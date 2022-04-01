Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Furious organisers of the Sydney Super Cup are set to hit Rangers with a whopping £5m bill for pulling out of the derby with Celtic in Australia. (Daily Record) external-link

"If we were to get there, I don't think there is anything for us as a squad to fear," says Motherwell full-back Stephen O'Donnell after Scotland were provisionally placed in the same group as England, USA and Iran for the World Cup. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Ange Postecoglou says he wouldn't take draw at Ibrox tomorrow if offered it now, arguing Celtic have to win. (Herald - subscription required) external-link

Rangers midfielder Ryan Jack has hit back at "disrespectful" Celtic striker Giorgos Giakoumakis after the Greek claimed the Parkhead squad was better in every department than their Ibrox counterparts. (Herald - subscription required) external-link

Dundee captain Charlie Adam admits his future at the club next season is uncertain. (Courier - subscription required) external-link

Ross McCrorie sets his sights on a Scotland cap as Aberdeen team-mate Lewis Ferguson shows the path to Steve Clarke plans. (Daily Record) external-link

Aberdeen duo Dylan McGeouch and Funso Ojo will not be offered new contracts and will be free agents in the summer. (Daily Record) external-link

Aberdeen defender Mikey Devlin has suffered a fresh injury setback in his bid to return to fitness. (Press & Journal - subscription required) external-link

Self-confessed "football geek" Joe Newell is eyeing up a Hibs future beyond his playing days after signing a contract extension this week. (Scotsman) external-link

Playing in Scotland is no barrier to chasing World Cup dream with Canada, says Ross County midfielder Harry Paton. (Press & Journal - subscription required) external-link