Raphinha's 10th goal of the season set Leeds on their way to a crucial victory at Vicarage Road

Leeds took a huge step towards Premier League safety with victory at fellow strugglers Watford, whose own survival hopes were dealt another blow at Vicarage Road.

Raphinha's fierce left-footed strike from the edge of the area gave the visitors the lead after the Hornets had twice gone close through Imran Louza and Cucho Hernandez.

Ismaila Sarr squandered a golden opportunity to fire Watford level in the second half, before Rodrigo capitalised on a dreadful mix-up between Hassane Kamara and Samir to double the visitors' advantage.

Leeds compounded Watford's misery when Jack Harrison beat Ben Foster with a powerful shot into the far corner to complete the scoring.

The result leaves Watford six points from safety, while Leeds are now nine points above the drop zone - although they have played three games more than 18th-placed Burnley, who travel to bottom club Norwich on Sunday.

Leeds Leeds United Leeds United Watford Starting XI Avg Squad number 1 Player name Foster Average rating 5.16 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 21 Player name Kiko Femenía Average rating 3.70 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 27 Player name Kabasele Average rating 3.53 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 22 Player name Samir Average rating 3.23 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 14 Player name Kamara Average rating 3.32 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 19 Player name Sissoko Average rating 3.51 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 6 Player name Louza Average rating 3.31 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 33 Player name Kucka Average rating 3.24 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 23 Player name Sarr Average rating 3.36 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 10 Player name João Pedro Average rating 3.40 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 29 Player name Cucho Hernández Average rating 3.35 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Substitutes Avg Squad number 7 Player name King Average rating 2.77 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 25 Player name Dennis Average rating 3.55 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 39 Player name Kayembe Average rating 2.78 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Leeds United Starting XI Avg Squad number 1 Player name Meslier Average rating 8.19 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 2 Player name Ayling Average rating 8.17 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 14 Player name Llorente Average rating 8.17 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 6 Player name Cooper Average rating 8.40 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 15 Player name Dallas Average rating 8.25 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 5 Player name Koch Average rating 8.05 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 43 Player name Klich Average rating 8.02 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 10 Player name Raphinha Average rating 8.63 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 19 Player name Rodrigo Average rating 8.54 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 22 Player name Harrison Average rating 8.48 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 20 Player name James Average rating 8.17 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Substitutes Avg Squad number 23 Player name Phillips Average rating 8.49 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 38 Player name Summerville Average rating 8.29 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 42 Player name Greenwood Average rating 8.41 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10

Referee: Andre Marriner Attendance: 20,957 Match Stats Live Text Post update Match ends, Watford 0, Leeds United 3. Full Time Second Half ends, Watford 0, Leeds United 3. Post update Corner, Leeds United. Conceded by Imrân Louza. Post update Corner, Leeds United. Conceded by Hassane Kamara. Post update Sam Greenwood (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Foul by Imrân Louza (Watford). Post update Attempt missed. Rodrigo (Leeds United) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Crysencio Summerville. Post update Corner, Leeds United. Conceded by Samir. goal Goal! Goal! Watford 0, Leeds United 3. Jack Harrison (Leeds United) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Sam Greenwood. Post update Foul by Liam Cooper (Leeds United). Post update Joshua King (Watford) wins a free kick in the attacking half. Substitution Substitution, Leeds United. Crysencio Summerville replaces Raphinha. Post update Attempt missed. Diego Llorente (Leeds United) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Stuart Dallas with a cross following a corner. Post update Corner, Leeds United. Conceded by Hassane Kamara. Substitution Substitution, Watford. Joshua King replaces João Pedro. Booking Moussa Sissoko (Watford) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul. Post update Sam Greenwood (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Foul by Moussa Sissoko (Watford). Post update Attempt missed. Luke Ayling (Leeds United) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right following a corner. Post update Corner, Leeds United. Conceded by Christian Kabasele.