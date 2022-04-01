Last updated on .From the section Irish

Glentoran have lost their appeal against being dismissed from the Irish Cup for fielding an ineligible player.

The Glens were contesting the Irish FA's decision to throw them out of the competition for fielding Joe Crowe in their quarter-final 1-0 win over Newry City on 5 March.

However, the Irish FA announced on Friday that its Appeal Board has dismissed the club's appeal.

Newry remain reinstated and will play Ballymena United in the semi-final.

That match will take place at Mourneview Park on 13 April, having originally been scheduled for Saturday but being pushed back by 11 days after Glentoran made their appeal.

Glentoran are yet to make any response to the decision but figures within the club will be meeting on Friday afternoon to discuss any potential further action.

In a statement issued with the ruling on Friday, the Irish FA explained that the Glens' appeal was made on four grounds and that all four were dismissed by the Appeal Board.

In the document explaining the reasons behind the decision, the Irish FA said that clubs "cannot and should not use Comet as a scapegoat for their decisions concerning a player's eligibility".

After it emerged that Crowe may have been ineligible, Glens manager McDermott claimed that the online Comet system used for registering players and listing players for each match is "not fit for purpose".

He said that the online application process should have made he and his staff aware before the quarter final that Crowe was suspended, but that it did not.

More to follow.