Premier League
Man CityManchester City2LiverpoolLiverpool2

Manchester City 2-2 Liverpool: Top two draw to maintain pulsating title race

By Phil McNultyChief football writer at Etihad Stadium

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Kyle Walker and Sadio Mane
Since the start of the 2018-19 season, combining the four campaigns, City and Liverpool have been separated by just a single point in the Premier League

Manchester City retained their slender one-point advantage at the top of the Premier League as they fought out a classic draw with closest rivals Liverpool at Etihad Stadium.

The meeting between the country's two outstanding sides lived up to its pre-match billing and in the end there was nothing to separate them, with the destination of the title still hanging in the balance with seven games remaining.

City flew out of the blocks to take an early lead through Kevin de Bruyne's deflected strike but Liverpool were quickly on terms when Diogo Jota turned home Trent Alexander-Arnold's pass.

Pep Guardiola's side dominated a magnificent first 45 minutes but failed to convert a host of chances before Gabriel Jesus stole in behind Alexander-Arnold to restore their lead from Joao Cancelo's cross nine minutes before the break.

Liverpool had been strangely nervous but came out rejuvenated after the re-start, equalising when Sadio Mane celebrated his 30th birthday by scoring from Mohamed Salah's perfect pass in the 47th minute.

Raheem Sterling had a goal ruled out for offside as both sides pressed for a winner in this superb match, with City substitute Riyad Mahrez wasting a chance to win it in the dying seconds as he lifted his finish over the top.

Man City still in control... just

Premier League table
The two sides drew 2-2 at Anfield in October in their last meeting in the Premier League

Manchester City and manager Pep Guardiola may regret their failure to turn first-half superiority into a more meaningful advantage but they will not be wholly dissatisfied with the outcome.

There will certainly be no dissatisfaction with City's level of performance, which was outstanding apart from a sloppy first 15 minutes at the start of the second half, during which Liverpool equalised and the reigning Premier League champions were on the back foot.

City's supporters seemed happy enough with the final outcome, clearly living on their nerves in the closing stages knowing Liverpool's threat and their capacity to strike at any time.

De Bruyne was at his imperious best, although Sterling struggled against his former club, his day summed up when arguably his most composed piece of play in a frenetic afternoon saw a low finish past Alisson ruled out for offside, while Liverpool's keeper also denied him in the opening moments of the game.

City's advantage at the top of the table is just that one point but knowing how formidable Liverpool's challenge can be, you suspect Guardiola will settle for it with only seven games left and a fixture list that looks manageable.

He would have preferred the victory that would have opened up a crucial gap but City have survived their toughest fixture of the season against their most dangerous opponents largely unscathed.

Liverpool still in the hunt

Sadio Mane scores Liverpool's second
Liverpool's Sadio Mane scored 46 seconds into the second half to make it 2-2

This was never going to be the so-called title decider, no matter what the outcome. There is still the capacity for too many potential twists and turns to call it so soon.

Liverpool came into the game in outstanding form, on the back of 10 straight league wins and a club record eight successive away wins in all competitions.

And yet, they started with uncharacteristic unease and hesitancy, especially at the back where there were several nervous moments.

Even when they are off their best, Liverpool still possess ever-present menace and the poacher supreme Jota settled Jurgen Klopp's side with a trademark finish for his 15th Premier League goal of the season.

Liverpool were fortunate to be only 2-1 down at half-time, although City keeper Ederson sent palpitations around Etihad Stadium when he lost control of the ball on his goal-line with Jota in close attendance, recovering to show nerves of steel and regain his poise.

Klopp clearly delivered some stern messages to his players at the break and Liverpool were much more themselves in the second half, Mane striking almost immediately and their pressing game finally rushing City into mistakes.

Liverpool may still be in second place but they are right in this title hunt. Like Guardiola, Klopp would have preferred all three points but he will not be unhappy with one from this wonderful Premier League spectacle.

