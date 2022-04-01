Andy Awford: Luton Town academy boss leaves Kenilworth Road after seven years
Former defender Andy Awford has left his role as Luton Town academy boss after almost seven years with the club.
The 49-year-old made more than 300 appearances for Portsmouth during his playing career, which ended in 2000.
He was appointed by the Hatters in 2015 and had a spell as first-team caretaker boss during his first season after John Still left Kenilworth Road.
The academy team will try to complete a hat-trick of EFL Youth Cup titles when they meet Preston on 3 May.
"I leave with the academy in a good place, with a staff that care passionately, and who will continue to try and nurture the next James Justin out of the ranks and into the first team," Awford said.