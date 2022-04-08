Aston Villa v Tottenham Hotspur

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Aston Villa forward Danny Ings is set to return and he has scored six goals in his last seven games against Spurs

TEAM NEWS

Forward Danny Ings will return for Aston Villa after missing the Wolves loss because of the birth of his child.

Defenders Kortney Hause and Lucas Digne should also be available, while Marvelous Nakamba is nearing a return after four months out.

Tottenham wing-back Sergio Reguilon returns from a knee injury but this game comes too soon for Ryan Sessegnon.

Midfielder Oliver Skipp has suffered a relapse of his hip issue while Japhet Tanganga is out for the season.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Tottenham have got momentum now, while Aston Villa have lost all of theirs after suffering three defeats in a row.

Philippe Coutinho has been quiet of late, and Villa need to find a way of getting him involved more if they are going to trouble Tottenham.

A Spurs slip-up is always just around the corner, but when Harry Kane is playing the way he is, they are extremely dangerous.

Prediction: 1-2

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Tottenham have won 14 of their last 17 Premier League games against Aston Villa, including their last six at Villa Park.

Aston Villa have won just two of their last 20 Premier League games against Spurs (D3, L15).

Villa's last home league win against Tottenham was on New Year's Day in 2008.

Aston Villa

Aston Villa have suffered three Premier League defeats in a row, having won the previous three games without conceding a goal.

The Villans have lost all nine top-flight matches this season against teams that started the day in the top six of the table.

Steven Gerrard has lost nine of his 19 matches in charge of Aston Villa (W7, D2). Eight of those defeats have been by a single goal, with the exception a 3-1 home loss to Chelsea.

Philippe Coutinho has three goals and three assists in five Premier League appearances at Villa Park.

Danny Ings has netted six goals in his last seven games against Spurs in all competitions.

Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham have won five of their last six Premier League fixtures (L1).

Spurs have scored 21 goals in their last six top-flight games, something they last achieved between April and September 1965.

Antonio Conte has won 39 points since he took charge of Spurs in November - only Liverpool and Manchester City, both with 50, have amassed more in that time.

Harry Kane has scored seven times in nine top-flight matches against Villa, including in all three of his league appearances at Villa Park.

Matt Doherty has been directly involved in six Premier League goals in 2022, with two goals and four assists.

