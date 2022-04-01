Swansea City (16th) are two points and one place above Cardiff City (17th) in the Championship table.

Swansea City boss Russell Martin says his side will embrace the chance to make history in the south Wales derby.

Curiously, no side has ever won a league double in the 110-year history of the fixture ahead of Swansea's visit to the Cardiff City Stadium.

Martin's side hammered the Bluebirds 3-0 in the reverse fixture in October.

"We understand how much it means to so many people," Martin said. "It means a lot to all of us. They have a chance to make history, they know that."

"The players have to embrace that challenge and there is nothing to be fearful of. The main focus is delivering a performance."

Martin knows it will be extremely difficult for his side to win, as history has shown.

"The stat is incredible and tells you how difficult it is," he told BBC Sport Wales. "Forget what happened in the first game.

"It's an opportunity to be really excited about, for everyone, players, staff, supporters, we are really excited about it. That's it. It's a massive opportunity for us to go there and try and be the team we want to be, to really express ourselves and be brave and be the dominant team and the aggressor.

"We want to produce a performance to make our fans proud of.

"Our main focus is on delivering a performance. There is nothing to be fearful of. We have to make sure we go there and put in a performance. If we perform really well, we have a brilliant chance to win the game."

Cardiff are a different proposition to the beleaguered outfit who were hammered at the Swansea.com stadium, with manager Mick McCarthy getting sacked six days later.

McCarthy's replacement Steve Morison - a former Norwich teammate of Martin's from his playing days - has impressed since taking charge, steering Cardiff away from relegation trouble.

The Bluebirds have taken 10 points from their last four games and play Swansea on the back of their best run of the season, but Martin says Cardiff's form is similar to the Swans'.

"They made some brilliant signings in January," Martin said of the Bluebirds.

"They've added athleticism and players who have really helped them.

"There's a little bit of a myth about their form and our form. Over 10 games they have one more point than us. There is nothing between the teams in the last six games.

"Under Steve they have found a way to win games and get results. It's very different to ours, but it works for them. So it'll be a tough game for sure and a totally different one to what we faced at home.

"Steve is a guy I've got respect for... I think he's done a really good job since he took over."