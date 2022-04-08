Brentford v West Ham United

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Bryan Mbeumo scored for Brentford against West Ham in October and has made five Premier League assists in 2022

TEAM NEWS

Brentford head coach Thomas Frank has yet to reveal whether midfielder Josh Dasilva's hamstring injury will keep him out of action against West Ham in the Premier League on Sunday.

Defender Julian Jeanvier is still out with a long-term knee problem.

West Ham face a quick turnaround after their draw in Europe with Lyon on Thursday night.

Midfielder Manuel Lanzini has trained but remains unlikely to play following a car accident last week.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Brentford's win at Chelsea was just spectacular and Christian Eriksen has clearly made a massive difference to their whole team. His influence goes far beyond any goals or assists.

I always thought the Bees would get out of trouble at the bottom of the table anyway, even when they were on that terrible run at the turn of the year, but signing a world-class midfielder in January has obviously helped.

West Ham have two big games either side of this fixture, home and away against Lyon in the Europa League quarter-finals. David Moyes does not have the biggest of squads, and I think Europe is his priority now.

Prediction: 2-1

Lawro's full predictions v Man City fans Tom Ogden and Joe Donovan from indie band Blossoms

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

This will be West Ham's first visit to Brentford since a 0-0 draw in December 1992, while their last away league win against the Bees was 4-1 back in March 1953.

Brentford are aiming to complete their first league double over West Ham since that 1953-54 season, although this is only the second campaign in which they have met since then.

In total there have been 21 league matches between Brentford and West Ham. Both clubs have won seven, with seven draws.

Brentford

Brentford have won three of their past four Premier League matches, as many as in their previous 20 games.

The Bees are hoping to become the first side to win 10 matches in their first Premier League season since Bournemouth in 2015-16.

Ivan Toney has scored four goals in his past three Premier League home starts.

Only Harry Kane, with eight, has scored as many Premier League goals in 2022 as Toney's seven.

West Ham United

West Ham have lost six of their past 10 away Premier League matches.

The Irons have lost four consecutive away fixtures in all competitions.

Jarrod Bowen is on course to become the first Englishman to score 10 Premier League goals in a season for the Hammers since Kevin Nolan in 2012-13.

Michail Antonio has not scored in his past 11 Premier League games, his his longest run without a league goal since November 2018.

My Brentford XI Choose your Brentford starting formation and line-up. It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the boss to pick or the one you THINK he will.



















Select formation Confirm team

My West Ham United XI Choose your West Ham starting formation and line-up. It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the boss to pick or the one you THINK he will.



















Select formation Confirm team