ArsenalArsenal1BrightonBrighton & Hove Albion2

Arsenal 1-2 Brighton: Trossard and Mwepu star as Seagulls win at Emirates Stadium

By Luke ReddyBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Premier Leaguecomments230

Trossard (left) curled home a smart opener for Brighton
Arsenal handed the initiative in the race for Champions League qualification to rivals Tottenham as Brighton ended their own dire run of form with a deserved win at Emirates Stadium.

The Seagulls - seven games without a victory before kick-off - frustrated the home side with their organisation and efficient forward play in a game where Arsenal failed to look threatening until they mustered a desperate late push.

Leandro Trossard's curling first-half finish - after a fine assist by the impressive Enock Mwepu - gave Graham Potter's side something to build on.

And after Gabriel Martinelli appeared to have headed Arsenal level moments before the break - only for a four-minute VAR check to rule him offside - Brighton remained solid before doubling their lead with a superb Mwepu finish.

The Zambia midfielder side-footed home with power from the edge of the box to cap a rounded individual display and produce a look of disbelief on the face of Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta.

Arteta's side rallied late on with Martin Odegaard firing home from range via a deflection but they stay fifth - level on points with fourth-placed Tottenham with eight games to play - while Potter's Brighton move up to 11th after just a fourth win in 26 league games.

Line-ups

Arsenal

Formation 4-3-3

  • 32Ramsdale
  • 17Cédric Soares
  • 4White
  • 6Gabriel
  • 34Xhaka
  • 8ØdegaardBooked at 39mins
  • 23Sambi LokongaBooked at 82mins
  • 10Smith RoweSubstituted forNketiahat 62'minutes
  • 7SakaBooked at 50mins
  • 9Lacazette
  • 35MartinelliSubstituted forPépéat 74'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Leno
  • 16Holding
  • 19Pépé
  • 20Tavares
  • 25Elneny
  • 30Nketiah
  • 38Azeez
  • 69Swanson
  • 82Hutchinson

Brighton

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1SánchezBooked at 90mins
  • 34Veltman
  • 5Dunk
  • 3Cucurella
  • 13GroßBooked at 40mins
  • 12MwepuSubstituted forLampteyat 77'minutes
  • 8BissoumaBooked at 35minsSubstituted forLallanaat 74'minutes
  • 25CaicedoBooked at 52mins
  • 11TrossardSubstituted forWebsterat 85'minutes
  • 10Mac Allister
  • 18Welbeck

Substitutes

  • 2Lamptey
  • 4Webster
  • 9Maupay
  • 14Lallana
  • 17Alzate
  • 20March
  • 23Steele
  • 57Offiah
  • 60Sarmiento
Referee:
David Coote
Attendance:
60,112

Match Stats

Home TeamArsenalAway TeamBrighton
Possession
Home65%
Away35%
Shots
Home20
Away8
Shots on Target
Home4
Away3
Corners
Home11
Away2
Fouls
Home12
Away19

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Arsenal 1, Brighton and Hove Albion 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Arsenal 1, Brighton and Hove Albion 2.

  3. Post update

    Offside, Arsenal. Nicolas Pépé tries a through ball, but Martin Ødegaard is caught offside.

  4. Post update

    Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Marc Cucurella.

  5. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Gabriel Magalhães (Arsenal) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Bukayo Saka.

  6. Post update

    Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Robert Sánchez.

  7. Post update

    Attempt saved. Eddie Nketiah (Arsenal) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Cédric Soares with a cross.

  8. Post update

    Hand ball by Danny Welbeck (Brighton and Hove Albion).

  9. Post update

    Attempt saved. Albert Sambi Lokonga (Arsenal) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Bukayo Saka.

  10. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Bukayo Saka (Arsenal) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Eddie Nketiah.

  11. Booking

    Robert Sánchez (Brighton and Hove Albion) is shown the yellow card.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Eddie Nketiah (Arsenal).

  13. Post update

    Joël Veltman (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Goal!

    Goal! Arsenal 1, Brighton and Hove Albion 2. Martin Ødegaard (Arsenal) left footed shot from outside the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Granit Xhaka.

  15. Post update

    Eddie Nketiah (Arsenal) hits the bar with a left footed shot from very close range following a set piece situation.

  16. Post update

    Martin Ødegaard (Arsenal) hits the bar with a left footed shot from outside the box from a direct free kick.

  17. Post update

    Alexandre Lacazette (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Alexis Mac Allister (Brighton and Hove Albion).

  19. Post update

    Attempt missed. Albert Sambi Lokonga (Arsenal) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Gabriel Magalhães.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Brighton and Hove Albion. Adam Webster replaces Leandro Trossard.

Comments

Join the conversation

231 comments

  • Comment posted by Sureditch, today at 17:01

    Poor old Arsenal, having to play against Brighton and Hove on the same afternoon.

    • Reply posted by Footy_fan, today at 17:09

      Footy_fan replied:
      Watch Tottenham overtake you later today

  • Comment posted by pablo, today at 17:01

    Great result for the Seagulls. Best team throughout. Well played!

    • Reply posted by COYS 1, today at 17:05

      COYS 1 replied:
      Well done Brighton...and....THANK YOU.

  • Comment posted by Save energy buy wooly socks, today at 17:04

    It makes me laugh when arsenal fans call Tottenham spursy. After Monday and today what does that make you lot? Arsy? Just saying.

