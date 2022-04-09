Close menu
Premier League
EvertonEverton1Man UtdManchester United0

Everton 1-0 Manchester United: Anthony Gordon strike boosts Toffees' survival hopes

By Phil McNultyBBC Sport chief football writer at Goodison Park

Last updated on .From the section Premier Leaguecomments872

Anthony Gordon scores for Everton against Man Utd
Anthony Gordon's goal was his second under Everton boss Frank Lampard, having also netted in the 3-0 win over Leeds

Everton secured what could prove a priceless victory in their battle to avoid relegation as lacklustre Manchester United were beaten at Goodison Park.

Frank Lampard's side were plunged into even deeper crisis when they lost at fellow strugglers Burnley in midweek to leave them facing the prospect of dropping into the bottom three this weekend if results went against them.

In a game low on quality but high in tension, Everton's victory came courtesy of Anthony Gordon's 27th-minute drive, which took a heavy deflection off United captain Harry Maguire to leave keeper David de Gea wrong-footed.

Everton keeper Jordan Pickford made two important early saves from Marcus Rashford and a vital late block from Cristiano Ronaldo, but there was rarely any sense of siege as United lacked urgency, failing to break through in another blow to their hopes of making the Premier League's top four.

Everton show grit they will need

This could be a huge result in Everton's season, stopping the rot and lifting some of those dark clouds that were starting to gather over Goodison.

Everton's win was as far from a classic as it is possible to be but in the wider context it could mean more than so many others this season.

Frank Lampard's side remain in trouble but the psychological lift provided by this victory, which removes the prospect of dropping into the bottom three for now at least, saw an explosion of joy around this famous old stadium when referee Jon Moss blew the final whistle.

Everton dug deep for victory and had several figures who personified exactly what they will need if they are to maintain their Premier League status.

Everton have won five and lost eight in all competitions under Frank Lampard, with all five wins at Goodison
Everton have won five and lost eight in all competitions under Frank Lampard, with all five wins at Goodison Park

It was fitting that Gordon was the match-winner, the local hero loved by Everton fans for his tireless energy and invention. The supporters warm to him because of his attitude and his deflected strike was a fitting reward.

Richarlison is another who has been exempt from criticism, apart from the fact he might have scored more goals. The Brazil striker's work-rate is exceptional, chasing down every lost cause and he brought Goodison Park to its feet in the second half when he juggled the ball on his head by the touchline before winning a corner. He reacted by pumping his fists at the Gwladys Street End to raise the temperature inside an already frantic stadium.

And, once more, goalkeeper Pickford made a vital contribution, denying Rashford twice early on as well as Paul Pogba and Ronaldo after the break.

The deafening noise at the final whistle told the story, as Lampard joined in celebrations with the fans at the conclusion of a win that cannot be over-valued.

Embarrassing display by Red Devils

Difficult to finish in top four, says Manchester United interim boss Rangnick

Manchester United were still chasing a place in the top four and a slot in next season's Champions League at kick-off. They played as if no-one had told them.

United's display was embarrassingly mediocre, a gift for an Everton side looking anywhere for assistance to ease their own troubles.

It seems certain Ajax coach Erik ten Hag will be United's next manager, and if he was watching this he will have a notebook full of uncomplimentary references and names crossed out of his plans.

Everton were nervous and tense but were ultimately placed under no serious pressure by a United side strolling around without the slightest sense of urgency, without any sense they still had something to fight for this season.

The passing was sloppy, so many physical challenges were lost. It was a flat performance that suggests these players have given up on getting any inspiration from interim manager Ralf Rangnick - and he could be forgiven for giving up on them, so abject was this performance.

It was only in the final minutes that Everton showed any serious signs of panic in defence, and the biggest condemnation of United is that Lampard's struggling side were themselves average but still deserved the win because they were prepared to fight to earn it.

Ronaldo's late yellow card for kicking the ball away could also be marked down as a rare act of aggression rather than the petulance it was, such was the timid, desperate nature of their performance.

If, as is expected, Ten Hag is the next United manager, what a task he is taking on.

