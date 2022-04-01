Last updated on .From the section Rangers

Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos has scored 18 goals this season

Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos will miss Sunday's derby with Celtic and is a doubt for both legs of the Europa League quarter-final with Braga.

The 25-year-old was sent home from international duty with Colombia because of a thigh injury.

"Unfortunately for all of us he won't be with us on Sunday, we won't have him back in the next couple of weeks," said manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst.

Rangers visit Braga next Thursday and play the return leg a week later.

Rangers and Celtic will meet again at Hampden on 17 April in the semi-finals of the Scottish Cup.

"Hopefully we can give more news after the weekend," added Van Bronckhorst on the loss of his top scorer, while adding that Kemar Roofe "is ready" as a possible replacement up front.

"Kemar has had some important moments for us and some good goals," he said.

More to follow.