    • Reply posted by Patto45, today at 17:08

      Patto45 replied:
      They are called Spursy because they don’t win anything and haven’t won a title in 60 years.

  • Comment posted by J L Picard, today at 17:03

    Mmmmm let me think - renew season tickets after 30 years to watch a bunch of spineless / chokers or reduce the impact of higher utility bills by using the money to off set that. Not such a difficult choice is it

    • Reply posted by Honest and Unbiased Hamilton Fan, today at 17:10

      Honest and Unbiased Hamilton Fan replied:
      clear that chelsea is the biggest club in london

  • Comment posted by the peoples poet, today at 17:04

    BOTTLERS ARSENAL.

    • Reply posted by Bear s paw a bow n arrow, today at 17:05

      Bear s paw a bow n arrow replied:
      Hilarious.

  • Comment posted by BBC admin, today at 17:01

    Arsenal, hahaha.
    Not sure who is worse right now.. Arsenal or Man U, both awful in spite of the money they have spent.

    • Reply posted by COYS 1, today at 17:03

      COYS 1 replied:
      Fantastic result. Gooners and ManUre beaten. AWESOME.

  • Comment posted by spurs1882, today at 17:03

    Arsenal the gift that keeps on giving 🤣

    • Reply posted by lilyw, today at 17:06

      lilyw replied:
      Again me thinks

  • Comment posted by Footy_fan, today at 17:02

    With arsenal yet to play 4 of the top 7, I think their champions league chances are looking dim atm

    • Reply posted by The Spin Doctor, today at 17:13

      The Spin Doctor replied:
      Arsenal fans let's sing together:

      Whatever Utd can do today we can do worse.

  • Comment posted by midnightrun, today at 17:04

    Some world class bottling taking place at Arsenal.

    • Reply posted by Bear s paw a bow n arrow, today at 17:06

      Bear s paw a bow n arrow replied:
      Well done.

  • Comment posted by The Changingman, today at 17:01

    Poor old Arsenal. Their players have had to play twice this week – must be exhausted.

    • Reply posted by The Spin Doctor, today at 17:15

      The Spin Doctor replied:
      Yes playing powerhouses like Palace and Brighton sure will wear you down.

  • Comment posted by Not a Shill Plant or Stooge, today at 17:01

    Arsenal 5th in a 4 horse top 4 race ?!?
    5 seasons in a row below Spurs. 6 in a row incoming ?
    Arsenal can't handle being almost as high up the table as Spurs & go all Arsenaly !
    😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣

    • Reply posted by Footy_fan, today at 17:13

      Footy_fan replied:
      They could finish behind West Ham as well this season. That will be a new low…

  • Comment posted by seagull72, today at 17:02

    Fabulous result from the Albion. Thoroughly deserved. Mwepu MOM for me. Never gave up. Fantastic assist and what a goal 💙💙

  • Comment posted by pablo, today at 17:01

    Great result for the Seagulls!!! Let's gooooo

    • Reply posted by The Spin Doctor, today at 17:16

      The Spin Doctor replied:
      Seagulls fly to safety (pun intended).

  • Comment posted by put_the_kettle_on, today at 17:03

    Spurs will put 5 past us because they have strong men in their team and we have weak teenagers in ours.

  • Comment posted by spurs1882, today at 17:02

    Just another blip for Arsenal 🤣🤣

    Well done Brighton 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 COYS

    • Reply posted by Save energy buy wooly socks, today at 17:06

      Save energy buy wooly socks replied:
      No disrespect to any team in the league but after the top three the rest are making the numbers up and Chelsea lose a bit of consistency sometimes.

  • Comment posted by Tiddlywinks, today at 17:01

    I think it was Stan Collymore who said about 3 weeks ago Arsenal will bottle the top 4. He was so convinced they would he said he will wear an Arsenal shirt with Arteta on the back if he's wrong 🤭

    • Reply posted by Marc Worthington, today at 17:14

      Marc Worthington replied:
      Aroght, nice kipper tie, that great pundit from the black country. 😂

  • Comment posted by Mark, today at 17:04

    This is why we all enjoy football. COYS!!!!!!!!!!!

  • Comment posted by MikeOrgan, today at 17:04

    To all those Arsenal fans crowing about having two games in hand last week when Spurs destroyed Newcastle: how is that going for you?

  • Comment posted by beatles63, today at 17:03

    Great result for the Seagulls and Spurs !

    • Reply posted by MikeOrgan, today at 17:08

      MikeOrgan replied:
      I am a Spurs fan and my Dad played for Brighton so if Spurs win I have had a great day.

  • Comment posted by Morris Dancer, today at 17:02

    Arsenal diving is now so bad even Jeff Stelling is openly taking the mickey out of them on Sky… poor Merson didn’t know where to look…

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City30234370185273
2Liverpool30226277205772
3Chelsea30188464234162
4Tottenham301731052371554
5Arsenal30173104536954
6West Ham311561051401151
7Man Utd3114984942751
8Wolves32154133328549
9Crystal Palace3081394238437
10Leicester28107114347-437
11Brighton31813102837-937
12Aston Villa30113164242036
13Southampton31812113752-1536
14Newcastle31810133454-2034
15Brentford3196163748-1133
16Leeds3289153868-3033
17Everton3084183352-1928
18Burnley29412132542-1724
19Watford3164212960-3122
20Norwich3046201863-4518
View full Premier League table

