Arsenal v Brighton & Hove Albion

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta says his team 'weren't at the races' in their recent defeat at Crystal Palace

TEAM NEWS

Arsenal will be without Thomas Partey after the midfielder sustained a thigh injury in the defeat to Crystal Palace.

Defenders Takehiro Tomiyasu and Kieran Tierney remain out, with the latter undergoing surgery on his left knee this week.

Brighton could welcome back Adam Webster after the defender missed the last six games with a calf issue.

Ecuador midfielder Moses Caicedo is back in contention after illness while Jakub Moder is a long-term absentee.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Arsenal kind of reverted to type in their defeat by Crystal Palace on Monday because they didn't just lose, they got taken apart.

That must be a worry for Gunners boss Mikel Arteta, but this looks like the ideal game for his side to bounce back.

Brighton ended their run of six consecutive defeats with a draw at Norwich last time out but they still can't score goals. They won't be rolled over, but I don't see them getting anything here.

Prediction: 2-0

Lawro's full predictions v Tom Ogden and Joe Donovan from indie band Blossoms.

It's the most efforts on goal by a top-flight side without scoring for more than three years.

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Arsenal are unbeaten in three Premier League meetings with Brighton (W2, D1).

Brighton have recorded one win in 10 away games against Arsenal in all competitions (D2, L7).

The reverse fixture this season finished 0-0 and ended Brighton's run of 10 league matches without a clean sheet against the Gunners.

Arsenal

Arsenal have suffered two defeats in three league games after a run of one loss in 11 (W9, D1).

The Gunners are undefeated in 14 Premier League home games against teams below them in the table (W10, D4).

Arsenal have lost one of their previous 28 top-flight games at 3pm on a Saturday (W23, D4), with that defeat coming at Brighton in June 2020.

Alexandre Lacazette has gone 16 games in all competitions without scoring from open play.

Brighton & Hove Albion

Brighton have won just three of their last 25 league games (D13, L9).

Graham Potter's side have scored once in their last seven Premier League matches.

The Seagulls have recorded 21 nil-nil draws since they joined the Premier League in 2017-18, more than any other side.

Brighton have never won a Premier League fixture in April in 15 attempts (D8, L7).

They have drawn nine of their last 13 Premier League games in London (W1, D3).

Neal Maupay has found the net just once in 13 league matches.

Danny Welbeck has scored in each of his last three top-flight appearances against Arsenal.

My Arsenal XI Choose your Arsenal formation and starting line-up. It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the boss to pick or the one you THINK he will.



















Select formation Confirm team

My Brighton XI Choose your Brighton formation and starting line-up. It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the boss to pick or the one you THINK he will.



















Select formation Confirm team