Close menu
Premier League
SouthamptonSouthampton0ChelseaChelsea6

Southampton 0-6 Chelsea: Saints blown away by devastating Blues display

By Neil JohnstonBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Premier Leaguecomments67

Marcos Alonso scores for Chelsea against Southampton
Marcos Alonso's goal ensured Chelsea became the third Premier League club to score 100 goals in all competitions this season, after Liverpool (119) and Man City (114)

Chelsea put a terrible week behind them to return to winning ways in devastating style with a six-goal demolition of Southampton.

Having been beaten 4-1 at home to Brentford in the Premier League and then suffering a 3-1 defeat to Real Madrid, Chelsea bounced back in a manner which will give Thomas Tuchel encouragement his side can salvage their Champions League tie in Spain next week.

Tuchel said before kick-off that "things are upside down" after two damaging results but his players responded by hitting the woodwork three times and scoring four in an astonishing first half at St Mary's Stadium.

Timo Werner hit the post and then headed against the bar inside the opening seven minutes before Marcos Alonso fired the visitors ahead after Mason Mount's assist.

England midfielder Mount's clean finish from outside the box doubled the lead and then Werner was thwarted by Fraser Forster's fine save as Southampton unravelled in front of their own fans.

Werner was soon celebrating his first Premier League goal for six months after bursting through and finishing before Kai Havertz made it 4-0 with a tap-in after Germany team-mate Werner hit the woodwork for a third time.

Southampton were blown away and it required a fine one-handed stop by Forster to prevent an own goal by Mohammed Salisu before half-time.

However, the Saints did concede a fifth in the 49th minute, Werner tapping home his second after N'Golo Kante had been thwarted.

Mount made it six from close range on an embarrassing afternoon for Ralph Hasenhuttl and his Southampton players.

Chelsea restore confidence before Madrid trip

This was Chelsea back to their clinical best as they took the Saints apart in destructive fashion.

Yet Tuchel will be just as pleased with the clean sheet after Chelsea conceded seven times in the previous two games to leave confidence on the floor.

Despite the absence of £97.5m forward Romelu Lukaku because of injury and captain Cesar Azpilicueta after a positive coronavirus test, they got back on track before another big week that will help shape their season.

They face a huge challenge to turn around their Champions League quarter-final with Real in the Bernabeu on Tuesday before heading to Wembley to face Crystal Palace in next Sunday's FA Cup semi-final - their most realistic hope of a trophy as it stands.

Werner could yet play a big part in how Chelsea's season finishes.

Without a Premier League goal since scoring against Southampton last October, he was back to his very best against Saints and should have finished with a hat-trick.

The first of his two goals was magnificent with the former RB Leipzig player having too much pace for the chasing Jan Bednarek before going round Forster and finishing.

More to follow

helpHow to play

Rate players out of 10 throughout or after the game. The rater will close 30 minutes after the final whistle.

Rating range key1 = Give it up10 = Pure perfection

Southampton

Starting XI

  1. Squad number44Player nameForster
    Average rating

    4.86

  2. Squad number21Player nameLivramento
    Average rating

    4.17

  3. Squad number35Player nameBednarek
    Average rating

    3.89

  4. Squad number22Player nameSalisu
    Average rating

    3.74

  5. Squad number2Player nameWalker-Peters
    Average rating

    4.00

  6. Squad number17Player nameS Armstrong
    Average rating

    4.08

  7. Squad number8Player nameWard-Prowse
    Average rating

    4.17

  8. Squad number6Player nameOriol Romeu
    Average rating

    3.92

  9. Squad number24Player nameElyounoussi
    Average rating

    3.82

  10. Squad number10Player nameAdams
    Average rating

    4.05

  11. Squad number9Player nameA Armstrong
    Average rating

    3.91

Substitutes

  1. Squad number20Player nameSmallbone
    Average rating

    4.33

  2. Squad number27Player nameDiallo
    Average rating

    3.49

  3. Squad number43Player nameValery
    Average rating

    3.67

Chelsea

Starting XI

  1. Squad number16Player nameMendy
    Average rating

    6.88

  2. Squad number4Player nameChristensen
    Average rating

    6.77

  3. Squad number6Player nameThiago Silva
    Average rating

    7.31

  4. Squad number2Player nameRüdiger
    Average rating

    7.16

  5. Squad number12Player nameLoftus-Cheek
    Average rating

    7.05

  6. Squad number7Player nameKanté
    Average rating

    7.48

  7. Squad number8Player nameKovacic
    Average rating

    7.20

  8. Squad number3Player nameAlonso
    Average rating

    7.29

  9. Squad number19Player nameMount
    Average rating

    8.20

  10. Squad number29Player nameHavertz
    Average rating

    7.85

  11. Squad number11Player nameWerner
    Average rating

    8.01

Substitutes

  1. Squad number10Player namePulisic
    Average rating

    6.85

  2. Squad number22Player nameZiyech
    Average rating

    6.96

  3. Squad number24Player nameJames
    Average rating

    7.36

Line-ups

Southampton

Formation 4-4-2

  • 44Forster
  • 21LivramentoSubstituted forSmallboneat 73'minutes
  • 35BednarekBooked at 60mins
  • 22Salisu
  • 2Walker-Peters
  • 17S Armstrong
  • 8Ward-Prowse
  • 6RomeuSubstituted forValeryat 36'minutes
  • 24Elyounoussi
  • 10Adams
  • 9A ArmstrongSubstituted forDialloat 45'minutes

