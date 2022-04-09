Rochdale v Walsall

RochdaleRochdale15:00WalsallWalsall
Match report to follow.
Match report to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Forest Green
|39
|22
|12
|5
|68
|32
|36
|78
|2
|Exeter
|39
|19
|14
|6
|57
|36
|21
|71
|3
|Port Vale
|40
|19
|12
|9
|60
|37
|23
|69
|4
|Northampton
|40
|19
|9
|12
|47
|34
|13
|66
|5
|Bristol Rovers
|40
|19
|9
|12
|55
|44
|11
|66
|6
|Mansfield
|39
|19
|9
|11
|53
|44
|9
|66
|7
|Tranmere
|40
|18
|10
|12
|46
|36
|10
|64
|8
|Newport
|40
|17
|12
|11
|62
|50
|12
|63
|9
|Swindon
|39
|17
|11
|11
|62
|48
|14
|62
|10
|Salford
|40
|17
|11
|12
|50
|36
|14
|62
|11
|Sutton United
|39
|17
|10
|12
|58
|46
|12
|61
|12
|Hartlepool
|40
|14
|10
|16
|41
|54
|-13
|52
|13
|Crawley
|39
|14
|9
|16
|49
|55
|-6
|51
|14
|Leyton Orient
|40
|11
|16
|13
|53
|40
|13
|49
|15
|Bradford
|40
|11
|14
|15
|44
|49
|-5
|47
|16
|Harrogate
|40
|12
|11
|17
|57
|63
|-6
|47
|17
|Walsall
|40
|12
|11
|17
|42
|53
|-11
|47
|18
|Carlisle
|40
|12
|11
|17
|36
|54
|-18
|47
|19
|Colchester
|40
|11
|12
|17
|39
|53
|-14
|45
|20
|Rochdale
|40
|9
|17
|14
|43
|51
|-8
|44
|21
|Barrow
|39
|8
|13
|18
|34
|47
|-13
|37
|22
|Oldham
|40
|9
|10
|21
|40
|61
|-21
|37
|23
|Stevenage
|39
|7
|13
|19
|34
|61
|-27
|34
|24
|Scunthorpe
|40
|4
|12
|24
|26
|72
|-46
|24
