NorwichNorwich City2BurnleyBurnley0

Norwich City 2-0 Burnley: Pierre Lees-Melou and Teemu Pukki give Canaries hope

By Neil JohnstonBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Pierre Lees-Melou scores for Norwich against Burnley in the Premier League
Pierre Lees-Melou cost Norwich about £3.5m from Nice last July

Bottom club Norwich City kept alive their slim hopes of avoiding a quick-fire return to the Championship and dealt a blow to fellow strugglers Burnley with a crucial win at Carrow Road.

Pierre Lees-Melou's first goal since signing from Nice for £3.5m last July and Teemu Pukki's 86th minute finish settled a tense relegation scrap - and earned the Canaries only their fifth Premier League victory since winning promotion last season.

French midfielder Lees-Melou's ninth minute deflected shot, which went in off the post, put the hosts on their way before Pukki drilled home the second to give Norwich a glimmer of hope of staying up, with Dean Smith's side now seven points from safety with seven matches left.

Burnley had their moments, with Maxwel Cornet, the match-winning hero against Everton in midweek, missing a glorious chance from three yards out.

In what was a must-win game, Norwich's defence came under relentless pressure at times but withstood everything that was thrown at it to record back-to-back clean sheets in the league for the first time since October.

The result leaves the Clarets 18th in the table, four points from safety with eight matches remaining.

Gritty Norwich show fight - but have they left it too late?

With struggling Everton beating Manchester United at Goodison Park on Saturday, Norwich started Sunday's game 10 points from safety with eight matches left.

But Smith's side passed the pressure test in style with a first win in nine league games.

It will still require a monumental effort for them to survive. Three of their final seven matches include teams challenging for Europe - West Ham (home), Tottenham (home) and Manchester United (away).

Smith said before the match he still had belief, and his players responded with a thoroughly professional performance against a team with renewed belief following their midweek win over Everton.

Even before Lees-Melou's goal, Milot Rashica forced Nick Pope into a diving save, while the Burnley keeper prevented Pukki from scoring by saving with his legs.

Just as impressive for Smith was his side's performance at the back.

Norwich made several vital blocks to frustrate Burnley, including one by former Clarets defender Ben Gibson to keep out Ashley Westwood's volley.

In the closing stages, Grant Hanley headed against the bar while Pope denied Rashica before Pukki had home fans celebrating a rare win.

More to follow

Norwich City

Starting XI

  1. Squad number1Player nameKrul
    Average rating

    6.74

  2. Squad number3Player nameByram
    Average rating

    6.64

  3. Squad number5Player nameHanley
    Average rating

    7.00

  4. Squad number4Player nameGibson
    Average rating

    6.66

  5. Squad number30Player nameGiannoulis
    Average rating

    6.71

  6. Squad number23Player nameMcLean
    Average rating

    6.89

  7. Squad number16Player nameNormann
    Average rating

    6.72

  8. Squad number10Player nameDowell
    Average rating

    6.72

  9. Squad number20Player nameLees-Melou
    Average rating

    7.11

  10. Squad number17Player nameRashica
    Average rating

    6.72

  11. Squad number22Player namePukki
    Average rating

    7.47

Substitutes

  1. Squad number7Player nameRupp
    Average rating

    6.41

  2. Squad number18Player nameTzolis
    Average rating

    6.61

  3. Squad number21Player nameWilliams
    Average rating

    7.06

Burnley

Starting XI

  1. Squad number1Player namePope
    Average rating

    5.06

  2. Squad number2Player nameLowton
    Average rating

    4.38

  3. Squad number22Player nameCollins
    Average rating

    4.51

  4. Squad number5Player nameTarkowski
    Average rating

    4.58

  5. Squad number3Player nameTaylor
    Average rating

    4.44

  6. Squad number17Player nameLennon
    Average rating

    4.56

  7. Squad number18Player nameWestwood
    Average rating

    4.37

  8. Squad number8Player nameBrownhill
    Average rating

    4.48

  9. Squad number20Player nameCornet
    Average rating

    4.75

  10. Squad number19Player nameRodriguez
    Average rating

    4.56

  11. Squad number9Player nameWeghorst
    Average rating

    4.96

Substitutes

  1. Squad number10Player nameBarnes
    Average rating

    3.62

  2. Squad number11Player nameMcNeil
    Average rating

    4.79

  3. Squad number27Player nameVydra
    Average rating

    4.75

Line-ups

Norwich

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Krul
  • 3Byram
  • 5Hanley
  • 4Gibson
  • 30GiannoulisSubstituted forWilliamsat 84'minutes
  • 23McLean
  • 16Normann
  • 10Dowell
  • 20Lees-MelouBooked at 26minsSubstituted forRuppat 69'minutes
  • 17Rashica
  • 22PukkiSubstituted forTzolisat 89'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Aarons
  • 6Zimmermann
  • 7Rupp
  • 18Tzolis
  • 19Sørensen
  • 21Williams
  • 28Gunn
  • 45Springett
  • 46Rowe

