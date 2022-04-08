Norwich City v Burnley

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Dean Smith's Norwich City are seven points from safety with eight games remaining

TEAM NEWS

Norwich should be able to pick Lukas Rupp, Max Aarons and Brandon Williams for the visit of relegation rivals Burnley, after the trio missed last Saturday's 0-0 draw away at Brighton.

Defender Ozan Kabak has returned to his parent club Schalke for treatment on a hamstring injury.

Burnley manager Sean Dyche will provide an update on his squad selection later on Friday.

Captain Ben Mee missed the midweek win over Everton with a knee injury.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Burnley got a great win over Everton on Wednesday and I just think they will carry that into the weekend, and get another big result off the back of that one.

The points were the main thing for the Clarets against Everton, but what impressed me about their performance was the way they kept going, even at 2-1 down.

They are still in trouble, but the key thing is they have been in this situation before.

So have Norwich, but they have left themselves too much to do to get out of the bottom three from here.

Prediction: 0-2

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Norwich have won just one of their past 12 league games against Burnley, and are winless in seven against the Clarets since a 2-0 home victory in April 2008.

Burnley have kept a clean sheet in all three of their Premier League games against Norwich.

Norwich's 18 and Burnley's 25 are the two lowest Premier League goal totals this season.

Norwich City

Since beating Everton and Watford in January, Norwich have picked up just two points in eight Premier League matches, the fewest of any team in that time.

Norwich have lost at least 20 matches in each of their past four Premier League seasons.

The Canaries are level alongside West Bromwich Albion as the team to be relegated from the Premier League the most, both going down five times.

Teemu Pukki has scored eight of Norwich's 18 Premier League goals this season, including six of 10 at Carrow Road.

Burnley

Burnley have won four of their 29 Premier League fixtures this season. The Premier League record for fewest victories in a single campaign by a team that avoided relegation is six by West Bromwich Albion in 2004-05.

Burnley have won only one of their 14 Premier League away games this campaign, a 3-0 victory at Brighton in February.

Burnley's 116 shots are the fewest in Premier League away games this season.

Dwight McNeil's 32 shot attempts are the most this season by any player in the Premier League who has not scored a goal.

