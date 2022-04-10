Match ends, Manchester City 2, Liverpool 2.
Manchester City retained their slender one-point advantage at the top of the Premier League as they fought out a classic draw with closest rivals Liverpool at Etihad Stadium.
The meeting between the country's two outstanding sides lived up to its pre-match billing and in the end there was nothing to separate them, with the destination of the title still hanging in the balance with seven games remaining.
City flew out of the blocks to take an early lead through Kevin de Bruyne's deflected strike but Liverpool were quickly on terms when Diogo Jota turned home Trent Alexander-Arnold's pass.
Pep Guardiola's side dominated a magnificent first 45 minutes but failed to convert a host of chances before Gabriel Jesus stole in behind Alexander-Arnold to restore their lead from Joao Cancelo's cross nine minutes before the break.
Liverpool had been strangely nervous but came out rejuvenated after the re-start, equalising when Sadio Mane celebrated his 30th birthday by scoring from Mohamed Salah's perfect pass in the 47th minute.
Raheem Sterling had a goal ruled out for offside as both sides pressed for a winner in this superb match, with City substitute Riyad Mahrez wasting a chance to win it in the dying seconds as he lifted his finish over the top.
Man City still in control... just
Manchester City and manager Pep Guardiola may regret their failure to turn first-half superiority into a more meaningful advantage but they will not be wholly dissatisfied with the outcome.
There will certainly be no dissatisfaction with City's level of performance, which was outstanding apart from a sloppy first 15 minutes at the start of the second half, during which Liverpool equalised and the reigning Premier League champions were on the back foot.
City's supporters seemed happy enough with the final outcome, clearly living on their nerves in the closing stages knowing Liverpool's threat and their capacity to strike at any time.
De Bruyne was at his imperious best, although Sterling struggled against his former club, his day summed up when arguably his most composed piece of play in a frenetic afternoon saw a low finish past Alisson ruled out for offside, while Liverpool's keeper also denied him in the opening moments of the game.
City's advantage at the top of the table is just that one point but knowing how formidable Liverpool's challenge can be, you suspect Guardiola will settle for it with only seven games left and a fixture list that looks manageable.
He would have preferred the victory that would have opened up a crucial gap but City have survived their toughest fixture of the season against their most dangerous opponents largely unscathed.
Liverpool still in the hunt
This was never going to be the so-called title decider, no matter what the outcome. There is still the capacity for too many potential twists and turns to call it so soon.
Liverpool came into the game in outstanding form, on the back of 10 straight league wins and a club record eight successive away wins in all competitions.
And yet, they started with uncharacteristic unease and hesitancy, especially at the back where there were several nervous moments.
Even when they are off their best, Liverpool still possess ever-present menace and the poacher supreme Jota settled Jurgen Klopp's side with a trademark finish for his 15th Premier League goal of the season.
Liverpool were fortunate to be only 2-1 down at half-time, although City keeper Ederson sent palpitations around Etihad Stadium when he lost control of the ball on his goal-line with Jota in close attendance, recovering to show nerves of steel and regain his poise.
Klopp clearly delivered some stern messages to his players at the break and Liverpool were much more themselves in the second half, Mane striking almost immediately and their pressing game finally rushing City into mistakes.
Liverpool may still be in second place but they are right in this title hunt. Like Guardiola, Klopp would have preferred all three points but he will not be unhappy with one from this wonderful Premier League spectacle.
