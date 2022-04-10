Match ends, Fulham 1, Coventry City 3.
Coventry City shocked Championship leaders Fulham 3-1 at Craven Cottage to delay the home side's seemingly inevitable promotion to the Premier League.
Michael Rose and Viktor Gyokeres scored four minutes apart a quarter of the way through the game to give the away side a commanding lead.
Substitute Bobby Decordova-Reid's neat, left-foot finish set up a grandstand end to the game after the home side had squandered a number of chances, with Rodrigo Muniz's deflected effort almost finding its way in to equalise.
Callum O'Hare tapped into an empty net following a howler from Fulham captain Tim Ream in added time to secure the points that move them up to 10th in the table, six points off a play-off place, while Fulham still need two wins to guarantee automatic promotion.
Coventry took the lead from a corner as Rose leaped highest to divert the ball past Marek Rodak in the Fulham net.
The Slovakian was picking the ball out of his net again four minutes later and this time he was at fault as he let Gyokeres's long-range shot go through him for 2-0.
Fulham carved out their best chance of the first half when Neeskens Kebano met Neco Williams' cross on the volley, crashing his shot against the crossbar.
Coventry almost had the game won just before the interval but Fulham somehow managed to keep the ball out from a corner, blocking three shots before finally getting the ball away.
Marco Silva sent on Decordova-Reid at half-time in place of Nathaniel Chalobah to inject more pace into the attack and it almost had an instant impact, with Decordova-Reid's ball in turned narrowly wide by Aleksandar Mitrovic.
Harry Wilson fizzed a free-kick just over from a threatening position before chances for Williams and Mitrovic as the hosts cranked up the pressure.
Decordova-Reid pulled one back with 8 minutes to play before Mitrovic sent two headers over.
And deep into added time Fulham's hard work was undone when O'Hare turned the ball home following Ream's mistake to kill any hopes of a late point for the hosts.
Line-ups
Fulham
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Rodák
- 20N WilliamsSubstituted forOnomahat 75'minutes
- 16Tosin
- 13Ream
- 33Robinson
- 6Reed
- 12ChalobahSubstituted forDe Cordova-Reidat 45'minutes
- 8WilsonBooked at 81mins
- 28Carvalho
- 7KebanoSubstituted forMuniz Carvalhoat 74'minutes
- 9Mitrovic
Substitutes
- 3Hector
- 14De Cordova-Reid
- 19Muniz Carvalho
- 21Gazzaniga
- 23Bryan
- 24Seri
- 25Onomah
Coventry
Formation 3-5-1-1
- 1MooreBooked at 65mins
- 4Rose
- 15Hyam
- 27Bidwell
- 23DaboBooked at 42mins
- 8Allen
- 14SheafBooked at 61mins
- 38HamerBooked at 80mins
- 18Maatsen
- 10O'Hare
- 17Gyökeres
Substitutes
- 9Waghorn
- 13Wilson
- 20Kane
- 30Tavares
- 36Howley
- 41Bapaga
- 44Tyler
- Referee:
- Keith Stroud
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home65%
- Away35%
- Shots
- Home28
- Away18
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away5
- Corners
- Home6
- Away10
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away12
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Fulham 1, Coventry City 3.
Post update
Fabio Carvalho (Fulham) hits the bar with a left footed shot from the centre of the box. Assisted by Rodrigo Muniz following a set piece situation.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Rodrigo Muniz (Fulham) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Post update
Antonee Robinson (Fulham) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Viktor Gyökeres (Coventry City).
Goal!
Goal! Fulham 1, Coventry City 3. Callum O'Hare (Coventry City) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Gustavo Hamer.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Viktor Gyökeres (Coventry City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Dominic Hyam.
Post update
Attempt missed. Aleksandar Mitrovic (Fulham) header from a difficult angle on the left is too high. Assisted by Tosin Adarabioyo with a cross.
Post update
Attempt missed. Aleksandar Mitrovic (Fulham) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Antonee Robinson with a cross.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Rodrigo Muniz (Fulham) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Aleksandar Mitrovic with a headed pass.
Post update
Hand ball by Callum O'Hare (Coventry City).
Post update
Attempt missed. Rodrigo Muniz (Fulham) header from very close range misses to the right. Assisted by Aleksandar Mitrovic with a headed pass.
Post update
Attempt saved. Rodrigo Muniz (Fulham) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Fabio Carvalho.
Post update
Foul by Aleksandar Mitrovic (Fulham).
Post update
Fankaty Dabo (Coventry City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Fulham 1, Coventry City 2. Bobby De Cordova-Reid (Fulham) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Josh Onomah.
Booking
Harry Wilson (Fulham) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Harry Wilson (Fulham).
Post update
Ian Maatsen (Coventry City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
If SISU would back MR and his team with investment in the summer we will challenge next season - what do you say Ms Sepalla ?
Hello I can’t hear you ?