Championship
FulhamFulham1CoventryCoventry City3

Fulham 1-3 Coventry City - Sky Blues stun league leaders at Craven Cottage

By Chris PeddyBBC Sport at Craven Cottage

Neeskens Kebano hits the crossbar for Fulham
Coventry beat Fulham at Craven Cottage to claim the double over the Londoners this season

Coventry City shocked Championship leaders Fulham 3-1 at Craven Cottage to delay the home side's seemingly inevitable promotion to the Premier League.

Michael Rose and Viktor Gyokeres scored four minutes apart a quarter of the way through the game to give the away side a commanding lead.

Substitute Bobby Decordova-Reid's neat, left-foot finish set up a grandstand end to the game after the home side had squandered a number of chances, with Rodrigo Muniz's deflected effort almost finding its way in to equalise.

Callum O'Hare tapped into an empty net following a howler from Fulham captain Tim Ream in added time to secure the points that move them up to 10th in the table, six points off a play-off place, while Fulham still need two wins to guarantee automatic promotion.

Coventry took the lead from a corner as Rose leaped highest to divert the ball past Marek Rodak in the Fulham net.

The Slovakian was picking the ball out of his net again four minutes later and this time he was at fault as he let Gyokeres's long-range shot go through him for 2-0.

Fulham carved out their best chance of the first half when Neeskens Kebano met Neco Williams' cross on the volley, crashing his shot against the crossbar.

Coventry almost had the game won just before the interval but Fulham somehow managed to keep the ball out from a corner, blocking three shots before finally getting the ball away.

Marco Silva sent on Decordova-Reid at half-time in place of Nathaniel Chalobah to inject more pace into the attack and it almost had an instant impact, with Decordova-Reid's ball in turned narrowly wide by Aleksandar Mitrovic.

Harry Wilson fizzed a free-kick just over from a threatening position before chances for Williams and Mitrovic as the hosts cranked up the pressure.

Decordova-Reid pulled one back with 8 minutes to play before Mitrovic sent two headers over.

And deep into added time Fulham's hard work was undone when O'Hare turned the ball home following Ream's mistake to kill any hopes of a late point for the hosts.

Line-ups

Fulham

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Rodák
  • 20N WilliamsSubstituted forOnomahat 75'minutes
  • 16Tosin
  • 13Ream
  • 33Robinson
  • 6Reed
  • 12ChalobahSubstituted forDe Cordova-Reidat 45'minutes
  • 8WilsonBooked at 81mins
  • 28Carvalho
  • 7KebanoSubstituted forMuniz Carvalhoat 74'minutes
  • 9Mitrovic

Substitutes

  • 3Hector
  • 14De Cordova-Reid
  • 19Muniz Carvalho
  • 21Gazzaniga
  • 23Bryan
  • 24Seri
  • 25Onomah

Coventry

Formation 3-5-1-1

  • 1MooreBooked at 65mins
  • 4Rose
  • 15Hyam
  • 27Bidwell
  • 23DaboBooked at 42mins
  • 8Allen
  • 14SheafBooked at 61mins
  • 38HamerBooked at 80mins
  • 18Maatsen
  • 10O'Hare
  • 17Gyökeres

Substitutes

  • 9Waghorn
  • 13Wilson
  • 20Kane
  • 30Tavares
  • 36Howley
  • 41Bapaga
  • 44Tyler
Referee:
Keith Stroud

Match Stats

Home TeamFulhamAway TeamCoventry
Possession
Home65%
Away35%
Shots
Home28
Away18
Shots on Target
Home7
Away5
Corners
Home6
Away10
Fouls
Home10
Away12

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Fulham 1, Coventry City 3.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Fulham 1, Coventry City 3.

  3. Post update

    Fabio Carvalho (Fulham) hits the bar with a left footed shot from the centre of the box. Assisted by Rodrigo Muniz following a set piece situation.

  4. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Rodrigo Muniz (Fulham) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

  5. Post update

    Antonee Robinson (Fulham) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Viktor Gyökeres (Coventry City).

  7. Goal!

    Goal! Fulham 1, Coventry City 3. Callum O'Hare (Coventry City) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Gustavo Hamer.

  8. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Viktor Gyökeres (Coventry City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Dominic Hyam.

  9. Post update

    Attempt missed. Aleksandar Mitrovic (Fulham) header from a difficult angle on the left is too high. Assisted by Tosin Adarabioyo with a cross.