Player of the match

GordonAnthony Gordon

with an average of 7.77

Everton

  1. Squad number24Player nameGordon
    Average rating

    7.77

  2. Squad number8Player nameDelph
    Average rating

    7.36

  3. Squad number1Player namePickford
    Average rating

    7.33

  4. Squad number19Player nameMykolenko
    Average rating

    7.31

  5. Squad number22Player nameGodfrey
    Average rating

    7.27

  6. Squad number7Player nameRicharlison
    Average rating

    7.17

  7. Squad number17Player nameIwobi
    Average rating

    7.12

  8. Squad number23Player nameColeman
    Average rating

    7.04

  9. Squad number11Player nameGray
    Average rating

    7.03

  10. Squad number6Player nameAllan
    Average rating

    6.93

  11. Squad number5Player nameKeane
    Average rating

    6.79

  12. Squad number16Player nameDoucouré
    Average rating

    6.60

  13. Squad number9Player nameCalvert-Lewin
    Average rating

    6.16

Manchester United

  1. Squad number1Player namede Gea
    Average rating

    4.74

  2. Squad number27Player nameAlex Telles
    Average rating

    3.59

  3. Squad number8Player nameMata
    Average rating

    3.47

  4. Squad number7Player nameCristiano Ronaldo
    Average rating

    3.47

  5. Squad number2Player nameLindelöf
    Average rating

    3.43

  6. Squad number17Player nameFred
    Average rating

    3.40

  7. Squad number25Player nameSancho
    Average rating

    3.37

  8. Squad number29Player nameWan-Bissaka
    Average rating

    3.35

  9. Squad number10Player nameRashford
    Average rating

    3.33

  10. Squad number31Player nameMatic
    Average rating

    3.33

  11. Squad number18Player nameBruno Fernandes
    Average rating

    3.23

  12. Squad number36Player nameElanga
    Average rating

    3.14

  13. Squad number6Player namePogba
    Average rating

    2.76

  14. Squad number5Player nameMaguire
    Average rating

    2.61

Line-ups

Everton

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1PickfordBooked at 86mins
  • 23Coleman
  • 5Keane
  • 22Godfrey
  • 19Mykolenko
  • 6Allan
  • 8DelphSubstituted forDoucouréat 84'minutes
  • 17Iwobi
  • 24GordonBooked at 75mins
  • 9Calvert-LewinSubstituted forGrayat 71'minutes
  • 7Richarlison

Substitutes

  • 2Kenny
  • 4Holgate
  • 11Gray
  • 15Begovic
  • 16Doucouré
  • 21André Gomes
  • 32Branthwaite
  • 33Rondón
  • 36Alli

Man Utd

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1de Gea
  • 29Wan-Bissaka
  • 2Lindelöf
  • 5Maguire
  • 27Telles
  • 17FredSubstituted forPogbaat 36'minutesBooked at 51mins
  • 31MaticSubstituted forMataat 64'minutes
  • 25Sancho
  • 18Bruno Fernandes
  • 10RashfordSubstituted forElangaat 64'minutes
  • 7Cristiano RonaldoBooked at 87mins

Substitutes

  • 4Jones
  • 6Pogba
  • 8Mata
  • 14Lingard
  • 20Dalot
  • 22Heaton
  • 26Henderson
  • 36Elanga
  • 46Mejbri
Referee:
Jonathan Moss
Attendance:
39,080

Match Stats

Home TeamEvertonAway TeamMan Utd
Possession
Home32%
Away68%
Shots
Home7
Away12
Shots on Target
Home3
Away4
Corners
Home5
Away7
Fouls
Home4
Away10

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Everton 1, Manchester United 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Everton 1, Manchester United 0.

  3. Post update

    Harry Maguire (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Alexander Iwobi (Everton).

  5. Post update

    Attempt saved. Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Harry Maguire with a headed pass.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Alex Telles (Manchester United).

  7. Post update

    Anthony Gordon (Everton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Booking

    Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United) is shown the yellow card.

  9. Booking

    Jordan Pickford (Everton) is shown the yellow card.

  10. Substitution

    Substitution, Everton. Abdoulaye Doucouré replaces Fabian Delph because of an injury.

  11. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Aaron Wan-Bissaka (Manchester United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jadon Sancho.

  12. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Harry Maguire (Manchester United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jadon Sancho.

  13. Post update

    Attempt missed. Juan Mata (Manchester United) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Jadon Sancho.

  14. Post update

    Attempt saved. Richarlison (Everton) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Alexander Iwobi.

  15. Post update

    Attempt saved. Paul Pogba (Manchester United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Cristiano Ronaldo.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Aaron Wan-Bissaka (Manchester United).

  17. Post update

    Richarlison (Everton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  18. Post update

    Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Ben Godfrey.

  19. Booking

    Anthony Gordon (Everton) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  20. Post update

    Jadon Sancho (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Page 1 of 4
Navigate to the last page
Everything you need to know about your Premier League team banner
  • Our coverage of your Premier League club is bigger and better than ever before - here's everything you need to know to make sure you never miss a moment
BBC Sport banner footer

Comments

Join the conversation

873 comments

  • Comment posted by Emergency cat-flap repairer, today at 14:24

    There’s bound to be dressing room questions about this embarrassing result against such a lowly club … Lampard will want to know why his men only won by one goal

    • Reply posted by Fan Of Whoever Plays Man Utd, today at 14:28

      Fan Of Whoever Plays Man Utd replied:
      Everton has to do better against teams like Utd if they want to be part of this league.

  • Comment posted by conradk, today at 14:24

    When you're so bad, even Everton under Frank Lampard can beat you.

