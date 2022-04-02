Close menu

Man Utd's next manager: Mauricio Pochettino or Erik ten Hag to rescue the club?

By Simon StoneBBC Sport at Old Trafford

comments56

Manchester United players react after their 1-1 draw with Leicester
United lie sixth in the Premier League, three points adrift of fourth-placed Arsenal, who also have two games in hand

They know what's coming at Manchester United.

After suffering another blow to their hopes of making next season's Champions League with a disappointing - in result and performance - Old Trafford encounter with Leicester, talk outside the club will be of a season unravelling.

Having dispensed with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in November, Ralf Rangnick's arrival has not really improved the situation. The German's nine from 21 win record (42.85%), is marginally better than the Norwegian's seven from 17 (41.18%).

But it is not good enough. United now need 14 points from their final eight games to better the 64 during the sorry 2013-14 campaign under David Moyes which is their worst return in three decades.

Inevitably, thoughts will again turn to who will take charge in the summer to try and rectify the damage of a terrible season.

Choice of two?

Mauricio Pochettino and Erik ten Haag
Both Mauricio Pochettino and Erik ten Haag have question marks hanging over them

Manchester United are eager to assure supporters their managerial search is extensive and not just limited to two candidates, Erik ten Hag and Mauricio Pochettino.

But there is no dispute from some within Old Trafford when it is questioned who else, realistically, could be in the frame.

Luis Enrique is committed to coaching Spain at the World Cup, which rules him out until the end of the December and probably longer given the intensity of tournament football. Now the situation at Chelsea has stabilised to an extent and the search for a new owner looks like finding someone committed to keeping the Blues at the top, the idea of luring Thomas Tuchel away from Stamford Bridge is receding.

United admire both men but sources admit recruiting them would be "difficult".

Sevilla's Julen Lopetegui would be an unlikely choice and Brendan Rodgers a tough sell to United fans given the combination of his Liverpool past and an underwhelming season at Leicester.

Which brings it back to Ten Hag and Pochettino, both of whom would come to Old Trafford with question marks hanging over them.

Paris St-Germain chairman Nasser Al-Khelaifi and Ajax chief executive Edwin van der Sar are both on the European Clubs' Association board. The ECA met in Vienna this week. Manchester United's managerial search was mentioned when the pair spoke informally - but neither know which way the Premier League club will go.

Evidently, managing United is a challenge at present - but, BBC Sport was told, that is the attraction for someone keen to prove their abilities at the very highest level.

Pochettino's Old Trafford admirers date back to his time at Tottenham.

Yet the doubts about the Argentine - namely he doesn't win when it matters - remain. After all, he failed to win the title at PSG last season and the French club's elimination at the Champions League last-16 stage this term is viewed as not being good enough at the club given the huge investment in the squad.

That observation probably means Pochettino will be relieved of his duties at the end of the season and football director Leonardo is also on shaky ground as PSG prepare for a major overhaul.

Ten Hag's status mainly comes from Ajax's run to the semi-final of the Champions League in 2019 when, ironically, he was denied a place in the final by Pochettino's Spurs.

The 52-year-old is viewed as a progressing coach.

But the demands of an English season, the relentless combination of an exhausting fixture list, where difficult games pile up week after week, are an alien concept.

The two Ajax managers before Ten Hag were Peter Bosz and Frank de Boer. Upon leaving Amsterdam, they didn't even make it to the end of the year in their first seasons at Borussia Dortmund and Inter Milan respectively, let alone the end of their debut seasons.

'Not the favourites for number four'

Man Utd 1-1 Leicester: Ralf Rangnick believes 1-1 draw Foxes was 'okay'

United are now three points adrift of fourth-placed Arsenal, having played two games more.

With Wolves and West Ham snapping at their heels and Crystal Palace still in the FA Cup, it is not completely out of the question a place in the dreaded Europa Conference League play-off round in August awaits.

"I am not a fortune teller," said Rangnick. "I don't know where Manchester United will be next season.

"It is my job to finish this season on the highest possible note. Saying that does not mean necessarily to finish fourth. Today's result has not made the situation better obviously.

"It doesn't help at all to look at the table every weekend and speculate what might happen. Right now, we are for sure not the favourites for number four."

Comments

Join the conversation

57 comments

  • Comment posted by James_Autar, today at 23:35

    Erik ten Hag is technically naive. Example: 2-0 up against Spurs in Champs. League and he ill-advisably takes off strikers/midfield attackers and replaces them with defenders. They run into each other and Spurs equalize and go through on away goals. This season 2-2 draw in Portugal but they can't score at home and ten Hag does nothing. Benfica score and he leaves it too late to make substitutions.

  • Comment posted by Stephen Lovell, today at 23:35

    Manyoo the club of commercialism, Egos and no trophies.
    Poisoned chalice !

