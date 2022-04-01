Fifa World Cup Qatar 2022: Day-by-day guide to fixtures
We now know who plays who and when in this year's World Cup finals in Qatar following Friday's draw in Doha.
The tournament kicks off on Monday, 21 November with a match between host country Qatar and Ecuador at the Al-Bayt Stadium, Al Khor.
England are also in action on the opening day against Iran before going on to face the USA and either Wales, Scotland or Ukraine in Group B.
But when are the other group fixtures? What day do the knockout rounds start? And when is the final?
BBC Sport provides you with all the fixture information available so far for the first World Cup to be held outside the northern hemisphere summer.
Group-stage fixtures
The 2022 World Cup features 32 teams in eight groups of four, although some of the teams remain to be decided with one European and two intercontinental finals still to be played.
Four games will be played each day during a group stage that runs for 12 days.
The winners and runners-up of each group progress to the last 16.
Other than the opening game, matches have yet to be assigned to the eight venues for the tournament. Kick-off times have also yet to be decided by world governing body Fifa.
Monday, 21 November
Group A: Qatar vs Ecuador (Al-Bayt Stadium, Al Khor; kick-off 10:00 BST), Senegal vs Netherlands
Group B: England vs Iran, USA vs Scotland/Wales/Ukraine
Tuesday, 22 November
Group C: Argentina vs Saudi Arabia, Mexico vs Poland
Group D: France vs UAE/Australia/Peru, Denmark vs Tunisia
Wednesday, 23 November
Group E: Spain vs Costa Rica/New Zealand, Germany vs Japan
Group F: Belgium vs Canada, Morocco vs Croatia
Thursday, 24 November
Group G: Brazil vs Serbia, Switzerland vs Cameroon
Group H: Portugal vs Ghana, Uruguay vs South Korea
Friday, 25 November
Group A: Qatar vs Senegal, Netherlands vs Ecuador
Group B: England vs USA, Scotland/Wales/Ukraine vs Iran
Saturday, 26 November
Group C: Argentina vs Mexico, Poland vs Saudi Arabia
Group D: France vs Denmark, Tunisia vs UAE/Australia/Peru
Sunday, 27 November
Group E: Spain vs Germany, Japan vs Costa Rica/New Zealand
Group F: Belgium vs Morocco, Croatia vs Canada
Monday, 28 November
Group G: Brazil vs Switzerland, Cameroon vs Serbia
Group H: Portugal vs Uruguay, South Korea vs Ghana
Tuesday, 29 November
Group A: Netherlands vs Qatar, Ecuador vs Senegal
Group B: Scotland/Wales/Ukraine vs England, Iran vs USA
Wednesday, 30 November
Group C: Poland vs Argentina, Saudi Arabia vs Mexico
Group D: Tunisia vs France, UAE/Australia/Peru vs Denmark
Thursday, 1 December
Group E: Japan vs Spain, Costa Rica/New Zealand vs Germany
Group F: Croatia vs Belgium, Canada vs Morocco
Friday, 2 December
Group G: Cameroon vs Brazil, Serbia vs Switzerland
Group H: South Korea vs Portugal, Ghana vs Uruguay
Last 16
Unlike the group stage, the venues and kick-off times for the knockout rounds have already been assigned.
Saturday, 3 December
Game 49: Winners of Group A vs runners-up of Group B (Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan; 15:00)
Game 50: Winners of Group C vs runners-up of Group D (Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan; 19:00)
Sunday, 4 December
Game 51: Winners of Group D vs runners-up of Group C (Al Thumama Stadium, Doha; 15:00)
Game 52: Winners of Group B vs runners-up of Group A (Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor; 19:00)
Monday, 5 December
Game 53: Winners of Group E vs runners-up of Group F (Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah; 15:00)
Game 54: Winners of Group G vs runners-up of Group H (Stadium 974, Doha; 19:00)
Tuesday, 6 December
Game 55: Winners of Group F vs runners-up of Group E (Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan; 15:00)
Game 56: Winners of Group H vs runners-up of Group G (Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail; 19:00)
Quarter-finals
Friday, 9 December
Game 57: Winners of 53 vs. Winners of 54 (Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan; 15:00)
Game 58: Winners of 49 vs. Winners of 50 (Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail; 19:00)
Saturday, 10 December
Game 59: Winners of game 55 vs winners of game 56 (Al Thumama Stadium, Doha; 15:00)
Game 60: Winners of game 51 vs winners of game 52 (Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor; 19:00)
Semi-finals
Tuesday, 13 December
Game 61: Winners of game 57 vs winners of game 58 (Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail; 19:00)
Wednesday, 14 December
Game 62: Winners of game 59 vs winners of game 60 (Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor; 19:00)
Third-place play-off
Saturday, 17 December
Game 63: Losers of game 61 vs losers of game 62 (Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan; 15:00)
Final
Sunday, 18 December
Game 64: Winners of game 61 vs winners of game 62 (Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail; 19:00)
