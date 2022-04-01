Close menu
German Bundesliga
FreiburgSC Freiburg1Bayern MunichBayern Munich3

Freiburg v Bayern Munich

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Line-ups

Freiburg

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 26Flekken
  • 5GuldeSubstituted forJeongat 83'minutes
  • 3Lienhart
  • 4Schlotterbeck
  • 7SchmidSubstituted forSiquetat 69'minutes
  • 8EggesteinSubstituted forHabererat 83'minutes
  • 27Höfler
  • 30GünterBooked at 70mins
  • 9HölerSubstituted forWeißhauptat 83'minutes
  • 32Grifo
  • 22SallaiSubstituted forPetersenat 62'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Uphoff
  • 2Siquet
  • 18Petersen
  • 19Haberer
  • 25Sildillia
  • 29Jeong
  • 31Schlotterbeck
  • 33Weißhaupt

Bayern Munich

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Neuer
  • 5PavardSubstituted forGnabryat 73'minutes
  • 23Nianzou
  • 2Upamecano
  • 21Hernández
  • 6Kimmich
  • 8GoretzkaSubstituted forTolissoat 62'minutesSubstituted forSüleat 85'minutes
  • 10Sané
  • 25Müller
  • 11ComanSubstituted forSabitzerat 84'minutes
  • 9LewandowskiSubstituted forMusialaat 62'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Richards
  • 4Süle
  • 7Gnabry
  • 18Sabitzer
  • 22Roca
  • 24Tolisso
  • 26Ulreich
  • 42Musiala
  • 44Stanisic
Referee:
Christian Dingert

Match Stats

Home TeamFreiburgAway TeamBayern Munich
Possession
Home37%
Away63%
Shots
Home7
Away16
Shots on Target
Home3
Away8
Corners
Home1
Away6
Fouls
Home11
Away6

Live Text

  1. Substitution

    Substitution, FC Bayern München. Niklas Süle replaces Corentin Tolisso because of an injury.

  2. Substitution

    Substitution, FC Bayern München. Marcel Sabitzer replaces Kingsley Coman.

  3. Post update

    Lucas Hernández (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Hugo Siquet (Sport-Club Freiburg).

  5. Substitution

    Substitution, Sport-Club Freiburg. Janik Haberer replaces Maximilian Eggestein.

  6. Substitution

    Substitution, Sport-Club Freiburg. Jeong Woo-Yeong replaces Manuel Gulde.

  7. Substitution

    Substitution, Sport-Club Freiburg. Noah Weißhaupt replaces Lucas Höler.

  8. Goal!

    Goal! Sport-Club Freiburg 1, FC Bayern München 3. Kingsley Coman (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Dayot Upamecano.

  9. Post update

    Attempt saved. Lucas Höler (Sport-Club Freiburg) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Vincenzo Grifo.

  10. Post update

    Attempt saved. Leroy Sané (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Serge Gnabry.

  11. Post update

    Attempt missed. Jamal Musiala (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.

  12. Post update

    Attempt missed. Kingsley Coman (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Jamal Musiala following a corner.

  13. Post update

    Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Philipp Lienhart.

  14. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Corentin Tolisso (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jamal Musiala.

  15. Goal!

    Goal! Sport-Club Freiburg 1, FC Bayern München 2. Serge Gnabry (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner.

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, FC Bayern München. Serge Gnabry replaces Benjamin Pavard.

  17. Post update

    Attempt missed. Lucas Höler (Sport-Club Freiburg) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Nils Petersen.

  18. Booking

    Christian Günter (Sport-Club Freiburg) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  19. Post update

    Tanguy Nianzou (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Christian Günter (Sport-Club Freiburg).

Top Stories