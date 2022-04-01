Japanese forward Kyogo Furhashi has been sidelined since he aggravated a hamstring injury against St Johnstone last December

Ange Postecoglou has urged Celtic to again "impose our football" on Rangers as he confirmed talisman Kyogo Furuhashi will return from a three-month injury lay-off at Ibrox.

Celtic go into Sunday's derby three points and 14 goals better off in the Scottish Premiership title race.

Kyogo - Celtic's top scorer with 16 goals this season - has been out since Boxing Day with a hamstring injury.

"It always gives the players a lift [to have him back]," said Postecoglou.

"He's obviously a very good player and had a fantastic first half of the season.

"He's already had a massive impact on our season and once he's up and ready and out there again I'm sure he'll be looking to make a similar impact.

"He's buzzing as well because he gets an opportunity to be involved and do the things he loves, so it's great."

With midfielder Tom Rogic returning from an injury picked up against Ross County before the international break, and winger James Forrest Celtic's only absentee, Postecoglou says his squad is the strongest it has been all season.

Celtic are unbeaten in 31 domestic matches and also face Rangers in the Scottish Cup semi-finals on 17 April, with a further league derby to come at home.

Having lost 1-0 at Ibrox in August, Postecoglou's side produced one of their best performances of the season to defeat Rangers 3-0 at Celtic Park in February and move top of the table.

"Our approach has been the same all season whether home or away and it will be the same on Sunday," said Postecoglou.

"We're going to set up our team to try to impose our football on the game because that gives us the best chance of success.

"For us it's not about adjusting what we do, it's about making sure the game is played in the areas we want it to be played.

"It's obviously a massive game and one we're looking forward to. This is the position we wanted to be in.

"I'd hate to be playing a big game like this and there was no consequence to it because we were too far behind. If you're in this situation you can't be not feeling good about it."