Player of the match

De BruyneKevin De Bruyne

with an average of 6.95

Manchester City

  Squad number17Player nameDe Bruyne
    Average rating

    6.95

  Squad number27Player nameJoão Cancelo
    Average rating

    6.10

  Squad number47Player nameFoden
    Average rating

    6.06

  Squad number9Player nameGabriel Jesus
    Average rating

    6.06

  Squad number20Player nameBernardo Silva
    Average rating

    5.86

  Squad number2Player nameWalker
    Average rating

    5.68

  Squad number16Player nameRodri
    Average rating

    5.65

  Squad number14Player nameLaporte
    Average rating

    5.54

  Squad number5Player nameStones
    Average rating

    5.48

  Squad number7Player nameSterling
    Average rating

    5.41

  Squad number31Player nameEderson
    Average rating

    5.40

  Squad number26Player nameMahrez
    Average rating

    5.23

  Squad number10Player nameGrealish
    Average rating

    4.84

Liverpool

  Squad number20Player nameDiogo Jota
    Average rating

    6.73

  Squad number10Player nameMané
    Average rating

    6.67

  Squad number1Player nameAlisson
    Average rating

    6.41

  Squad number4Player namevan Dijk
    Average rating

    6.27

  Squad number26Player nameRobertson
    Average rating

    6.26

  Squad number23Player nameDíaz
    Average rating

    6.21

  Squad number11Player nameMohamed Salah
    Average rating

    6.13

  Squad number66Player nameAlexander-Arnold
    Average rating

    6.13

  Squad number32Player nameMatip
    Average rating

    6.05

  Squad number6Player nameThiago Alcántara
    Average rating

    6.00

  Squad number14Player nameHenderson
    Average rating

    5.99

  Squad number8Player nameKeïta
    Average rating

    5.93

  Squad number9Player nameRoberto Firmino
    Average rating

    5.87

  Squad number3Player nameFabinho
    Average rating

    5.72

Line-ups

Man City

Formation 4-3-3

  • 31Ederson
  • 2Walker
  • 5Stones
  • 14Laporte
  • 27Cancelo
  • 20Bernardo SilvaBooked at 40mins
  • 16Rodri
  • 17De Bruyne
  • 9Gabriel JesusSubstituted forGrealishat 83'minutes
  • 7SterlingSubstituted forMahrezat 75'minutes
  • 47Foden

Substitutes

  • 6Aké
  • 8Gündogan
  • 10Grealish
  • 11Zinchenko
  • 13Steffen
  • 25Fernandinho
  • 26Mahrez
  • 87McAtee
  • 90Lavia

Liverpool

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Alisson
  • 66Alexander-Arnold
  • 32Matip
  • 4van DijkBooked at 89mins
  • 26RobertsonBooked at 28mins
  • 14HendersonSubstituted forKeïtaat 78'minutes
  • 3FabinhoBooked at 83mins
  • 6Thiago AlcántaraBooked at 61mins
  • 11Salah
  • 20JotaSubstituted forDíazat 70'minutes
  • 10ManéSubstituted forFirminoat 84'minutes

Substitutes

  • 5Konaté
  • 7Milner
  • 8Keïta
  • 9Firmino
  • 12Gomez
  • 17Jones
  • 21Tsimikas
  • 23Díaz
  • 62Kelleher
Referee:
Anthony Taylor
Attendance:
53,197

Match Stats

Home TeamMan CityAway TeamLiverpool
Possession
Home55%
Away45%
Shots
Home11
Away6
Shots on Target
Home5
Away4
Corners
Home4
Away1
Fouls
Home9
Away11

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Manchester City 2, Liverpool 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Manchester City 2, Liverpool 2.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Riyad Mahrez (Manchester City) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Kevin De Bruyne with a through ball following a fast break.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City).

  5. Post update

    Fabinho (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  6. Post update

    Riyad Mahrez (Manchester City) hits the left post with a left footed shot from outside the box from a direct free kick.

  7. Booking

    Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  8. Post update

    Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool).

  10. Post update

    Foul by Rodri (Manchester City).

  11. Post update

    Thiago (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, Liverpool. Roberto Firmino replaces Sadio Mané.

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, Manchester City. Jack Grealish replaces Gabriel Jesus.

  14. Booking

    Fabinho (Liverpool) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  15. Post update

    Bernardo Silva (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Fabinho (Liverpool).

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Liverpool. Naby Keïta replaces Jordan Henderson.

  18. Post update

    Attempt missed. Jordan Henderson (Liverpool) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right following a corner.

  19. Post update

    Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Rodri.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Manchester City. Riyad Mahrez replaces Raheem Sterling.

Comments

Join the conversation

773 comments

  • Comment posted by Duncan, today at 18:25

    I’m a Red and love Liverpool, but I also love the way Man City play the game - best two teams for the last 4/5 years

    • Reply posted by Dad, today at 18:31

      Dad replied:
      Psst....who is top?

      Not Liverpool 😏
      Ps I also grudgingly agree Liverpool not bad. Lucky var today

  • Comment posted by Just ate one Cornetto, today at 18:24

    Considering the nerves and what's at stake, that was some top quality football and a joy to watch.
    I'm a neutral (a Saint), we are blessed with these two teams to watch and this title race.

    Well played both teams great game of Football.

    • Reply posted by The Spin Doctor, today at 18:29

      The Spin Doctor replied:
      Grealish, thank you for your special guest appearance towards the end of the match.

  • Comment posted by Noisy Neighbour, today at 18:25

    Proper Game of Football, Played by two Proper Teams. Exceptional Managers that have created without doubt the best Rivalry in a long time. Utd Fans must be absolutely Fuming in their Sleep at how far they have been left behind.

