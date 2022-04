Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Brentford completed their first league double over West Ham since the 1953-54 season

Brentford delivered a huge blow to West Ham's top-four hopes as the Bees moved further clear of the relegation places with victory in west London.

Second-half goals from Bryan Mbeumo and Ivan Toney saw Thomas Frank's side climb to 13th in the table, 12 points clear of the relegation places, to all but confirm their Premier League safety.

Mbeumo fired in from Toney's pass shortly after half-time, before turning provider for his team-mate as Toney headed in after 64 minutes.

The hosts had appeared the more likely to break the deadlock before half-time, but the heavily-involved Mbeumo headed at Lukasz Fabianski and also saw a powerful strike pushed away by the West Ham goalkeeper.

The visitors managed only one shot on target - a first-half Tomas Soucek header - in a subdued display, while Kurt Zouma was forced off early with an ankle problem ahead of Thursday's Europa League quarter-final second leg in Lyon.

West Ham remain sixth, six points adrift of fourth-placed Tottenham in the race for Champions League football, having also played a game more than Spurs.

