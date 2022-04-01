Last updated on .From the section Luton

Andy Awford had a year as Portsmouth manager before joining Luton

Former defender Andy Awford has left his role as Luton Town academy boss after almost seven years with the club.

The 49-year-old made more than 300 appearances for Portsmouth during his playing career, which ended in 2000.

He was appointed by the Hatters in 2015 and had a spell as first-team caretaker boss during his first season after John Still left Kenilworth Road.

The academy team will try to complete a hat-trick of EFL Youth Cup titles when they meet Preston on 3 May.

"I leave with the academy in a good place, with a staff that care passionately, and who will continue to try and nurture the next James Justin out of the ranks and into the first team," Awford said.