Middlesbrough v Hull City

MiddlesbroughMiddlesbrough15:00HullHull City
Match report to follow.
Last updated on .From the section Championship
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Fulham
|39
|25
|8
|6
|93
|32
|61
|83
|2
|Bournemouth
|38
|21
|9
|8
|62
|35
|27
|72
|3
|Huddersfield
|40
|18
|12
|10
|52
|43
|9
|66
|4
|Luton
|40
|18
|11
|11
|59
|45
|14
|65
|5
|Nottm Forest
|38
|18
|10
|10
|59
|36
|23
|64
|6
|Sheff Utd
|40
|18
|10
|12
|53
|41
|12
|64
|7
|Middlesbrough
|39
|18
|8
|13
|52
|41
|11
|62
|8
|Blackburn
|40
|17
|11
|12
|51
|41
|10
|62
|9
|QPR
|40
|17
|8
|15
|54
|51
|3
|59
|10
|Millwall
|40
|15
|13
|12
|41
|39
|2
|58
|11
|West Brom
|40
|15
|12
|13
|44
|37
|7
|57
|12
|Coventry
|40
|15
|11
|14
|51
|50
|1
|56
|13
|Preston
|40
|13
|15
|12
|41
|45
|-4
|54
|14
|Swansea
|39
|15
|9
|15
|46
|52
|-6
|54
|15
|Stoke
|40
|14
|10
|16
|50
|46
|4
|52
|16
|Blackpool
|39
|14
|10
|15
|43
|46
|-3
|52
|17
|Cardiff
|39
|13
|7
|19
|45
|60
|-15
|46
|18
|Birmingham
|40
|11
|12
|17
|43
|58
|-15
|45
|19
|Bristol City
|40
|12
|8
|20
|51
|72
|-21
|44
|20
|Hull
|40
|11
|8
|21
|33
|45
|-12
|41
|21
|Reading
|40
|12
|7
|21
|47
|75
|-28
|37
|22
|Barnsley
|39
|6
|11
|22
|29
|55
|-26
|29
|23
|Derby
|40
|12
|13
|15
|39
|45
|-6
|28
|24
|Peterborough
|40
|6
|9
|25
|33
|81
|-48
|27