Burnley

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Pope
  • 2Lowton
  • 22Collins
  • 5Tarkowski
  • 3TaylorBooked at 78mins
  • 17LennonSubstituted forMcNeilat 64'minutes
  • 18Westwood
  • 8Brownhill
  • 20Cornet
  • 19RodriguezSubstituted forBarnesat 84'minutes
  • 9WeghorstSubstituted forVydraat 56'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4Cork
  • 10Barnes
  • 11McNeil
  • 13Hennessey
  • 14Roberts
  • 16Stephens
  • 27Vydra
  • 28Long
  • 37Thomas
Referee:
Michael Oliver
Attendance:
26,361

Match Stats

Home TeamNorwichAway TeamBurnley
Possession
Home45%
Away55%
Shots
Home17
Away18
Shots on Target
Home6
Away4
Corners
Home6
Away7
Fouls
Home12
Away10

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Norwich City 2, Burnley 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Norwich City 2, Burnley 0.

  3. Post update

    Attempt saved. Josh Brownhill (Burnley) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Maxwel Cornet.

  4. Post update

    Corner, Burnley. Conceded by Tim Krul.

  5. Post update

    Attempt missed. Brandon Williams (Norwich City) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Milot Rashica.

  6. Post update

    Matej Vydra (Burnley) hits the bar with a header from the left side of the six yard box. Assisted by Matthew Lowton.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Maxwel Cornet (Burnley).

  8. Post update

    Sam Byram (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Substitution

    Substitution, Norwich City. Christos Tzolis replaces Teemu Pukki.

  10. Post update

    Offside, Norwich City. Tim Krul tries a through ball, but Milot Rashica is caught offside.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Matthew Lowton (Burnley).

  12. Post update

    Milot Rashica (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  13. Post update

    Josh Brownhill (Burnley) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Mathias Normann (Norwich City).

  15. Goal!

    Goal! Norwich City 2, Burnley 0. Teemu Pukki (Norwich City) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Mathias Normann with a through ball.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Matej Vydra (Burnley).

  17. Post update

    Sam Byram (Norwich City) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Burnley. Ashley Barnes replaces Jay Rodriguez.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Norwich City. Brandon Williams replaces Dimitris Giannoulis.

  20. Post update

    Corner, Norwich City. Conceded by Matthew Lowton.

Comments

Join the conversation

71 comments

  • Comment posted by Mr K, today at 16:13

    Everton's prayers answered. Now they will have to write their own destiny.

  • Comment posted by Brian, today at 16:12

    Burnley presented with 3 points on a plate by Everton's woeful defending, only to find other PL teams are not so generous. They assumed beating Norwich was a given. Wrong. Pride comes before a fall, Mr Dyche.

  • Comment posted by Wee Brian, today at 16:12

    Never give up Norwich.

  • Comment posted by ref, today at 16:10

    Hope burnley go down

  • Comment posted by yorkshire steve, today at 16:09

    ee by gum and LEEDS keep marching on !!!

  • Comment posted by Sheuniongal, today at 16:07

    Not really a meaningful result, pretty certain they'll both be playing each other again next season.

    Sad. Two clubs with lot's of character and local support......but no money.

  • Comment posted by Ndola , today at 16:07

    Burnley. What happened?

  • Comment posted by Forfoxsake, today at 16:07

    This result has just gift wrapped Everton premier league football for next season.

    • Reply posted by onionbag, today at 16:11

      onionbag replied:
      Great isn’t it nice one the canaries 👍

  • Comment posted by BobbyF, today at 16:07

    Not too bad a warm up act for the proper match at 1630.

  • Comment posted by Balgownie, today at 16:06

    Bye Sean

    • Reply posted by maggers, today at 16:12

      maggers replied:
      Who's Sean ????

  • Comment posted by La mitad mas que Indio, today at 16:06

    This comment was removed because it broke the rules. Explain

    • Reply posted by cor blimey guv, today at 16:09

      cor blimey guv replied:
      Very poor! Should not be on here?

  • Comment posted by The voice of cheese, today at 16:05

    The order of the teams may change between now and the end of the season, but I think the 3 in the drop zone now are the 3 that will go down. Not taking anything away from a good win fir Norwich...

  • Comment posted by ExPatJane, today at 16:05

    A big win really for Leeds and Everton.

  • Comment posted by Dan Gower, today at 16:05

    Great result for the premier league, just a shame Norwich are going dow too, Burnley and Sean douche belong in the championship

    • Reply posted by La mitad mas que Indio, today at 16:09

      La mitad mas que Indio replied:
      hold on. Norwich could still survive. They play a dysfunctional Man United side who are rubbish against relegation teams. I think they could win simply due to having professional integrity, something Man United don't have. Throwing Rangnick under the bus again. Yikes.