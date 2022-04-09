Match ends, Arsenal 1, Brighton and Hove Albion 2.
Arsenal handed the initiative in the race for Champions League qualification to rivals Tottenham as Brighton ended their own dire run of form with a deserved win at Emirates Stadium.
The Seagulls - seven games without a victory before kick-off - frustrated the home side with their organisation and efficient forward play in a game where Arsenal failed to look threatening until they mustered a desperate late push.
Leandro Trossard's curling first-half finish - after a fine assist by the impressive Enock Mwepu - gave Graham Potter's side something to build on.
And after Gabriel Martinelli appeared to have headed Arsenal level moments before the break - only for a four-minute VAR check to rule him offside - Brighton remained solid before doubling their lead with a superb Mwepu finish.
The Zambia midfielder side-footed home with power from the edge of the box to cap a rounded individual display and produce a look of disbelief on the face of Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta.
Arteta's side rallied late on with Martin Odegaard firing home from range via a deflection but they stay fifth - level on points with fourth-placed Tottenham with eight games to play - while Potter's Brighton move up to 11th after just a fourth win in 26 league games.
- Follow text updates from Arsenal-Brighton, plus Saturday's Premier League latest
- Go straight to all the best Arsenal content
- Visit our Brighton & Hove Albion page
Line-ups
Arsenal
Formation 4-3-3
- 32Ramsdale
- 17Cédric Soares
- 4White
- 6Gabriel
- 34Xhaka
- 8ØdegaardBooked at 39mins
- 23Sambi LokongaBooked at 82mins
- 10Smith RoweSubstituted forNketiahat 62'minutes
- 7SakaBooked at 50mins
- 9Lacazette
- 35MartinelliSubstituted forPépéat 74'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Leno
- 16Holding
- 19Pépé
- 20Tavares
- 25Elneny
- 30Nketiah
- 38Azeez
- 69Swanson
- 82Hutchinson
Brighton
Formation 3-5-2
- 1SánchezBooked at 90mins
- 34Veltman
- 5Dunk
- 3Cucurella
- 13GroßBooked at 40mins
- 12MwepuSubstituted forLampteyat 77'minutes
- 8BissoumaBooked at 35minsSubstituted forLallanaat 74'minutes
- 25CaicedoBooked at 52mins
- 11TrossardSubstituted forWebsterat 85'minutes
- 10Mac Allister
- 18Welbeck
Substitutes
- 2Lamptey
- 4Webster
- 9Maupay
- 14Lallana
- 17Alzate
- 20March
- 23Steele
- 57Offiah
- 60Sarmiento
- Referee:
- David Coote
- Attendance:
- 60,112
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home65%
- Away35%
- Shots
- Home20
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away3
- Corners
- Home11
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away19
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Arsenal 1, Brighton and Hove Albion 2.
Post update
Offside, Arsenal. Nicolas Pépé tries a through ball, but Martin Ødegaard is caught offside.
Post update
Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Marc Cucurella.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Gabriel Magalhães (Arsenal) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Bukayo Saka.
Post update
Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Robert Sánchez.
Post update
Attempt saved. Eddie Nketiah (Arsenal) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Cédric Soares with a cross.
Post update
Hand ball by Danny Welbeck (Brighton and Hove Albion).
Post update
Attempt saved. Albert Sambi Lokonga (Arsenal) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Bukayo Saka.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Bukayo Saka (Arsenal) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Eddie Nketiah.
Booking
Robert Sánchez (Brighton and Hove Albion) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Foul by Eddie Nketiah (Arsenal).
Post update
Joël Veltman (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Arsenal 1, Brighton and Hove Albion 2. Martin Ødegaard (Arsenal) left footed shot from outside the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Granit Xhaka.
Post update
Eddie Nketiah (Arsenal) hits the bar with a left footed shot from very close range following a set piece situation.
Post update
Martin Ødegaard (Arsenal) hits the bar with a left footed shot from outside the box from a direct free kick.
Post update
Alexandre Lacazette (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Alexis Mac Allister (Brighton and Hove Albion).
Post update
Attempt missed. Albert Sambi Lokonga (Arsenal) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Gabriel Magalhães.
Substitution
Substitution, Brighton and Hove Albion. Adam Webster replaces Leandro Trossard.
- Our coverage of your Premier League club is bigger and better than ever before - here's everything you need to know to make sure you never miss a moment
Not sure who is worse right now.. Arsenal or Man U, both awful in spite of the money they have spent.
5 seasons in a row below Spurs. 6 in a row incoming ?
Arsenal can't handle being almost as high up the table as Spurs & go all Arsenaly !
😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣
Well done Brighton 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 COYS