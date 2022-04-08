Everton v Manchester United

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Everton manager Frank Lampard was frustrated by "mistakes" his side made during their 3-2 Premier League defeat by Burnley

TEAM NEWS

Everton will welcome back Michael Keane and Allan after suspensions.

Midfielder Donny van der Beek is ineligible to face his parent club, while Andros Townsend, Tom Davies and Yerry Mina remain sidelined.

Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo is available again after recovering from illness, while Jessie Lingard returns from a similar issue.

Luke Shaw will be absent as metal bolts are removed from the leg he fractured in 2015.

Raphael Varane and Scott McTominay are missing with knocks, while Edinson Cavani is out once again with a calf complaint.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

I watched Everton in their defeat by Burnley on Wednesday and there is nothing wrong with their effort and attitude. They work extremely hard and you can see what it means to them.

Unfortunately for the Toffees, they are lacking quality when it matters - at both ends.

There is still hope for Everton, though, starting on Saturday. Their home form means they will be more confident at Goodison and Manchester United are still horribly inconsistent.

United are the better team, but Everton have to treat this like a cup tie and throw everything at it.

Prediction: 1-1

Lawro's full predictions v Tom Ogden and Joe Donovan from indie band Blossoms.

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Everton have beaten Manchester United once in their past 15 meetings in all competitions (D6, L8).

United have recorded one victory from their past six Premier League games against the Toffees (D4, L1).

The Red Devils have beaten Everton 37 times in the Premier League, with Tottenham the only side they have defeated more in that time.

Everton

Everton have lost 17 of their past 22 Premier League games (W3, D2).

The Toffees have lost seven home league games this season; only the three promoted sides have worse records.

Defeat would see the Blues set a new club record of 19 losses in a 38-game Premier League season.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin has failed to score in all nine Premier League appearances in 2022.

Richarlison is Everton's top home scorer in the league this season with three goals. He has not found the net at Goodison Park in the top flight since December.

Manchester United

United have won three of their past 11 matches in all competitions (D6, L2).

The Red Devils have scored in 21 consecutive away games in all competitions.

Ralf Rangnick has lost just two of his 16 Premier League games in charge of United (W8, D6).

Bruno Fernandes has four goals and two assists in four league fixtures against Everton.

Fernandes is aiming to become the first United player to score in three consecutive games at Goodison Park since Ruud van Nistelrooy between 2001 and 2004.

Marcus Rashford could become the youngest player to make 200 Premier League appearances for United. The 24-year-old is set to beat Ryan Giggs' record by 135 days.

My Everton XI Choose your Everton formation and starting line-up. It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the boss to pick or the one you THINK he will.



















Select formation Confirm team

My Manchester United XI Choose your Manchester United formation and starting line-up. It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the boss to pick or the one you THINK he will.



















Select formation Confirm team