    • Reply posted by CJR, today at 18:28

      CJR replied:
      Still rent free in your head

  • Comment posted by abracadabra, today at 18:26

    Terrific from both teams, 2 top teams, so much talent on display in one game. City deserved to lead twice and great response from Liverpool.

    Title race goes on and on....

    Draw a fair result, still advantage City. But i don't think they can afford to drop any points either.

    #centur100ns

    • Reply posted by Footballfan, today at 18:29

      Footballfan replied:
      Fair comment👍

  • Comment posted by Tiddlywinks, today at 18:24

    Poor first half performance by lfc. Better second. Think we got away with one today.

    • Reply posted by so my granddaughter says, today at 18:28

      so my granddaughter says replied:
      Got away with what? If you're a true Liverpool fan you'd be happy with the second half performance that could have snatched the result.

  • Comment posted by Decelon, today at 18:26

    Unbelievable game. What was even more unbelievable was that Mark Lawrenson got his prediction correct for once.

    • Reply posted by mabal, today at 18:35

      mabal replied:
      😆

  • Comment posted by Specialist_in_tailoring, today at 18:25

    What a game !! For the neutral, both set of supporters, every lover of football.

    WELL PLAYED TO BOTH TEAMS

    • Reply posted by The Spin Doctor, today at 18:33

      The Spin Doctor replied:
      Nice field goal by Mahrez to win it in the final second, Pity for him wrong type of football.

  • Comment posted by Noisy Neighbour, today at 18:25

    That's how Football should be Played. Pulsating Game, Breathtaking Standard.

    • Reply posted by Specialist_in_tailoring, today at 18:28

      Specialist_in_tailoring replied:
      Second that

  • Comment posted by Dai Quietly, today at 18:26

    What a game from arguably the two superb sides in the world.

    The blue half of Liverpool and the red half of Manchester can only dream of such quality

    • Reply posted by Liverbhoy, today at 18:28

      Liverbhoy replied:
      It's the blue eigth of Liverpool!!

  • Comment posted by Lucas Johnson, today at 18:26

    Blimey, hell of a game that. Some questionable refereeing again as usual though. As a Liverpool fan I think we were incredibly lucky to hang onto the draw there, considering the ref being incredibly lenient, and City's missed chances.

    Fair play though City, that was a heartstopper of a match, contender for best one of the season.

    • Reply posted by jennnyj, today at 18:31

      jennnyj replied:
      Yer ref on Liverpool side as usual no way sterling offside

  • Comment posted by Dys, today at 18:25

    WOW!

    Everything to play for now in exciting title run in. 🙂

    • Reply posted by A Matter Of National Security, today at 18:40

      A Matter Of National Security replied:
      And both teams go again at each other next Saturday. Should be another good one.

  • Comment posted by Lets Agree To Disagree, today at 18:26

    Interesting substitution by Klopp, I would have taken Salah off instead of Jota. Then again taken Salah off instead of Mane.

    • Reply posted by mabal, today at 18:34

      mabal replied:
      I agree. He's been poor for a number of weeks now

  • Comment posted by Tony, today at 18:25

    It is so obvious that City need a natural goal scorer/forward. If they had that they would have won the league a month ago

    • Reply posted by 2 cents, today at 18:39

      2 cents replied:
      Agree. Could have got any world class striker for 100m wasted on Grealish.

  • Comment posted by A Matter Of National Security, today at 18:26

    There is definitely something wrong with Salah, he has been a non factor for two months now. Perhaps, Klopp needs to do the unthinkable and drop him for a game or two, if not longer?

    • Reply posted by midnightrun, today at 18:29

      midnightrun replied:
      Aside from the world class assist for Liverpool's second goal you mean...

  • Comment posted by Navers, today at 18:26

    If you had to define anxiety, this fixture is it. An absolute roller coaster of emotions, and I'm a neutral. It's going to be such a HUGE loss when these teams disappear in a few years' time. Absolute titans, these two teams are, backed up by the two greatest coaches in the world (and amongst the greatest ever).

    • Reply posted by stoodstill, today at 18:34

      stoodstill replied:
      But would they be the greatest coaches in the world at Wimbledon or Stockport????

  • Comment posted by dad, today at 18:27

    These two teams are incredible wow

    • Reply posted by A Matter Of National Security, today at 18:39

      A Matter Of National Security replied:
      Everton and Man Utd this is how matches between teams from these two cities are played, not what up you served up yesterday.

  • Comment posted by Postman Plod Viz Legend, today at 18:27

    It's curious that all eight of Manchester City's league matches they haven't won this season have been against four teams home and away, Tottenham, C Palace, Southampton and Liverpool. Have these teams worked out how to play City more than anyone else or are they simply City's bogey teams ?

    • Reply posted by This HYS has opened my eyes, today at 18:29

      This HYS has opened my eyes replied:
      Don’t overthink

  • Comment posted by Claude, today at 18:27