  10. Post update

    Attempt missed. Aleksandar Mitrovic (Fulham) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Antonee Robinson with a cross.

  11. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Rodrigo Muniz (Fulham) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Aleksandar Mitrovic with a headed pass.

  12. Post update

    Hand ball by Callum O'Hare (Coventry City).

  13. Post update

    Attempt missed. Rodrigo Muniz (Fulham) header from very close range misses to the right. Assisted by Aleksandar Mitrovic with a headed pass.

  14. Post update

    Attempt saved. Rodrigo Muniz (Fulham) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Fabio Carvalho.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Aleksandar Mitrovic (Fulham).

  16. Post update

    Fankaty Dabo (Coventry City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  17. Goal!

    Goal! Fulham 1, Coventry City 2. Bobby De Cordova-Reid (Fulham) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Josh Onomah.

  18. Booking

    Harry Wilson (Fulham) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Harry Wilson (Fulham).

  20. Post update

    Ian Maatsen (Coventry City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Comments

Join the conversation

45 comments

  • Comment posted by Matthew , today at 17:31

  • Comment posted by iggy1987, today at 17:29

  • Comment posted by UAE SkyBlue, today at 17:26

    Brilliant result for the Sky Blues against the runaway leaders. Keep playing like this for the last 5 games and hope other results go our way to squeeze into the play offs and then hope for the best. Go you Sky Blues.

  • Comment posted by rob9, today at 17:26

    From a Bournemouth fan/supporter my question is why is everyone saying that Fulham are promoted because of any team from Fulham to Luton can still mathematically still be promoted so it isn't a given for them until 46 games are played

  • Comment posted by fulhammick , today at 17:24

    Fair play to Coventry. Closed us down for 90 mins. Where's that performance been for the last eight games?

  • Comment posted by barry callaghan, today at 17:23

    well played coventry,its nice to see a team try to win from the first minute.

  • Comment posted by gone-for-a-walk-bye, today at 17:23

    Nice to see Fulham and Mitrović get the taste of what is waiting for him in the Premier League next season

  • Comment posted by Derek, today at 17:23

  • Comment posted by Matthew, today at 17:21

  • Comment posted by Ali, today at 17:19

    Good to see Coventry get a result that favours them for once, since October…

  • Comment posted by Dolomite Sprint 147, today at 17:17

    A great win PUSB

  • Comment posted by Clark, today at 17:17

  • Comment posted by Stuart Smith , today at 17:17

  • Comment posted by facemasksforever, today at 17:10

    Sky Blue Army !!!!

  • Comment posted by frazer, today at 17:10

    Fulham are the only promoted team that have a chance of staying up - so immense credit to Coventry
    If SISU would back MR and his team with investment in the summer we will challenge next season - what do you say Ms Sepalla ?
    Hello I can’t hear you ?

    • Reply posted by richard , today at 17:20

      richard replied:
      No chance with this lot of owners who care nothing for football

  • Comment posted by Barry L, today at 17:09

    Football...the gift that keeps on giving! PUSB.

  • Comment posted by Bavaria, today at 17:08

    My personal opinion: Fulham thought already about Premier League

  • Comment posted by Kikibella25, today at 17:08

    Well done Coventry!

  • Comment posted by Gary Mabbutts Knee, today at 17:07

    Can we play Fulham every week?

  • Comment posted by fatbloke5150, today at 17:05

    Why is this a shock? Coventry always do well against teams that actually play football rather than trying to foul them off the pitch. Now we've done the double over the champions!

    • Reply posted by PaulTG, today at 17:22

      PaulTG replied:
      Didn't work at Forest. You tried kicking us off the pitch aided by a awful ref. Still 2-0 to the famous team.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 10th April 2022

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Fulham40258794355983
2Bournemouth392110862352773
3Nottm Forest3919101061362567
4Huddersfield401812105243966
5Luton4018111159451465
6Sheff Utd4118111253411265
7Blackburn4117121252421063
8Middlesbrough401881452421062
9Millwall411613124540561
10Coventry411611145451359
11QPR41178165553259
12West Brom411512144540557
13Preston411415124346-357
14Swansea40169154853-557
15Stoke411510165347655
16Blackpool401411154447-353
17Cardiff40147194761-1449
18Birmingham411112184360-1745
19Bristol City41129205273-2145
20Hull41128213445-1144
21Reading41127224877-2937
22Barnsley40611233059-2929
23Derby411213164047-728
24Peterborough41610253482-4828
View full Championship table

