Anthony Gordon's goal was his second under Everton boss Frank Lampard, having also netted in the 3-0 win over Leeds

Everton secured what could prove a priceless victory in their battle to avoid relegation as lacklustre Manchester United were beaten at Goodison Park.

Frank Lampard's side were plunged into even deeper crisis when they lost at fellow strugglers Burnley in midweek to leave them facing the prospect of dropping into the bottom three this weekend if results went against them.

In a game low on quality but high in tension, Everton's victory came courtesy of Anthony Gordon's 27th-minute drive, which took a heavy deflection off United captain Harry Maguire to leave keeper David de Gea wrong-footed.

Everton keeper Jordan Pickford made two important early saves from Marcus Rashford and a vital late block from Cristiano Ronaldo, but there was rarely any sense of siege as United lacked urgency, failing to break through in another blow to their hopes of making the Premier League's top four.

Everton show grit they will need

This could be a huge result in Everton's season, stopping the rot and lifting some of those dark clouds that were starting to gather over Goodison.

Everton's win was as far from a classic as it is possible to be but in the wider context it could mean more than so many others this season.

Frank Lampard's side remain in trouble but the psychological lift provided by this victory, which removes the prospect of dropping into the bottom three for now at least, saw an explosion of joy around this famous old stadium when referee Jon Moss blew the final whistle.

Everton dug deep for victory and had several figures who personified exactly what they will need if they are to maintain their Premier League status.

Everton have won five and lost eight in all competitions under Frank Lampard, with all five wins at Goodison Park

It was fitting that Gordon was the match-winner, the local hero loved by Everton fans for his tireless energy and invention. The supporters warm to him because of his attitude and his deflected strike was a fitting reward.

Richarlison is another who has been exempt from criticism, apart from the fact he might have scored more goals. The Brazil striker's work-rate is exceptional, chasing down every lost cause and he brought Goodison Park to its feet in the second half when he juggled the ball on his head by the touchline before winning a corner. He reacted by pumping his fists at the Gwladys Street End to raise the temperature inside an already frantic stadium.

And, once more, goalkeeper Pickford made a vital contribution, denying Rashford twice early on as well as Paul Pogba and Ronaldo after the break.

The deafening noise at the final whistle told the story, as Lampard joined in celebrations with the fans at the conclusion of a win that cannot be over-valued.

Embarrassing display by Red Devils

Difficult to finish in top four, says Manchester United interim boss Rangnick

Manchester United were still chasing a place in the top four and a slot in next season's Champions League at kick-off. They played as if no-one had told them.

United's display was embarrassingly mediocre, a gift for an Everton side looking anywhere for assistance to ease their own troubles.

It seems certain Ajax coach Erik ten Hag will be United's next manager, and if he was watching this he will have a notebook full of uncomplimentary references and names crossed out of his plans.

Everton were nervous and tense but were ultimately placed under no serious pressure by a United side strolling around without the slightest sense of urgency, without any sense they still had something to fight for this season.

The passing was sloppy, so many physical challenges were lost. It was a flat performance that suggests these players have given up on getting any inspiration from interim manager Ralf Rangnick - and he could be forgiven for giving up on them, so abject was this performance.

It was only in the final minutes that Everton showed any serious signs of panic in defence, and the biggest condemnation of United is that Lampard's struggling side were themselves average but still deserved the win because they were prepared to fight to earn it.

Ronaldo's late yellow card for kicking the ball away could also be marked down as a rare act of aggression rather than the petulance it was, such was the timid, desperate nature of their performance.

If, as is expected, Ten Hag is the next United manager, what a task he is taking on.

