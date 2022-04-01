Freiburg v Bayern Munich

Substitution, FC Bayern München. Niklas Süle replaces Corentin Tolisso because of an injury.
Line-ups
Freiburg
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 26Flekken
- 5GuldeSubstituted forJeongat 83'minutes
- 3Lienhart
- 4Schlotterbeck
- 7SchmidSubstituted forSiquetat 69'minutes
- 8EggesteinSubstituted forHabererat 83'minutes
- 27Höfler
- 30GünterBooked at 70mins
- 9HölerSubstituted forWeißhauptat 83'minutes
- 32Grifo
- 22SallaiSubstituted forPetersenat 62'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Uphoff
- 2Siquet
- 18Petersen
- 19Haberer
- 25Sildillia
- 29Jeong
- 31Schlotterbeck
- 33Weißhaupt
Bayern Munich
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Neuer
- 5PavardSubstituted forGnabryat 73'minutes
- 23Nianzou
- 2Upamecano
- 21Hernández
- 6Kimmich
- 8GoretzkaSubstituted forTolissoat 62'minutesSubstituted forSüleat 85'minutes
- 10Sané
- 25Müller
- 11ComanSubstituted forSabitzerat 84'minutes
- 9LewandowskiSubstituted forMusialaat 62'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Richards
- 4Süle
- 7Gnabry
- 18Sabitzer
- 22Roca
- 24Tolisso
- 26Ulreich
- 42Musiala
- 44Stanisic
- Referee:
- Christian Dingert
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home37%
- Away63%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away16
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away8
- Corners
- Home1
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away6
Live Text
Substitution
Substitution
Substitution, FC Bayern München. Marcel Sabitzer replaces Kingsley Coman.
Post update
Lucas Hernández (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Hugo Siquet (Sport-Club Freiburg).
Substitution
Substitution, Sport-Club Freiburg. Janik Haberer replaces Maximilian Eggestein.
Substitution
Substitution, Sport-Club Freiburg. Jeong Woo-Yeong replaces Manuel Gulde.
Substitution
Substitution, Sport-Club Freiburg. Noah Weißhaupt replaces Lucas Höler.
Goal!
Goal! Sport-Club Freiburg 1, FC Bayern München 3. Kingsley Coman (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Dayot Upamecano.
Post update
Attempt saved. Lucas Höler (Sport-Club Freiburg) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Vincenzo Grifo.
Post update
Attempt saved. Leroy Sané (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Serge Gnabry.
Post update
Attempt missed. Jamal Musiala (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
Post update
Attempt missed. Kingsley Coman (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Jamal Musiala following a corner.
Post update
Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Philipp Lienhart.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Corentin Tolisso (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jamal Musiala.
Goal!
Goal! Sport-Club Freiburg 1, FC Bayern München 2. Serge Gnabry (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner.
Substitution
Substitution, FC Bayern München. Serge Gnabry replaces Benjamin Pavard.
Post update
Attempt missed. Lucas Höler (Sport-Club Freiburg) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Nils Petersen.
Booking
Christian Günter (Sport-Club Freiburg) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Tanguy Nianzou (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Christian Günter (Sport-Club Freiburg).