • 16Andersen
  • 6Guéhi
  • 3MitchellBooked at 32minsSubstituted forWardat 34'minutes
  • 8KouyatéSubstituted forMcArthurat 58'minutes
  • 15Schlupp
  • 9J Ayew
  • 23GallagherSubstituted forEzeat 58'minutes
  • 11Zaha
  • 14Mateta

Substitutes

  • 1Butland
  • 2Ward
  • 4Milivojevic
  • 5Tomkins
  • 10Eze
  • 18McArthur
  • 20Benteke
  • 22Édouard
  • 34Kelly
Referee:
Robert Jones

Match Stats

Home TeamLeicesterAway TeamCrystal Palace
Possession
Home50%
Away50%
Shots
Home12
Away11
Shots on Target
Home3
Away3
Corners
Home3
Away4
Fouls
Home11
Away12

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Leicester City 2, Crystal Palace 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Leicester City 2, Crystal Palace 1.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Timothy Castagne (Leicester City).

  4. Post update

    Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Substitution

    Substitution, Leicester City. Timothy Castagne replaces James Maddison.

  6. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (Leicester City) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Harvey Barnes with a cross.

  7. Post update

    Attempt missed. Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Joachim Andersen with a headed pass following a set piece situation.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Youri Tielemans (Leicester City).

  9. Post update

    Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  10. Post update

    Attempt blocked. James Maddison (Leicester City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  11. Post update

    Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  12. Post update

    Foul by James McArthur (Crystal Palace).

  13. Post update

    Daniel Amartey (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace).

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, Leicester City. Harvey Barnes replaces Ademola Lookman.

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Leicester City. Kelechi Iheanacho replaces Patson Daka.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Ademola Lookman (Leicester City).

  18. Post update

    Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  19. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha.

  20. Post update

    Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by James Justin.

Comments

Join the conversation

31 comments

  • Comment posted by ref, today at 16:12

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by Sammee, today at 16:07

    Great work rate by city whole game and confident on the ball throughout. KD Hall MOM.

  • Comment posted by AtriBit1, today at 16:07

    I´ll admit I don´t know the details of the encroachment rules, but if the first pen had to be retaken then why not the second (McArthur was inside the D)? Was it because he didn´t touch the ball whereas Soyuncu did?

    • Reply posted by AtriBit1, today at 16:11

      AtriBit1 replied:
      Or can a player be inside the D if it´s his team´s pen?

  • Comment posted by paul, today at 16:06

    Great win for the foxes, despite palace diving all over the place

  • Comment posted by outonthefloor, today at 16:05

    Result never in doubt. Come on you Blues..

  • Comment posted by Knighton Palace, today at 16:05

    Getting used to Palace not losing ! [not something I have said that often over the years] but I thought it would be a tough game today, Leicester are a decent side and I have always rated their keeper much better for me than most others.

  • Comment posted by Foxes, today at 16:03

    Dewsbury-Hall was superb, a great win and our defence is actually doing its job now.

  • Comment posted by peflhefj, today at 16:03

    Just goes to show what Leicester can do with a nearly fully fit squad

  • Comment posted by Forfoxsake, today at 16:02

    Well done City great result breeding the confidence for next Thursday good three points against a very good in form palace .

  • Comment posted by truckered1959, today at 16:01

    Cheers Lawro ,, you done it again. 😂

  • Comment posted by JCB, today at 16:01

    Still 27 points to play for, and if we can get Vardy back you wouldn't bet against us winning them all.

  • Comment posted by blue boy, today at 16:00

    Good gritty performance. Unlucky Kasper, bit harsh on the penalty. Be interesting to see who thinks we were lucky today. Anything to say walky boy ?

    • Reply posted by gone-for-a-walk-bye, today at 16:07

      gone-for-a-walk-bye replied:
      Blimey blue boy you be careful you won a game looking at the stats it looked pretty even

  • Comment posted by 3Lionfan, today at 15:58

    40 points! We know you won’t believe us, the blues are staying up! 😂😂😂

  • Comment posted by Lancashire Fox, today at 15:58

    Getting back to the team we know we can be. Just shows how hard injuries have hit us this year. Next season could be very interesting!

  • Comment posted by Tiger Feet, today at 15:58

    Anyone know what score Lawro predicted?

    • Reply posted by Lomas748, today at 16:02