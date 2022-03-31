Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Gauvin scored Everton's only goal in their 3-1 defeat to Manchester City in the 2020 FA Cup final, bit picked up a muscle injury in the same game

Everton forward Valerie Gauvin has signed a one year deal with NWSL side North Caroline Courage for an undisclosed fee.

Gauvin, 25, spent 18 months on Merseyside, scoring five goals in 26 appearances.

"This is a new challenge in my career that really motivates me," she said.

The French international has struggled to make an impact for the Toffees since picking up a muscle injury in the 2020 FA Cup final.

Gauvin has scored 17 goals in 37 appearances for her country but has failed to score in 12 Women's Super League games this season.

"I couldn't be more excited to do it with a team that has reached the NWSL championship so many times," Gauvin said.

"I'm looking forward to starting and giving it all for the fans and my teammates from the first day, I'm really happy to start this new adventure," she added.