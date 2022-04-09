Close menu
Sheffield United 0-0 Bournemouth: Blades fail to take chances as promotion candidates draw at Bramall Lane

Last updated on .From the section Championshipcomments47

Sheffield United felt they should have had a penalty when Morgan Gibbs-White (right) went down in the area

Sheffield United and Bournemouth had to settle for a share of the points as a hugely competitive encounter between the Championship promotion candidates ended goalless.

The Blades were the better side in the first half and came close to scoring when Cherries captain Lloyd Kelly's clearance hit his own bar before keeper Mark Travers brilliantly foiled Morgan Gibbs-White.

Travers again needed to be at his best, rushing out to deny Gibbs-White as he raced clean through with 20 minutes to go.

Wolves loanee Gibbs-White was also denied a penalty late on after appearing to be caught by Nathaniel Phillips before Filip Uremovic missed a late sitter to win it.

Given their comfortable cushion in the second automatic promotion place, Bournemouth will be much the happier with the draw, while the Blades - in fifth before the 15:00 BST kick-offs - will look back on two potentially pivotal points that slipped away.

With both sides determined to consolidate their respective chances of playing Premier League football next season, the crowd at Bramall Lane was treated to a thunderous start as tackles flew during a super-competitive opening quarter of an hour.

The Blades' slick passing gradually gave them a foothold with Oli McBurnie just failing to get his head to the ball as he threw himself at a fabulous volleyed cross from Enda Stevens.

After Oli Norwood sent a spectacular volley narrowly over from a deep John Fleck corner, another Fleck set-piece almost broke the deadlock when Bournemouth captain Kelly instinctively jabbed the ball on to and over his own bar as another corner fizzed across the box.

Kelly was again the last line of defence when getting a crucial deflection to send McBurnie's drive from the edge of the area safely over.

After failing to get any of their 18 shots on target in their defeat at West Bromwich Albion on Wednesday, the Cherries had to wait until the 28th minute to test Wes Foderingham, who easily gathered Ryan Christie's weak lob.

With Christie growing in influence, the Blades were happy to soak up the pressure and looked to hit on the counter-attack - and the plan nearly worked beautifully just before half-time.

Breaking up an attack on the edge of their own box, the ball found its way to Gibbs-White, who played a delightful one-two with McBurnie only for Travers to save superbly as Gibbs-White aimed for the top corner from 12 yards.

Wolves loanee Gibbs-White was again at the hub of another great chance early in the second half when he sent over a pinpoint cross from a short corner only for the unmarked Ben Davies to wastefully head over from close range.

Although Bournemouth improved as the game wore on, top-scorer Dominic Solanke remained an isolated figure and it was the home side that created the better openings with the best of the match falling to Gibbs-White on 70 minutes.

Racing on to a long ball that brushed off the back of Kelly's attempted headed clearance, Gibbs-White's goal-bound shot was blocked by Travers, who rushed to the edge of his area and spread himself expertly.

Sheffield United continued to press to find a winner and felt they should have had a penalty five minutes from time when the outstanding Gibbs-White appeared to be caught by Phillips' attempted clearance as he tried to get on the end of McBurnie's flick but referee Dean Whitestone turned down their feverish appeals.

There was still time for the Blades to nick it as the ball dropped enticingly for Uremovic six yards out, only for the Croat to hook horribly wide with the goal gaping.

Although his side stretched their unbeaten run at home to 12 games, Blades boss Paul Heckingbottom knows a great chance to put more daylight between them and the sides chasing the play-off places was missed.

Bournemouth's relief at avoiding defeat was tempered slightly with news that defender Jordan Zemura looks like missing the rest of the season after suffering a hamstring injury in the last minute.

Line-ups

Sheff Utd

Formation 3-5-2

  • 18Foderingham
  • 25Uremovic
  • 12EganBooked at 71mins
  • 22Davies
  • 2Baldock
  • 8BergeSubstituted forHourihaneat 81'minutes
  • 16Norwood
  • 4FleckBooked at 35minsSubstituted forOsbornat 72'minutes
  • 3StevensBooked at 24mins
  • 27Gibbs-White
  • 9McBurnie

Substitutes

  • 1Davies
  • 19Robinson
  • 23Osborn
  • 24Hourihane
  • 29Ndiaye
  • 33Norrington-Davies
  • 36Jebbison

Bournemouth

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 42Travers
  • 15A Smith
  • 2Phillips
  • 5KellyBooked at 90mins
  • 33ZemuraSubstituted forBradyat 89'minutes
  • 8Lerma
  • 4L Cook
  • 10Christie
  • 29BillingBooked at 74mins
  • 37DembéléSubstituted forAnthonyat 74'minutes
  • 9Solanke

Substitutes

  • 1Woodman
  • 6Mepham
  • 12Brady
  • 14Cantwell
  • 18Lowe
  • 22Pearson
  • 32Anthony
Referee:
Dean Whitestone
Attendance:
26,769

Match Stats

Home TeamSheff UtdAway TeamBournemouth
Possession
Home50%
Away50%
Shots
Home10
Away6
Shots on Target
Home2
Away2
Corners
Home7
Away4
Fouls
Home18
Away14

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Sheffield United 0, Bournemouth 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Sheffield United 0, Bournemouth 0.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Filip Uremovic (Sheffield United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Ben Davies with a headed pass following a set piece situation.

  4. Booking

    Lloyd Kelly (Bournemouth) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Lloyd Kelly (Bournemouth).

  6. Post update

    Morgan Gibbs-White (Sheffield United) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  7. Post update

    Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by Nathaniel Phillips.

  8. Substitution

    Substitution, Bournemouth. Robbie Brady replaces Jordan Zemura because of an injury.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Philip Billing (Bournemouth).

  10. Post update

    Filip Uremovic (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Substitution

    Substitution, Sheffield United. Conor Hourihane replaces Sander Berge.

  12. Post update

    Hand ball by Jaidon Anthony (Bournemouth).

  13. Post update

    Attempt missed. Lloyd Kelly (Bournemouth) left footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Nathaniel Phillips with a headed pass following a corner.

  14. Post update

    Corner, Bournemouth. Conceded by George Baldock.

  15. Booking

    Philip Billing (Bournemouth) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Philip Billing (Bournemouth).

  17. Post update

    Oliver Norwood (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Bournemouth. Jaidon Anthony replaces Siriki Dembélé.

  19. Post update

    Offside, Bournemouth. Mark Travers tries a through ball, but Dominic Solanke is caught offside.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Sheffield United. Ben Osborn replaces John Fleck.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Fulham39258693326183
2Bournemouth392110862352773
3Nottm Forest3919101060362467
4Huddersfield401812105243966
5Luton4018111159451465
6Sheff Utd4118111253411265
7Blackburn4118111252411165
8Middlesbrough401891352411163
9Millwall411613124239361
10QPR41179155451360
11West Brom411512144438657
12Swansea40169154853-557
13Coventry401511145150156
14Stoke411510165146555
15Preston411316124145-455
16Blackpool401410164347-452
17Cardiff40137204561-1646
18Birmingham411112184359-1645
19Bristol City41129205172-2145
20Hull41119213345-1242
21Reading41137214875-2740
22Barnsley40611232956-2729
23Derby411213164047-728
24Peterborough41610253381-4828
View full Championship table