    I swear, if there was an award for assists towards conceding goals, Maguire would be the undisputed winner, every season.

    • Reply posted by Fan Of Whoever Plays Man Utd, today at 14:30

      Fan Of Whoever Plays Man Utd replied:
      Man Utd doing their best to avoid playing in Europe.

  • Comment posted by BoD, today at 14:26

    Man U would do a lot better if they put as much passion into their actual play as they do into their complaints to the ref and asst. refs.

    • Reply posted by Elvis, today at 14:34

      Elvis replied:
      It's only Stretford United. What did you expect ? 😄

  • Comment posted by motti, today at 14:26

    ****Stop Press**** Manchester United apply to FA for permission to play a cardboard cut out of Harry McGuire for rest of season.

    • Reply posted by amazonsucks, today at 14:33

      amazonsucks replied:
      The cardboard defence league have raised their objections.

  • Comment posted by Ignore Alien Orders, today at 14:25

    Purely as a football fan.
    MANCHESTER UNITED.
    No tactics.
    No desire.
    No heart.
    No discipline.
    EMBARRASSING.

    • Reply posted by Specialist_in_tailoring, today at 14:29

      Specialist_in_tailoring replied:
      NO TEAM

  • Comment posted by Jockney, today at 14:26

    Shocking to see Gordon claim Maguires goal, honestly he get no credit for anything he does 🤣

    • Reply posted by kevirl, today at 14:40

      kevirl replied:
      Apparently it's been awarded to Harry Kane as he claimed it

  • Comment posted by RobbieGee2, today at 14:24

    It's ok lads, it's only United.

    • Reply posted by Honest and Unbiased Hamilton Fan, today at 14:27

      Honest and Unbiased Hamilton Fan replied:
      LETS ALL LAUGH AT UNITED

  • Comment posted by ted77, today at 14:26

    It's reached the point where I can watch United and chuckle away to myself at how truly inept they are lol

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 14:34

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      Why is Ralf Rangnick starting players when their form has been awful. Why play Rashford when he has forgotten how to play football. Why play Pogba when all he cares about is himself and is next move this summer. Why play Wan Bissaka when he is a shadow of the player that was such a talented player at Crystal Palace

  • Comment posted by amazonsucks, today at 14:26

    Maguire the gift that keeps giving.

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 14:40

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      How good was Ben Godfrey today. How good was Michael Keane today. How good was Anthony Gordon today. And how good was Richarlison today

  • Comment posted by The Spin Doctor, today at 14:26

    Seriously Man Utd if you can't beat the Evertons of this league who can you beat?

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 14:33

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      Thats the best i have seen Everton play this season. Now all they need to do is play like that away from home

  • Comment posted by James, today at 14:25

    How Pathetic are Utd?

    • Reply posted by TARW, today at 14:29

      TARW replied:
      Your being kind to Utd

  • Comment posted by footie fan, today at 14:26

    The season just gets better and better and better for all us ABUs.'Wreck it Ralf'-we love you

    • Reply posted by Brizey , today at 14:37

      Brizey replied:
      Absolutely, worst utd team I've ever seen it's brilliant long may it continue

  • Comment posted by chewytoffee, today at 14:25

    Taking a moment the thank our little Myko.

    Family fighting for their lives in Ukraine and he’s playing his heart out in every match fighting for our PL survival.

    Massive well deserved 3 points.
    About time we saw a performance like that.

    COYB

    • Reply posted by DavidsEdgar, today at 14:48

      DavidsEdgar replied:
      Had an excellent game, settled into it quicker than rest of defence and was dangerous going forward. Great addition to the club

  • Comment posted by tommy c, today at 14:26

    Haha, hysterical watching utd get beat by relegation fodder, haha,

    • Reply posted by The Spin Doctor, today at 14:42

      The Spin Doctor replied:
      Everton the team who beat a Manchester team and lost to Burnley. Sound familiar Spurs fans?

  • Comment posted by Paul, today at 14:26

    Can’t even score against Everton 🤣

    • Reply posted by HandsomeEvertonian, today at 14:43

      HandsomeEvertonian replied:
      You cant even score full stop.

  • Comment posted by BRUCIEGILLS , today at 14:25

    Have to love the shambles that is Manchester United
    Show ponies the lot of them.
    Well done Everton

    • Reply posted by weatherlobe, today at 14:51

      weatherlobe replied:
      let them run in the 5.15 at Aintree instead then

  • Comment posted by Aguarooooooooooo, today at 14:25

    The Ev: "We're the worst team you've ever seen"
    Manyoo: "Hold my drink"

    🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

    • Reply posted by Elvis, today at 14:33

      Elvis replied:
      "Hold my drink" ?

  • Comment posted by JohnnyD, today at 14:26

    Wow - how bad are Utd?