Man Utd Manchester United Manchester United Everton Avg Squad number 24 Player name Gordon Average rating 7.77 Squad number 8 Player name Delph Average rating 7.36 Squad number 1 Player name Pickford Average rating 7.33 Squad number 19 Player name Mykolenko Average rating 7.31 Squad number 22 Player name Godfrey Average rating 7.27 Squad number 7 Player name Richarlison Average rating 7.17 Squad number 17 Player name Iwobi Average rating 7.12 Squad number 23 Player name Coleman Average rating 7.04 Squad number 11 Player name Gray Average rating 7.03 Squad number 6 Player name Allan Average rating 6.93 Squad number 5 Player name Keane Average rating 6.79 Squad number 16 Player name Doucouré Average rating 6.60 Squad number 9 Player name Calvert-Lewin Average rating 6.16 Manchester United Avg Squad number 1 Player name de Gea Average rating 4.74 Squad number 27 Player name Alex Telles Average rating 3.59 Squad number 8 Player name Mata Average rating 3.47 Squad number 7 Player name Cristiano Ronaldo Average rating 3.47 Squad number 2 Player name Lindelöf Average rating 3.43 Squad number 17 Player name Fred Average rating 3.40 Squad number 25 Player name Sancho Average rating 3.37 Squad number 29 Player name Wan-Bissaka Average rating 3.35 Squad number 10 Player name Rashford Average rating 3.33 Squad number 31 Player name Matic Average rating 3.33 Squad number 18 Player name Bruno Fernandes Average rating 3.23 Squad number 36 Player name Elanga Average rating 3.14 Squad number 6 Player name Pogba Average rating 2.76 Squad number 5 Player name Maguire Average rating 2.61

Line-ups

Match Stats

Live Text Line-ups Everton Formation 4-3-3 1 Pickford 23 Coleman 5 Keane 22 Godfrey 19 Mykolenko 6 Allan 8 Delph 17 Iwobi 24 Gordon 9 Calvert-Lewin 7 Richarlison 1 Pickford Booked at 86mins

23 Coleman

5 Keane

22 Godfrey

19 Mykolenko

6 Allan

8 Delph Substituted for Doucouré at 84' minutes

17 Iwobi

24 Gordon Booked at 75mins

9 Calvert-Lewin Substituted for Gray at 71' minutes

7 Richarlison Substitutes 2 Kenny

4 Holgate

11 Gray

15 Begovic

16 Doucouré

21 André Gomes

32 Branthwaite

33 Rondón

36 Alli Man Utd Formation 4-2-3-1 1 de Gea 29 Wan-Bissaka 2 Lindelöf 5 Maguire 27 Telles 17 Fred 31 Matic 25 Sancho 18 Bruno Fernandes 10 Rashford 7 Cristiano Ronaldo 1 de Gea

29 Wan-Bissaka

2 Lindelöf

5 Maguire

27 Telles

17 Fred Substituted for Pogba at 36' minutes Booked at 51mins

31 Matic Substituted for Mata at 64' minutes

25 Sancho

18 Bruno Fernandes

10 Rashford Substituted for Elanga at 64' minutes

7 Cristiano Ronaldo Booked at 87mins Substitutes 4 Jones

6 Pogba

8 Mata

14 Lingard

20 Dalot

22 Heaton

26 Henderson

36 Elanga

46 Mejbri Referee: Jonathan Moss Attendance: 39,080 Match Stats Live Text Post update Match ends, Everton 1, Manchester United 0. Full Time Second Half ends, Everton 1, Manchester United 0. Post update Harry Maguire (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Foul by Alexander Iwobi (Everton). Post update Attempt saved. Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Harry Maguire with a headed pass. Post update Foul by Alex Telles (Manchester United). Post update Anthony Gordon (Everton) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Booking Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United) is shown the yellow card. Booking Jordan Pickford (Everton) is shown the yellow card. Substitution Substitution, Everton. Abdoulaye Doucouré replaces Fabian Delph because of an injury. Post update Attempt blocked. Aaron Wan-Bissaka (Manchester United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jadon Sancho. Post update Attempt blocked. Harry Maguire (Manchester United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jadon Sancho. Post update Attempt missed. Juan Mata (Manchester United) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Jadon Sancho. Post update Attempt saved. Richarlison (Everton) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Alexander Iwobi. Post update Attempt saved. Paul Pogba (Manchester United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Cristiano Ronaldo. Post update Foul by Aaron Wan-Bissaka (Manchester United). Post update Richarlison (Everton) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Ben Godfrey. Booking Anthony Gordon (Everton) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul. Post update Jadon Sancho (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Page 1 of 4 rewind previous Navigate to the next page next Navigate to the last page forward