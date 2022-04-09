Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Trossard curled home a smart opener for Brighton

Arsenal handed the initiative in the race for Champions League qualification to rivals Tottenham as Brighton ended their own dire run of form with a deserved win at Emirates Stadium.

The Seagulls - seven games without a victory before kick-off - frustrated the home side with their organisation and efficient forward play in a game where Arsenal failed to look threatening until they mustered a desperate late push.

Leandro Trossard's curling first-half finish - after a fine assist by the impressive Enock Mwepu - gave Graham Potter's side something to build on.

And after Gabriel Martinelli appeared to have headed Arsenal level moments before the break - only for a four-minute VAR check to rule him offside - Brighton remained solid before doubling their lead with a superb Mwepu finish.

The Zambia midfielder side-footed home with power from the edge of the box to cap a rounded individual display and produce a look of disbelief on the face of Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta.

Arteta's side rallied late on with Martin Odegaard firing home from range via a deflection but they stay fifth - level on points with fourth-placed Tottenham with eight games to play - while Potter's Brighton move up to 11th after just a fourth win in 26 league games.

Live Text Line-ups Arsenal Formation 4-3-3 32 Ramsdale 17 Cédric Soares 4 White 6 Gabriel 34 Xhaka 8 Ødegaard 23 Sambi Lokonga 10 Smith Rowe 7 Saka 9 Lacazette 35 Martinelli 32 Ramsdale

17 Cédric Soares

4 White

6 Gabriel

34 Xhaka

8 Ødegaard Booked at 39mins

23 Sambi Lokonga Booked at 82mins

10 Smith Rowe Substituted for Nketiah at 62' minutes

7 Saka Booked at 50mins

9 Lacazette

35 Martinelli Substituted for Pépé at 74' minutes Substitutes 1 Leno

16 Holding

19 Pépé

20 Tavares

25 Elneny

30 Nketiah

38 Azeez

69 Swanson

82 Hutchinson Brighton Formation 3-5-2 1 Sánchez 34 Veltman 5 Dunk 3 Cucurella 13 Groß 12 Mwepu 8 Bissouma 25 Caicedo 11 Trossard 10 Mac Allister 18 Welbeck 1 Sánchez Booked at 90mins

34 Veltman

5 Dunk

3 Cucurella

13 Groß Booked at 40mins

12 Mwepu Substituted for Lamptey at 77' minutes

8 Bissouma Booked at 35mins Substituted for Lallana at 74' minutes

25 Caicedo Booked at 52mins

11 Trossard Substituted for Webster at 85' minutes

10 Mac Allister

18 Welbeck Substitutes 2 Lamptey

4 Webster

9 Maupay

14 Lallana

17 Alzate

20 March

23 Steele

57 Offiah

Match ends, Arsenal 1, Brighton and Hove Albion 2.