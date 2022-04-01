Last updated on .From the section European Football

The friendlies will be shown on Ukrainian and European TV channels

Ukrainian champions Dynamo Kyiv will play friendlies against Barcelona, Paris-St Germain and AC Milan and other European sides to raise money for their war-scarred nation.

The charity matches will be held at the away venues under the slogan: "Match for Peace! Let's stop the War!"

Ajax, Benfica and Sporting Lisbon have also signed up to play.

Ukraine's championship did not resume after the winter break because of the Russian invasion.

A statement external-link on the Dynamo website said the purpose of the matches - due to be played between April and June - was "to inform the international community about the terrible war in Ukraine and to raise funds to support Ukrainians who suffered from the war with the Russian aggressor".

It read: "Dynamo Kyiv will demonstrate to the world that Ukrainian people seek peace and freedom, defending their own state in the war with the Russian aggressor-occupier."