  • Comment posted by BustavoBrown, today at 23:33

    Brendan Rodgers is the only man that can bring premiership titles back to old Trafford. Why are we messing about so long?? Get him in NOW

    • Reply posted by Artic Sapphire, today at 23:36

      Artic Sapphire replied:
      The Leicester display today answers your question.

  • Comment posted by Stulad, today at 23:31

    United should have never fired Mourinho. Especially as they bought his number one target (Maguire) for the next manager. He was right about everything - martial, Rashford etc

  • Comment posted by andrew black, today at 23:28

    Well, I can guarantee Man U a top 4 finish but only on my terms and that is. Before I sing anything Ronaldo and Pogba must be asked to leave the club immediately! Once the "special ones" are gone watch me train them to embarrass every team they face!!!!

    problem solved and back on track, and I would do it for half the price!!
    why am i so sure I could do this?????? - - - -BEEN THERE DONE THAT !!!!!

  • Comment posted by 3lions, today at 23:27

    Simon Stone. Chief Football Writer.

    😂

  • Comment posted by Dallas Cowboys Liverpool FC, today at 23:26

    The question is how much actual power will either manager have to implement his project and blueprint? If the front office insists on keeping some control and making some of the decisions without manager input then these two may just be another LVG/Mourinho/Ole/Rangnick and nothing much more.
    Man Utd need a culture change in addition to a manager change.

  • Comment posted by A Matter Of National Security, today at 23:22

    Both are good managers, but neither is capable of saving Man Utd. They might get Utd into Champions League and win the odd domestic cup here and there but nothing more beyond that.
    Will Utd fans be satisfied with this?

  • Comment posted by Gert Buster, today at 23:22

    U-$hited need the modern day equivelant of Paul Daniels.

  • Comment posted by Woodzy knows his stuff, today at 23:18

    Bring in Wayne Rooney as assistant definitely. Go with Poch. Give the supporters who they want.

    • Reply posted by Stulad, today at 23:32

      Stulad replied:
      I don’t think the supporters want Potch

  • Comment posted by Fin83, today at 23:18

    The sacking of Ole, the interim manager & the selection process of whoever united appoint has been a complete shambles. It has turned into a media circus and is further proof that rhings behind the scenes at Old Trafford are still way off. LVG was 110% spot on commercial united & it saddens me to say so.

  • Comment posted by DLyons, today at 23:18

    I’d break the bank to get Conte. Keep De Gea & Sancho and get rid of the rest. They’re overrated, overpaid & simply bang average.

    • Reply posted by ru4eel, today at 23:33

      ru4eel replied:
      Why would you want to keep Sancho?

  • Comment posted by Tony, today at 23:17

    Only a few weeks ago the beeb were describing Ragnick as the tactical genius sent from the football heavens with his foresight and genius bestowed by the Germanic god's, now only the other two big names in European football management are capable of saving Utd from oblivion of a 6th place finish.

  • Comment posted by Joe with a J, today at 23:14

    I'm no united fan, infact, quite dislike them but their squad, the players,they have should be clear( for forth place) and in no way should be where they are, top four is the least they should achieve. Mismanagement at united is disgraceful no direction,no intensity, no desire the players and board should hang there heads in shame.

  • Comment posted by We are just checking this comment, today at 23:14

    The idea that a magic manager will come in and suddenly make Man U contenders is ridiculous. Look how long it took Fergie. Ralf has made a decent start. Chopping and changing gaffers every 6 months will only keep the club in the doldrums. Not that I care !

  • Comment posted by Artic Sapphire, today at 23:14

    Pochettino is only interested in the job because he is disenchanted at PSG seemingly because they expect him to be doing better than he is. He has no authority and is not strong enough to manage at United. Erik ten Hag has authority, gravitas and would easily be the best option. Even so it will take whoever 5/6 years given a free hand to even begin to start challenging for trophies.

  • Comment posted by TheMiller, today at 23:07

    Why does it need to be a man? Surely a woman could do this job? Also, why are no people of colour being outlined here? Disgraceful that only white men are getting a look in.

    • Reply posted by We are just checking this comment, today at 23:15

      We are just checking this comment replied:
      Yawn !!

  • Comment posted by potnoodle, today at 23:07

    We will be back much to the angst of every other bitter baiter. United are the team that have a god given right to be at the top

    • Reply posted by DarthVegan77, today at 23:11

      DarthVegan77 replied:
      “God given right” 🤣🤣🤣

      No. Just… no.

  • Comment posted by jay1989, today at 23:07

    They just gave Bruno "whiner" Fernandes a contract extension and the fridge is not going anywhere any time soon while World Cup winners are leaving for free.

    Manchester United - a finished club that won't win a trophy for the foreseeable future! 🤣🤣🤣

    • Reply posted by potnoodle, today at 23:09

      potnoodle replied:
      U hope

