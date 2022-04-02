Close menu

Christian Eriksen: Midfield maestro thriving again at Brentford

By Phil McNultyChief football writer at Stamford Bridge

Last updated on .From the section Brentfordcomments26

Christian Eriksen scores for Brentford against Chelsea in the Premier League
Christian Eriksen scored Brentford's second goal to help Brentford win at Chelsea for the first time since 1939

Brentford manager Thomas Frank greeted the emotional arrival of countryman Christian Eriksen in January by announcing he could be the club's "greatest signing ever".

It was a claim made in the afterglow of the deal that brought the midfielder back into football after he suffered a cardiac arrest playing for Denmark in their opening game of Euro 2020 last June.

Eriksen revealed he felt he was "gone from this world for five minutes". So it was a joy to simply see this hugely popular 30-year-old fit and healthy again, never mind restarting a playing career many feared was over.

And in the 4-1 thrashing of Chelsea here at Stamford Bridge, as Eriksen pulled the strings and scored his first Brentford goal as the centrepiece of one of the finest results in their history, he delivered substantial evidence to back up Frank's bold prediction.

Midfield maestro reinvigorated

Eriksen has already resumed normal service with Denmark, scoring as they lost 4-2 to the Netherlands last weekend then getting on target again in his first game back at Copenhagen's Parken Stadium, when Serbia were beaten 3-0.

The moment Frank had in mind when he signed Eriksen - and there was an element of gamble on both sides of this deal - came in the 54th minute of a remarkable afternoon at Stamford Bridge.

Vitaly Janelt had just hammered home an equaliser for Brentford, moments after Antonio Rudiger had given Chelsea a lead they did not merit given the way the visitors had largely dominated the first 45 minutes.

Were Brentford happy with that? Not a bit. And certainly not Eriksen.

Brentford broke clear, Eriksen matching Bryan Mbeumo's pace and energy to arrive in the penalty area with perfect timing to receive his pass and lift a finish high over Edouard Mendy at the Shed End.

Eriksen's face was wreathed in smiles as he raced into the corner to join the ecstatic celebrations of the Brentford fans, who eventually enjoyed the sort of result and performance they could barely have contemplated when they made the seven-and-a-bit mile journey across west London.

It was the first time Brentford had beaten Chelsea since 1939 and they deserved every bit of their elation. The Champions League holders were humiliated by the magnificent Bees.

Chelsea 1-4 Brentford: Thomas Frank says win against Chelsea is best result of season

Quality, stature and self-belief

The statistics are now backing up the impact Frank hoped Eriksen would have.

Brentford looked out of ideas and inspiration when they lost 2-0 at home to Newcastle United on 26 February, leaving them only three points off the bottom three. Eriksen's return as a substitute, 259 days after his cardiac arrest, sounded the only positive note from a day of real disappointment.

Since then, Brentford have won three league games out of four - all three of which Eriksen has started. He missed the loss at Leicester City, having tested positive for Covid-19.

The Football News Show: Is Eriksen is the best deal of the window?

It would be unfair and an insult to Eriksen's team-mates to suggest this was some sort of one-man show. Far from it, as every player made their contribution to a stunning result against Chelsea that could have been even more emphatic than the scoreline suggests.

What Eriksen gives Brentford, though, is quality, stature and self-belief.

Brentford's players look to him for leadership and guidance, to deliver the moments that make a difference. He is their game-changer, the one they know has done it at the very highest level.

They can watch him in action, his comfort and confidence patrolling midfield unconcerned by the elite company, such as N'Golo Kante, he may be up against.

Eriksen is at home there and the old class is increasing all the time, with the goals now coming.

A glory day for Brentford

As former England defender Martin Keown told BBC Sport's Final Score: "The spirit that Brentford are showing is incredible, but to see Christian Eriksen cap it off is quite magnificent.

"He can still play the game of football he loves so much. He is not being denied and we're not being denied the spectacle that he provides."

In the wider context, this result and its consequences will provide all the value Frank wanted when he brought Eriksen to Brentford.

The Bees will now surely survive in the Premier League, a superb achievement, and Eriksen will have played his part having revived the momentum they appeared to have lost before his arrival.