Player of the match
De BruyneKevin De Bruyne
Manchester City
Avg
- Squad number17Player nameDe BruyneAverage rating
6.95
- Squad number27Player nameJoão CanceloAverage rating
6.10
- Squad number47Player nameFodenAverage rating
6.06
- Squad number9Player nameGabriel JesusAverage rating
6.06
- Squad number20Player nameBernardo SilvaAverage rating
5.86
- Squad number2Player nameWalkerAverage rating
5.68
- Squad number16Player nameRodriAverage rating
5.65
- Squad number14Player nameLaporteAverage rating
5.54
- Squad number5Player nameStonesAverage rating
5.48
- Squad number7Player nameSterlingAverage rating
5.41
- Squad number31Player nameEdersonAverage rating
5.40
- Squad number26Player nameMahrezAverage rating
5.23
- Squad number10Player nameGrealishAverage rating
4.84
Liverpool
Avg
- Squad number20Player nameDiogo JotaAverage rating
6.73
- Squad number10Player nameManéAverage rating
6.67
- Squad number1Player nameAlissonAverage rating
6.41
- Squad number4Player namevan DijkAverage rating
6.27
- Squad number26Player nameRobertsonAverage rating
6.26
- Squad number23Player nameDíazAverage rating
6.21
- Squad number11Player nameMohamed SalahAverage rating
6.13
- Squad number66Player nameAlexander-ArnoldAverage rating
6.13
- Squad number32Player nameMatipAverage rating
6.05
- Squad number6Player nameThiago AlcántaraAverage rating
6.00
- Squad number14Player nameHendersonAverage rating
5.99
- Squad number8Player nameKeïtaAverage rating
5.93
- Squad number9Player nameRoberto FirminoAverage rating
5.87
- Squad number3Player nameFabinhoAverage rating
5.72
Line-ups
Man City
Formation 4-3-3
- 31Ederson
- 2Walker
- 5Stones
- 14Laporte
- 27Cancelo
- 20Bernardo SilvaBooked at 40mins
- 16Rodri
- 17De Bruyne
- 9Gabriel JesusSubstituted forGrealishat 83'minutes
- 7SterlingSubstituted forMahrezat 75'minutes
- 47Foden
Substitutes
- 6Aké
- 8Gündogan
- 10Grealish
- 11Zinchenko
- 13Steffen
- 25Fernandinho
- 26Mahrez
- 87McAtee
- 90Lavia
Liverpool
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Alisson
- 66Alexander-Arnold
- 32Matip
- 4van DijkBooked at 89mins
- 26RobertsonBooked at 28mins
- 14HendersonSubstituted forKeïtaat 78'minutes
- 3FabinhoBooked at 83mins
- 6Thiago AlcántaraBooked at 61mins
- 11Salah
- 20JotaSubstituted forDíazat 70'minutes
- 10ManéSubstituted forFirminoat 84'minutes
Substitutes
- 5Konaté
- 7Milner
- 8Keïta
- 9Firmino
- 12Gomez
- 17Jones
- 21Tsimikas
- 23Díaz
- 62Kelleher
- Referee:
- Anthony Taylor
- Attendance:
- 53,197
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home55%
- Away45%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away4
- Corners
- Home4
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away11
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Manchester City 2, Liverpool 2.
Post update
Attempt missed. Riyad Mahrez (Manchester City) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Kevin De Bruyne with a through ball following a fast break.
Post update
Foul by Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City).
Post update
Fabinho (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Riyad Mahrez (Manchester City) hits the left post with a left footed shot from outside the box from a direct free kick.
Booking
Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool).
Post update
Foul by Rodri (Manchester City).
Post update
Thiago (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Liverpool. Roberto Firmino replaces Sadio Mané.
Substitution
Substitution, Manchester City. Jack Grealish replaces Gabriel Jesus.
Booking
Fabinho (Liverpool) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Bernardo Silva (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Fabinho (Liverpool).
Substitution
Substitution, Liverpool. Naby Keïta replaces Jordan Henderson.
Post update
Attempt missed. Jordan Henderson (Liverpool) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Rodri.
Substitution
Substitution, Manchester City. Riyad Mahrez replaces Raheem Sterling.
- Our coverage of your Premier League club is bigger and better than ever before - here's everything you need to know to make sure you never miss a moment
I'm a neutral (a Saint), we are blessed with these two teams to watch and this title race.
Well played both teams great game of Football.
Title race goes on and on....
Draw a fair result, still advantage City. But i don't think they can afford to drop any points either.
#centur100ns
WELL PLAYED TO BOTH TEAMS
The blue half of Liverpool and the red half of Manchester can only dream of such quality
Fair play though City, that was a heartstopper of a match, contender for best one of the season.
Everything to play for now in exciting title run in. 🙂