Swansea moved five points ahead of Cardiff in the Championship with the win

Russell Martin said Swansea's thumping 4-0 win over rivals Cardiff was the best moment of his managerial career.

The Swans' hammering of their bitter rivals secured a first league double in the 110-year history of the south Wales derby following a 3-0 win in October.

"I am incredibly proud of the players and what they have done," Martin said. "I don't think I've felt as emotional as this after a game."

Cardiff boss Steve Morison said Cardiff "let themselves down" in the defeat.

Swansea have only conceded one goal in the last seven south Wales derbies

'We showed what we are about'

Swansea were simply a class above the Bluebirds, with Michael Obafemi's goal the least they deserved after a dominant first half.

However, the visitors were rampant after the interval with Obafemi capping a 4-0 win after Ben Cabango and Hannes Wolf goals.

Martin, who showed his players video footage of the Swansea fans leaving for Cardiff as well as messages from fans on what the game meant to them, admitted the win meant a huge amount to him.

"It's the best moment I've had as a manager," Martin told BBC Sport Wales.

"It was a big build-up to the game, we were written off by a lot of people and to do that and show that courage is fantastic.

"They took the atmosphere out of the game with the way they controlled the game in that first 15 minutes, and everything we had worked on over the last two weeks was put into practice.

"They showed everything they can be, we had young men out there who showed they can grow in a tough situation.

"We were clinical, that is something we have not always been this season, but we really were here. We showed the team we can be and I hope it is a small reward to the supporters for the patience they have shown us."

Martin knows that bragging rights for this season belong to Swansea fans and knows the club have given their fans a memory they will cherish for decades after securing the first league double in the fixture.

"We spoke about it with the players before," he added. "They had the chance to put themselves in the history books, to do something no one has ever done before.

"Football has an amazing way of making people forget about their worries and stresses to feel special for a period of time. I'm sure it'll be a good night out in Swansea tonight.

"The boys have achieved something that they'll always have together, whether they play together for a long time or against each other or meet in 20 years at a reunion dinner or whatever, they'll always have this moment, they deserved that."

Cardiff suffered their biggest defeat since Steve Morison took charge

'We let everybody down today'

Steve Morison said his side and staff had let down the Cardiff fans with the manner of the defeat.

"Whether you lose 1-0 or 12-0, it is losing that hurts," Morison said.

"I would say it is a tough one to take but it's not, because they were better than us all over the football pitch.

"It is what it is. We've been on an incredible run and have let everyone down today. We haven't done enough, we've let ourselves down.

"They were four really, really poor goals. It just shows where we are. We are that close to being really good or really poor. We have been really consistent, but with all areas they were better.

"I totally get that it's huge for the fans, the players, it's huge for everyone. But we lost. But we can't do anything about it. The silence in the dressing room said a thousand words. It won't be a very nice place to leave, it won't be a very nice place to be around."

"They were just too good for us today."

Morison is keen to focus on the fact Cardiff will achieve their primary objective of staying in the Championship.

"We can't dwell on it too long, the remit was to keep the club up, not to win certain games, although we all wanted to win this one because of the magnitude of it and how big it was," he added.

"And I'm in charge of the first double against. It's a worse defeat than we had earlier in the season, but the goal was to stay in the Championship so that's what I'm going to focus on."