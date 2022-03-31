Last updated on .From the section Scottish

The organisers of the Sydney Super Cup have hit back at Rangers, who could face legal action for pulling out of the New South Wales government-backed tournament and a planned derby against Celtic, with tickets already sold. (Sydney Morning Herald) external-link

Liverpool have snapped up Celtic winger Ben Doak, with the club said to have splashed out a compensation fee of around £600,000 for the 16-year-old. (Daily Mail) external-link

Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin wants to raid former club St Mirren for defender Charles Dunne as well as goalkeeper Jak Alnwick, while he is keen on Wolves winger Connor Ronan, currently on loan at the Paisley club. (Daily Record) external-link

St Mirren manager Stephen Robinson has confirmed he has had at least one pre-contract approach for goalkeeper Jak Alnwick, with interest from Aberdeen, Hibernian and in England. (Daily Record) external-link

Rangers boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst is hoping to find out today how long Alfredo Morelos will be out for - with Sunday's derby with Celtic looking increasingly doubtful for the striker. (Daily Record) external-link

Alfredo Morelos will see a specialist in London and it is feared he will miss both legs of Rangers' Europa League meeting with Braga. (Scottish Sun) external-link

As he prepares to face Rangers in the Europa League quarter-finals, Braga boss Carlos Carvalhal has revealed he was once in talks to become the manager at Ibrox- and was also "connected" to the Celtic job. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin says talks are ongoing over a new deal for veteran defender Andrew Considine. (Press & Journal) external-link