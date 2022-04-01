Last updated on .From the section Preston

Preston confirmed there had been a period of exclusivity with one buyer but no acceptable offer received

Preston North End say they are "not engaged with any party" regarding a takeover, and that no offer matching the previously agreed price to purchase the Championship club has been met.

The club remains in the hands of the Hemmings family, following former owner Trevor's death in February.

The club has received enquiries from would-be buyers since his passing.

However, their statement now confirms that a period of exclusivity with one party ended without a concrete offer.

"To date there has not been a confirmed offer at the previously agreed price made to the owners," the statement reads.

"Neither has there been any of the required submissions made to the EFL for consent to a change of ownership.

"As of today we are not engaged with any party. The Hemmings family have been dedicated owners of PNE for many years and remain committed to the future management and funding of the club."