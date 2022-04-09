Close menu
Premier League
WatfordWatford0LeedsLeeds United3

Watford 0-3 Leeds United: Visitors take huge step towards safety after comfortable win

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Raphinha, Watford, Leeds United
Raphinha's 10th goal of the season set Leeds on their way to a crucial victory at Vicarage Road

Leeds took a huge step towards Premier League safety with victory at fellow strugglers Watford, whose own survival hopes were dealt another blow at Vicarage Road.

Raphinha's fierce left-footed strike from the edge of the area gave the visitors the lead after the Hornets had twice gone close through Imran Louza and Cucho Hernandez.

Ismaila Sarr squandered a golden opportunity to fire Watford level in the second half, before Rodrigo capitalised on a dreadful mix-up between Hassane Kamara and Samir to double the visitors' advantage.

Leeds compounded Watford's misery when Jack Harrison beat Ben Foster with a powerful shot into the far corner to complete the scoring.

The result leaves Watford six points from safety, while Leeds are now nine points above the drop zone - although they have played three games more than 18th-placed Burnley, who travel to bottom club Norwich on Sunday.

More to follow.

Watford

Starting XI

Line-ups

Watford

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Foster
  • 21Femenía
  • 27Kabasele
  • 22Samir
  • 14Kamara
  • 19SissokoBooked at 80mins
  • 6LouzaBooked at 57mins
  • 33KuckaSubstituted forKayembeat 72'minutes
  • 23Sarr
  • 10João PedroSubstituted forKingat 81'minutes
  • 29HernándezSubstituted forDennisat 39'minutes

Substitutes

  • 7King
  • 8Cleverley
  • 11Masina
  • 15Cathcart
  • 25Dennis
  • 26Bachmann
  • 28Kalu
  • 31Sierralta
  • 39Kayembe

Leeds

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Meslier
  • 2Ayling
  • 14Llorente
  • 6Cooper
  • 15Dallas
  • 5Koch
  • 43KlichSubstituted forPhillipsat 59'minutes
  • 10RaphinhaSubstituted forSummervilleat 83'minutes
  • 19Rodrigo
  • 22Harrison
  • 20JamesSubstituted forGreenwoodat 67'minutes

Substitutes

  • 13Klaesson
  • 21Struijk
  • 23Phillips
  • 30Gelhardt
  • 33Hjelde
  • 35Cresswell
  • 38Summerville
  • 42Greenwood
  • 54Kenneh
Referee:
Andre Marriner
Attendance:
20,957

Match Stats

Home TeamWatfordAway TeamLeeds
Possession
Home48%
Away52%
Shots
Home8
Away10
Shots on Target
Home1
Away5
Corners
Home3
Away8
Fouls
Home8
Away12

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Watford 0, Leeds United 3.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Watford 0, Leeds United 3.

  3. Post update

    Corner, Leeds United. Conceded by Imrân Louza.

  4. Post update

    Corner, Leeds United. Conceded by Hassane Kamara.

  5. Post update

    Sam Greenwood (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Imrân Louza (Watford).

  7. Post update

    Attempt missed. Rodrigo (Leeds United) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Crysencio Summerville.

  8. Post update

    Corner, Leeds United. Conceded by Samir.

  9. Goal!

    Goal! Watford 0, Leeds United 3. Jack Harrison (Leeds United) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Sam Greenwood.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Liam Cooper (Leeds United).

  11. Post update

    Joshua King (Watford) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, Leeds United. Crysencio Summerville replaces Raphinha.

  13. Post update

    Attempt missed. Diego Llorente (Leeds United) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Stuart Dallas with a cross following a corner.

  14. Post update

    Corner, Leeds United. Conceded by Hassane Kamara.

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, Watford. Joshua King replaces João Pedro.

  16. Booking

    Moussa Sissoko (Watford) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  17. Post update

    Sam Greenwood (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Moussa Sissoko (Watford).

  19. Post update

    Attempt missed. Luke Ayling (Leeds United) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right following a corner.

  20. Post update

    Corner, Leeds United. Conceded by Christian Kabasele.

  • Comment posted by Marco Boogers, today at 17:04

    Watford are a joke

  • Comment posted by Bear s paw a bow n arrow, today at 17:03

    Leeds have improved ever since bottler Ballsa was sacked.

  • Comment posted by Eye_Said, today at 17:02

    ManC fan

    Have to say I thought sacking Bielsa was a big mistake - especially as I had never heard of the chap they brought in to replace him. How wrong was I? Huge improvement - the team suit zonal play better than they do man-on-man and all looks good in Leeds. Next year, with a full squad who knows how far Leeds can go? Fantastic.

  • Comment posted by Knapman, today at 17:02

    How are Leeds on the verge of safety? They are 9 points ahead of Burnley, whom have 9 games left. Jumping the gun a little me thinks.

    • Reply posted by Eye_Said, today at 17:04

      Eye_Said replied:
      Burnley will need a huge change in form to avoid relegation, now

  • Comment posted by DrT, today at 17:02

    Anybody but Leeds, Magic 😀

  • Comment posted by Ed, today at 17:01

    Wow great turnaround in form just in time. I thought it was a mistake sacking Bielsa but Jesse is doing a good job at the moment. MOT. ALAW.

  • Comment posted by seldomwrong, today at 17:01

    33 points is not enough

  • Comment posted by Quinnyy, today at 17:01

    If Leeds, and I saw yesterday that Newcastle still aren't safe, then everyone up to 9th is involved in a scrap.

    If Norwich fail to beat Burnley it's a straight shootout between Burnley and Everton.

    Leeds are fine

  • Comment posted by beatles63, today at 17:01

    Call it a day Roy !

    • Reply posted by Bear s paw a bow n arrow, today at 17:03

      Bear s paw a bow n arrow replied:
      75.

  • Comment posted by Save energy buy wooly socks, today at 17:01

    I think this ensures Everton stay up to win the "we didn't get relegated trophy". Pity but there you have it.

  • Comment posted by the peoples poet, today at 17:00

    Nice to see the Leeds players SMILING.
    Seems to be a great vibe at the club.

  • Comment posted by midnightrun, today at 17:00

    Goodbye Watford, and happy retirement Roy

    • Reply posted by Bear s paw a bow n arrow, today at 17:01

      Bear s paw a bow n arrow replied:
      Well deserved at 75.

  • Comment posted by Bob, today at 17:00

    Destiny back in Leeds’ own hands now.

  • Comment posted by XT11, today at 16:59

    Watford for all their pressure in the second half, and yet we scored two more
    goals. What a scrappy game two teams under pressure. I don't care cos we won MOT.

  • Comment posted by We are just double checking this comment, today at 16:58

    Got the win but we do look very loose at times. 3 points nonetheless. MOT