Scotland will face England, Iran and the USA in Group B at this year's Qatar World Cup if Steve Clarke's side triumph in the play-offs.

It would be a first World Cup finals meeting of Scotland and England, although they drew 0-0 at Wembley at Euro 2020 last summer.

Scotland are due to host Ukraine at Hampden in a play-off semi-final postponed from March to June.

The winners then face Wales in Cardiff a few days later for a place in Qatar.

The Scots are bidding to reach their first men's World Cup finals since 1998, having ended a 23-year absence from major tournaments at the delayed Euro 2020 finals.

Scotland, Ukraine and Wales were treated as one entrant and placed among the lowest seeds, pot four, for Friday's draw in Doha.

The Qatar World Cup runs from 21 November to 18 December.

