Partick Thistle stunned Hibernian 4-2 to reach the Scottish Women's Cup last four, while holders Glasgow City and Hearts also progressed.

Clare Docherty, Taylor Hamill and Cara McBrearty gave Thistle a commanding lead against Hibs, who have made the last five finals, winning three.

Shannon Leishman and Michaela McAlonie cut the deficit, but Cheryl McCulloch's header made sure of the upset.

Priscila Chinchilla's hat-trick helped Glasgow rout Stirling University 8-0.

Kerry Beattie scored twice for the visitors, with Lauren Davidson, Hayley Lauder and Jenna Clark also on target against the second-tier strugglers.

Hearts also saw off SWPL2 opposition as Maria McAleny netted either side of half-time in a 2-1 win at home to Kilmarnock, who had equalised through Alex Middleton.