They have been able to build on that stock of points from an excellent start to the season and profit from Eriksen's inspiration.

Eriksen will be grateful for the confidence and belief Frank showed in him - and the player has repaid his manager in kind.

This was a glory day for Brentford and Eriksen - and the day the Bees and their fans can surely start looking forward to a second season in the top flight.

Comments

Join the conversation

26 comments

  • Comment posted by SLR, today at 20:44

    Christian, you are a marvel and it is lovely to see you back playing again, not just playing but like you used to during the Spurs heyday. Football won today as well as humanity. Solidarity with Ukraine.

  • Comment posted by facemasksforever, today at 20:41

    Christian I am so happy for you.

    From a football fan

  • Comment posted by David Watts, today at 20:40

    I Have NO problem losing to Brentford and all the plaudits that they get,NO problem with Eriksen and his return even if the movie script is getting worn out.The real plsser is that there has been CFC games with NO HYS,and yet Chelsea has a bad day at the office, McNuttbag&BBC decide to open the Chelsea channel? Anyone notice how the incidents of Senegal v Egypt got quietly swept to under the rug?

  • Comment posted by right words, today at 20:39

    Brentford placed their own sanctions on Chelsea today.

    Brentford glory makes one proud

  • Comment posted by Peter Griffin, today at 20:36

    Still waiting for the sanctions to start??

  • Comment posted by Duncanb23, today at 20:32

    That'll upset the Putin-loving nazi community at Stamford Bridge – what a shame!

  • Comment posted by JohnBoy1977, today at 20:29

    poor chelsea, gonna drop quicker than manu if thats even possible! YNWA!

    • Reply posted by koiahoy, today at 20:32

      koiahoy replied:
      YAWN more like

  • Comment posted by Specialist_in_tailoring, today at 20:28

    A joy to see him on a football doing what he loves doing.

    Long may it continue

  • Comment posted by right words, today at 20:28

    Nice thing about Brentford they take chances, Erickson was a low risk signing, but Brentford manger took the initiative, Brentford has a family atmosphere, and I’m sure the players took things easy with Ericsson and gently got him back to,playing, a real club real supporters real owners, not the biggest ground but probably supporters of other clubs feel a big warm welcome.

  • Comment posted by Lonster, today at 20:27

    This is a great day for football in so many ways. Underdog team wins away convincingly against CL champions, Eriksen comes back to football from the brink and shows his class, small team makes signing of the season, big money blown away by pocket change. Don't you just love this game?

  • Comment posted by Tha whet, today at 20:24

    Not many neutrals who won’t be happy seeing the blood money club decline

  • Comment posted by IsaacM1, today at 20:21

    Brentford were excellent and show why they’ll be on the way up with their approach, Chelsea look truly mudded for this year and the future. They look like they’ll be battered by real

  • Comment posted by Gunnerstorm, today at 20:19

    This is a slow realisation that this is the fall of the USSRsea

  • Comment posted by Occams razor, today at 20:16

    Great result

  • Comment posted by Not a Shill Plant or Stooge, today at 20:08

    When does he get his 2016/17 medal.

  • Comment posted by pggtips2, today at 20:00

    An article about Brentford without mentioning moneyball. I'm impressed. Usually articles about moneyball are followed by hundreds that demonstrate what little real appreciation there is for moneyball. For the record, paying some mediocre non entity fortune is not moneyball.

    • Reply posted by JohnBoy1977, today at 20:28

      JohnBoy1977 replied:
      they didn't need to with you here

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 19:49

    What a signing Christian Eriksen has become for Brentford. He has literally kept Brentford up

  • Comment posted by waste of licence fee, today at 19:49

    Sometimes there are bigger things than the result in football and for all of us watching last June it’s both remarkable and inspirational to watch Eriksen again.

  • Comment posted by Not a Shill Plant or Stooge, today at 19:36

    Battering of the Bridge courtesy of Christian Eriksen.
    Well done Christian.

    • Reply posted by Not a Shill Plant or Stooge, today at 19:42

      Not a Shill Plant or Stooge replied:
      Battle of Bridge was 2-2 draw.
      Chelski didn't win despite celebrating their mid-table finish & the draw at home as they did.

