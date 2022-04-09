Match ends, Watford 0, Leeds United 3.
Leeds took a huge step towards Premier League safety with victory at fellow strugglers Watford, whose own survival hopes were dealt another blow at Vicarage Road.
Raphinha's fierce left-footed strike from the edge of the area gave the visitors the lead after the Hornets had twice gone close through Imran Louza and Cucho Hernandez.
Ismaila Sarr squandered a golden opportunity to fire Watford level in the second half, before Rodrigo capitalised on a dreadful mix-up between Hassane Kamara and Samir to double the visitors' advantage.
Leeds compounded Watford's misery when Jack Harrison beat Ben Foster with a powerful shot into the far corner to complete the scoring.
The result leaves Watford six points from safety, while Leeds are now nine points above the drop zone - although they have played three games more than 18th-placed Burnley, who travel to bottom club Norwich on Sunday.
More to follow.
- Visit our Watford page
- Go straight to all the best Leeds United content
- Follow Watford v Leeds plus the rest of Saturday's Premier League action
How to play
Rate players out of 10 throughout or after the game. The rater will close 30 minutes after the final whistle.
Watford
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number1Player nameFosterAverage rating
5.16
- Squad number21Player nameKiko FemeníaAverage rating
3.70
- Squad number27Player nameKabaseleAverage rating
3.53
- Squad number22Player nameSamirAverage rating
3.23
- Squad number14Player nameKamaraAverage rating
3.32
- Squad number19Player nameSissokoAverage rating
3.51
- Squad number6Player nameLouzaAverage rating
3.31
- Squad number33Player nameKuckaAverage rating
3.24
- Squad number23Player nameSarrAverage rating
3.36
- Squad number10Player nameJoão PedroAverage rating
3.40
- Squad number29Player nameCucho HernándezAverage rating
3.35
Substitutes
Avg
- Squad number7Player nameKingAverage rating
2.77
- Squad number25Player nameDennisAverage rating
3.55
- Squad number39Player nameKayembeAverage rating
2.78
Leeds United
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number1Player nameMeslierAverage rating
8.19
- Squad number2Player nameAylingAverage rating
8.17
- Squad number14Player nameLlorenteAverage rating
8.17
- Squad number6Player nameCooperAverage rating
8.40
- Squad number15Player nameDallasAverage rating
8.25
- Squad number5Player nameKochAverage rating
8.05
- Squad number43Player nameKlichAverage rating
8.02
- Squad number10Player nameRaphinhaAverage rating
8.63
- Squad number19Player nameRodrigoAverage rating
8.54
- Squad number22Player nameHarrisonAverage rating
8.48
- Squad number20Player nameJamesAverage rating
8.17
Substitutes
Avg
- Squad number23Player namePhillipsAverage rating
8.49
- Squad number38Player nameSummervilleAverage rating
8.29
- Squad number42Player nameGreenwoodAverage rating
8.41
Line-ups
Watford
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Foster
- 21Femenía
- 27Kabasele
- 22Samir
- 14Kamara
- 19SissokoBooked at 80mins
- 6LouzaBooked at 57mins
- 33KuckaSubstituted forKayembeat 72'minutes
- 23Sarr
- 10João PedroSubstituted forKingat 81'minutes
- 29HernándezSubstituted forDennisat 39'minutes
Substitutes
- 7King
- 8Cleverley
- 11Masina
- 15Cathcart
- 25Dennis
- 26Bachmann
- 28Kalu
- 31Sierralta
- 39Kayembe
Leeds
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Meslier
- 2Ayling
- 14Llorente
- 6Cooper
- 15Dallas
- 5Koch
- 43KlichSubstituted forPhillipsat 59'minutes
- 10RaphinhaSubstituted forSummervilleat 83'minutes
- 19Rodrigo
- 22Harrison
- 20JamesSubstituted forGreenwoodat 67'minutes
Substitutes
- 13Klaesson
- 21Struijk
- 23Phillips
- 30Gelhardt
- 33Hjelde
- 35Cresswell
- 38Summerville
- 42Greenwood
- 54Kenneh
- Referee:
- Andre Marriner
- Attendance:
- 20,957
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home48%
- Away52%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away5
- Corners
- Home3
- Away8
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away12
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Watford 0, Leeds United 3.
Post update
Corner, Leeds United. Conceded by Imrân Louza.
Post update
Corner, Leeds United. Conceded by Hassane Kamara.
Post update
Sam Greenwood (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Imrân Louza (Watford).
Post update
Attempt missed. Rodrigo (Leeds United) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Crysencio Summerville.
Post update
Corner, Leeds United. Conceded by Samir.
Goal!
Goal! Watford 0, Leeds United 3. Jack Harrison (Leeds United) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Sam Greenwood.
Post update
Foul by Liam Cooper (Leeds United).
Post update
Joshua King (Watford) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Leeds United. Crysencio Summerville replaces Raphinha.
Post update
Attempt missed. Diego Llorente (Leeds United) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Stuart Dallas with a cross following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Leeds United. Conceded by Hassane Kamara.
Substitution
Substitution, Watford. Joshua King replaces João Pedro.
Booking
Moussa Sissoko (Watford) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Sam Greenwood (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Moussa Sissoko (Watford).
Post update
Attempt missed. Luke Ayling (Leeds United) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Leeds United. Conceded by Christian Kabasele.
- Our coverage of your Premier League club is bigger and better than ever before - here's everything you need to know to make sure you never miss a moment
Have to say I thought sacking Bielsa was a big mistake - especially as I had never heard of the chap they brought in to replace him. How wrong was I? Huge improvement - the team suit zonal play better than they do man-on-man and all looks good in Leeds. Next year, with a full squad who knows how far Leeds can go? Fantastic.
If Norwich fail to beat Burnley it's a straight shootout between Burnley and Everton.
Leeds are fine
Seems to be a great vibe at the club.
goals. What a scrappy game two teams under pressure. I don't care cos we won MOT.