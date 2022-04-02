Close menu
German Bundesliga
FreiburgSC Freiburg1Bayern MunichBayern Munich4

Freiburg 1-4 Bayern Munich: Bayern have 12 players on pitch in mix-up

Bayern and Freiburg players
There was mass confusion after the error was spotted - and there ended up being eight minutes of stoppage time

Bayern Munich could be in trouble after having 12 players on the pitch for 17 seconds of their win over Freiburg.

The fourth official showed the wrong number on the board which meant Kingsley Coman did not know he was meant to come off in a late change.

Freiburg alerted the officials and there was a long delay and lots of confusion while it was sorted.

Bayern, who are seeking a 10th title in a row, are nine points above Borussia Dortmund with six games left.

However league rules say it is possible this victory could be overturned.

Referee Christian Dingert said it was "totally confused situation [and] now the DFB [German Football Association] must decide."

Niklas Sule and Marcel Sabitzer both came on in the 86th minute, but only Corentin Tolisso came off.

"We drew the referee's attention to the fact that Bayern had 11 outfield players on the pitch," Freiburg director Jochen Saier told Sky.

It is thought they would need to lodge a formal complaint for Bayern to be punished.

Freiburg coach Christian Streich said: "I expect that we will not have to appeal anything. We abide by these rules and that is all I will say about it."

Bayern boss Julian Nagelsmann said: "The fourth official showed the wrong number and Kingsley Coman didn't know he had to go off. Mistakes happen.

"From the point of fair sport, there was nothing that speaks against it having been a fair game."

Leon Goretzka
Leon Goretzka's goal was his first since 6 November, also against Freiburg

Leon Goretzka scored on his comeback from four months out with a knee injury for the opening goal when he headed in from Joshua Kimmich's free-kick.

Nils Petersen levelled seconds after coming on with a first-time finish.

Substitute Serge Gnabry put Bayern ahead again with a good first touch and finish. Coman then drove in from the edge of the box before Sabitzer's injury-time fourth.

Second-placed Dortmund lost 4-1 at home to RB Leipzig, with Konrad Laimer scoring twice and Christopher Nkunku and Dani Olmo also netting. Donyell Malen scored for Dortmund.

Line-ups

Freiburg

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 26Flekken
  • 5GuldeSubstituted forJeongat 83'minutes
  • 3Lienhart
  • 4Schlotterbeck
  • 7SchmidSubstituted forSiquetat 69'minutes
  • 8EggesteinSubstituted forHabererat 83'minutes
  • 27Höfler
  • 30GünterBooked at 70mins
  • 9HölerSubstituted forWeißhauptat 83'minutes
  • 32Grifo
  • 22SallaiSubstituted forPetersenat 62'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Uphoff
  • 2Siquet
  • 18Petersen
  • 19Haberer
  • 25Sildillia
  • 29Jeong
  • 31Schlotterbeck
  • 33Weißhaupt

Bayern Munich

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Neuer
  • 5PavardSubstituted forGnabryat 73'minutes
  • 23Nianzou
  • 2UpamecanoBooked at 90mins
  • 21Hernández
  • 6Kimmich
  • 8GoretzkaSubstituted forTolissoat 62'minutesSubstituted forSüleat 85'minutes
  • 10Sané
  • 25Müller
  • 11ComanSubstituted forSabitzerat 84'minutes
  • 9LewandowskiSubstituted forMusialaat 62'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Richards
  • 4Süle
  • 7Gnabry
  • 18Sabitzer
  • 22Roca
  • 24Tolisso
  • 26Ulreich
  • 42Musiala
  • 44Stanisic
Referee:
Christian Dingert
Attendance:
34,700

Match Stats

Home TeamFreiburgAway TeamBayern Munich
Possession
Home38%
Away62%
Shots
Home8
Away21
Shots on Target
Home3
Away10
Corners
Home1
Away6
Fouls
Home12
Away7

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Sport-Club Freiburg 1, FC Bayern München 4.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Sport-Club Freiburg 1, FC Bayern München 4.

  3. Goal!

    Goal! Sport-Club Freiburg 1, FC Bayern München 4. Marcel Sabitzer (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Serge Gnabry.

  4. Post update

    Attempt saved. Serge Gnabry (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  5. Post update

    Attempt missed. Joshua Kimmich (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Leroy Sané.

  6. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Thomas Müller (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Joshua Kimmich.

  7. Post update

    Attempt missed. Jamal Musiala (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from very close range misses to the left. Assisted by Serge Gnabry.

  8. Post update

    Joshua Kimmich (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Noah Weißhaupt (Sport-Club Freiburg).

  10. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Christian Günter (Sport-Club Freiburg) left footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the right is blocked.

  11. Booking

    Dayot Upamecano (FC Bayern München) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Dayot Upamecano (FC Bayern München).

  13. Post update

    Noah Weißhaupt (Sport-Club Freiburg) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, FC Bayern München. Niklas Süle replaces Corentin Tolisso because of an injury.

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, FC Bayern München. Marcel Sabitzer replaces Kingsley Coman.

  16. Post update

    Lucas Hernández (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Hugo Siquet (Sport-Club Freiburg).

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Sport-Club Freiburg. Janik Haberer replaces Maximilian Eggestein.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Sport-Club Freiburg. Jeong Woo-Yeong replaces Manuel Gulde.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Sport-Club Freiburg. Noah Weißhaupt replaces Lucas Höler.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 2nd April 2022

  • FreiburgSC Freiburg1Bayern MunichBayern Munich4
  • B LeverkusenBayer 04 Leverkusen2Hertha BerlinHertha Berlin1
  • Arminia BielefeldArminia Bielefeld1StuttgartVfB Stuttgart1
  • FrankfurtEintracht Frankfurt0FürthSpVgg Greuther Fürth0
  • Hoffenheim1899 Hoffenheim1VfL BochumVfL Bochum 18482
  • B DortmundBorussia Dortmund1RB LeipzigRB Leipzig4

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bayern Munich28213485295666
2B Dortmund28183768422657
3B Leverkusen28156768422651
4RB Leipzig28146861313048
5Freiburg28129744331145
6Hoffenheim28135105042844
7Union Berlin2811893438-441
8Köln28101083841-340
9Frankfurt2810993938139
10Mainz26114113930937
11VfL Bochum28105133040-1035
12B Mgladbach2796123851-1333
13Wolfsburg2794142942-1331
14Stuttgart2869133651-1527
15Augsburg2668122944-1526
16Arminia Bielefeld28511122339-1626
17Hertha Berlin2875163062-3226
18Fürth2837182470-4616
View full German Bundesliga table