Substitutes

  • 5Stephens
  • 11Redmond
  • 13Caballero
  • 15Perraud
  • 20Smallbone
  • 23Tella
  • 27Diallo
  • 32Walcott
  • 43Valery

Chelsea

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 16Mendy
  • 4Christensen
  • 6Thiago SilvaSubstituted forJamesat 63'minutes
  • 2Rüdiger
  • 12Loftus-Cheek
  • 7Kanté
  • 8Kovacic
  • 3Alonso
  • 19MountSubstituted forZiyechat 69'minutes
  • 29HavertzSubstituted forPulisicat 45'minutes
  • 11Werner

Substitutes

  • 1Arrizabalaga
  • 5Jorginho
  • 10Pulisic
  • 14Chalobah
  • 17Saúl
  • 18Barkley
  • 22Ziyech
  • 24James
  • 31Sarr
Referee:
Kevin Friend

Match Stats

Home TeamSouthamptonAway TeamChelsea
Possession
Home29%
Away71%
Shots
Home4
Away24
Shots on Target
Home1
Away14
Corners
Home3
Away3
Fouls
Home11
Away10

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Southampton 0, Chelsea 6.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Southampton 0, Chelsea 6.

  3. Post update

    Corner, Southampton. Conceded by Christian Pulisic.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Antonio Rüdiger (Chelsea).

  5. Post update

    Che Adams (Southampton) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Hakim Ziyech (Chelsea).

  7. Post update

    Yan Valery (Southampton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Attempt missed. Hakim Ziyech (Chelsea) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by N'Golo Kanté.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Marcos Alonso (Chelsea).

  10. Post update

    Stuart Armstrong (Southampton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Ruben Loftus-Cheek (Chelsea) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Mohamed Elyounoussi (Southampton).

  13. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Timo Werner (Chelsea) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Hakim Ziyech.

  14. Post update

    Corner, Chelsea. Conceded by Mohammed Salisu.

  15. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Christian Pulisic (Chelsea) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Timo Werner.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Ruben Loftus-Cheek (Chelsea).

  17. Post update

    Mohamed Elyounoussi (Southampton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  18. Post update

    Hakim Ziyech (Chelsea) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  19. Post update

    Foul by William Smallbone (Southampton).

  20. Post update

    Attempt missed. Marcos Alonso (Chelsea) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Hakim Ziyech.

Page 1 of 5
Navigate to the last page
Everything you need to know about your Premier League team banner
  • Our coverage of your Premier League club is bigger and better than ever before - here's everything you need to know to make sure you never miss a moment
BBC Sport banner footer

Comments

Join the conversation

69 comments

  • Comment posted by Richard, today at 17:04

    Glitch over. Normal service resumed. Crisis? What crisis? Look at this season. Current Champions Leaugue holders. Super Cup Winners. Club World Cup Winners. Runners up ( And only Runners up due to some very dodgy VAR decissions ) in the Carabao Cup. Into the last 4 of the FA Cup. Currently 3rd in the Prem & CL football for next season pretty much certain. Not bad for a crisis club. K.T.B.F.F.H.

  • Comment posted by Matt1982, today at 17:04

    Come on Chelsea

  • Comment posted by VanImpe, today at 17:04

    Good to see Chelsea resting their English players for the big FA cup games, tactical genius.
    Tourist fans , remember to exit through the gift shop.

  • Comment posted by Vanman, today at 17:04

    So how many Saints players have to be sent off for the side to capitulate? None!

  • Comment posted by Impeach Trump, today at 17:02

    If Chelsea get the right buyer, they'll remain a world class team for the foreseeable future. And that's a FACT!

    • Reply posted by In Fodens Back Pocket, today at 17:04

      In Fodens Back Pocket replied:
      We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by beatles63, today at 17:02

    The Saints despite progress still have form for crushing defeats. At least it was not nine but could have been !

  • Comment posted by Saint J, today at 17:02

    As a saints fan I’m just relieved nowadays when we don’t concede 9……

    • Reply posted by Mal Teser, today at 17:05

      Mal Teser replied:
      I've no idea how it wasn't 10! Well actually yes, the woodwork and brilliance of Forster to be fair.

  • Comment posted by vic, today at 17:02

    As a West Ham fan I took great delight over Chelsea's last two home defeats, today's result tbf was the perfect rebuttal to their critics myself included. They are still a force to be reckoned with.

  • Comment posted by Mouser, today at 17:02

    The Treble is back on.
    And the lights all over Merthyr Tydfil.

  • Comment posted by sevenseaman, today at 17:01

    This the Chelsea I like to see every time they take the field. I think Touchel's team talk has worked.

    • Reply posted by VanImpe, today at 17:04

      VanImpe replied:
      The team with one English player?

  • Comment posted by Just ate one Cornetto, today at 17:01

    Hass might need to move on, he's got a good squad that should never be getting beat 6 nil at home.

  • Comment posted by OSGOODWASGOOD , today at 17:00

    So much better without Jorginho slowing play down.

  • Comment posted by BonkersBrexitBingo, today at 17:00

    Where are all the Gloaty McGloatfaces now?

    • Reply posted by Utterly Butterly, today at 17:03

      Utterly Butterly replied:
      You beat Southampton. Way to go.