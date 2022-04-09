Match ends, Southampton 0, Chelsea 6.
Chelsea put a terrible week behind them to return to winning ways in devastating style with a six-goal demolition of Southampton.
Having been beaten 4-1 at home to Brentford in the Premier League and then suffering a 3-1 defeat to Real Madrid, Chelsea bounced back in a manner which will give Thomas Tuchel encouragement his side can salvage their Champions League tie in Spain next week.
Tuchel said before kick-off that "things are upside down" after two damaging results but his players responded by hitting the woodwork three times and scoring four in an astonishing first half at St Mary's Stadium.
Timo Werner hit the post and then headed against the bar inside the opening seven minutes before Marcos Alonso fired the visitors ahead after Mason Mount's assist.
England midfielder Mount's clean finish from outside the box doubled the lead and then Werner was thwarted by Fraser Forster's fine save as Southampton unravelled in front of their own fans.
Werner was soon celebrating his first Premier League goal for six months after bursting through and finishing before Kai Havertz made it 4-0 with a tap-in after Germany team-mate Werner hit the woodwork for a third time.
Southampton were blown away and it required a fine one-handed stop by Forster to prevent an own goal by Mohammed Salisu before half-time.
However, the Saints did concede a fifth in the 49th minute, Werner tapping home his second after N'Golo Kante had been thwarted.
Mount made it six from close range on an embarrassing afternoon for Ralph Hasenhuttl and his Southampton players.
Chelsea restore confidence before Madrid trip
This was Chelsea back to their clinical best as they took the Saints apart in destructive fashion.
Yet Tuchel will be just as pleased with the clean sheet after Chelsea conceded seven times in the previous two games to leave confidence on the floor.
Despite the absence of £97.5m forward Romelu Lukaku because of injury and captain Cesar Azpilicueta after a positive coronavirus test, they got back on track before another big week that will help shape their season.
They face a huge challenge to turn around their Champions League quarter-final with Real in the Bernabeu on Tuesday before heading to Wembley to face Crystal Palace in next Sunday's FA Cup semi-final - their most realistic hope of a trophy as it stands.
Werner could yet play a big part in how Chelsea's season finishes.
Without a Premier League goal since scoring against Southampton last October, he was back to his very best against Saints and should have finished with a hat-trick.
The first of his two goals was magnificent with the former RB Leipzig player having too much pace for the chasing Jan Bednarek before going round Forster and finishing.
More to follow
Southampton
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number44Player nameForsterAverage rating
4.86
- Squad number21Player nameLivramentoAverage rating
4.17
- Squad number35Player nameBednarekAverage rating
3.89
- Squad number22Player nameSalisuAverage rating
3.74
- Squad number2Player nameWalker-PetersAverage rating
4.00
- Squad number17Player nameS ArmstrongAverage rating
4.08
- Squad number8Player nameWard-ProwseAverage rating
4.17
- Squad number6Player nameOriol RomeuAverage rating
3.92
- Squad number24Player nameElyounoussiAverage rating
3.82
- Squad number10Player nameAdamsAverage rating
4.05
- Squad number9Player nameA ArmstrongAverage rating
3.91
Substitutes
Avg
- Squad number20Player nameSmallboneAverage rating
4.33
- Squad number27Player nameDialloAverage rating
3.49
- Squad number43Player nameValeryAverage rating
3.67
Chelsea
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number16Player nameMendyAverage rating
6.88
- Squad number4Player nameChristensenAverage rating
6.77
- Squad number6Player nameThiago SilvaAverage rating
7.31
- Squad number2Player nameRüdigerAverage rating
7.16
- Squad number12Player nameLoftus-CheekAverage rating
7.05
- Squad number7Player nameKantéAverage rating
7.48
- Squad number8Player nameKovacicAverage rating
7.20
- Squad number3Player nameAlonsoAverage rating
7.29
- Squad number19Player nameMountAverage rating
8.20
- Squad number29Player nameHavertzAverage rating
7.85
- Squad number11Player nameWernerAverage rating
8.01
Substitutes
Avg
- Squad number10Player namePulisicAverage rating
6.85
- Squad number22Player nameZiyechAverage rating
6.96
- Squad number24Player nameJamesAverage rating
7.36
Line-ups
Southampton
Formation 4-4-2
- 44Forster
- 21LivramentoSubstituted forSmallboneat 73'minutes
- 35BednarekBooked at 60mins
- 22Salisu
- 2Walker-Peters
- 17S Armstrong
- 8Ward-Prowse
- 6RomeuSubstituted forValeryat 36'minutes
- 24Elyounoussi
- 10Adams
- 9A ArmstrongSubstituted forDialloat 45'minutes
Substitutes
- 5Stephens
- 11Redmond
- 13Caballero
- 15Perraud
- 20Smallbone
- 23Tella
- 27Diallo
- 32Walcott
- 43Valery
Chelsea
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 16Mendy
- 4Christensen
- 6Thiago SilvaSubstituted forJamesat 63'minutes
- 2Rüdiger
- 12Loftus-Cheek
- 7Kanté
- 8Kovacic
- 3Alonso
- 19MountSubstituted forZiyechat 69'minutes
- 29HavertzSubstituted forPulisicat 45'minutes
- 11Werner
Substitutes
- 1Arrizabalaga
- 5Jorginho
- 10Pulisic
- 14Chalobah
- 17Saúl
- 18Barkley
- 22Ziyech
- 24James
- 31Sarr
- Referee:
- Kevin Friend
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home29%
- Away71%
- Shots
- Home4
- Away24
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away14
- Corners
- Home3
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away10
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Southampton 0, Chelsea 6.
Post update
Corner, Southampton. Conceded by Christian Pulisic.
Post update
Foul by Antonio Rüdiger (Chelsea).
Post update
Che Adams (Southampton) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Hakim Ziyech (Chelsea).
Post update
Yan Valery (Southampton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt missed. Hakim Ziyech (Chelsea) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by N'Golo Kanté.
Post update
Foul by Marcos Alonso (Chelsea).
Post update
Stuart Armstrong (Southampton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Ruben Loftus-Cheek (Chelsea) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Mohamed Elyounoussi (Southampton).
Post update
Attempt blocked. Timo Werner (Chelsea) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Hakim Ziyech.
Post update
Corner, Chelsea. Conceded by Mohammed Salisu.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Christian Pulisic (Chelsea) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Timo Werner.
Post update
Foul by Ruben Loftus-Cheek (Chelsea).
Post update
Mohamed Elyounoussi (Southampton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Hakim Ziyech (Chelsea) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by William Smallbone (Southampton).
Post update
Attempt missed. Marcos Alonso (Chelsea) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Hakim Ziyech.
