Manchester City v Liverpool

Kevin de Bruyne's equaliser earned Manchester City a 2-2 draw away to Liverpool in October

TEAM NEWS

Manchester City full-back Kyle Walker is back in contention for the Premier League visit of Liverpool after serving a European suspension in midweek.

Ruben Dias and Cole Palmer remain sidelined by injuries.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp says Fabinho will be fit despite suffering a cut in a clash of heads with Benfica's Nicolas Otamendi on Tuesday.

The Reds are targeting an 11th straight league win, and victory would take them above City in the table.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

This is the big one. Both teams got good results in the Champions League in midweek, but it was much tougher for Manchester City against Atletico Madrid than it was for Liverpool versus Benfica.

I'm expecting a good game because you don't get anything else with two teams as talented as these, and with the way they both play.

I don't see it as a title decider because there are still seven games to go after this. Whoever wins, the pressure is still on, but I am going for a draw anyway.

Prediction: 2-2

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Liverpool are winless in four Premier League games against Manchester City (D2, L2).

The Merseysiders have not kept a clean sheet in any of their past 11 league matches at Etihad Stadium.

This will be the 23rd competitive game between sides managed by Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola. Each man has recorded eight victories, with six draws (including fixtures settled by a penalty shootout).

Manchester City

Manchester City have won eight of their past nine home league matches, with the exception a 3-2 defeat by Tottenham on 19 February.

City have conceded a league-low one headed goal in the Premier League this season.

Pep Guardiola's side have kept 18 top-flight clean sheets in the current campaign, a figure matched only by Liverpool.

Phil Foden has scored in each of his past three appearances against Liverpool - the only player to net in four successive top-flight games against the Reds is Jamie Vardy, who did so in five consecutive fixtures between 2016 and 2017.

Riyad Mahrez is aiming to become the third City player to score in six consecutive Premier League home games, after Uwe Rosler in 1994 and Alvaro Negredo in 2013.

Liverpool

Victory for Liverpool will see them finish the day top of the Premier League table for the first time since 1 October.

The Merseysiders have won each of their past 10 league games, keeping eight clean sheets in the process.

They are on a club record run of eight consecutive away wins in all competitions.

The Reds have not conceded a first-half goal in any of their past 19 matches in all competitions.

Substitutes have scored eight Premier League goals for Liverpool this season, a total exceeded only by Manchester United (10 goals).

Mohamed Salah is vying to score in a fourth consecutive Premier League appearance against Manchester City - the last player to achieve this was Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink, who did so in five successive games between 2000 and 2003.

