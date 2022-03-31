Premier League: Man City, Man Utd & Chelsea highest spenders on agent fees
Premier League clubs paid out more than £272.6m to football agents during 2021-22, with league leaders Manchester City the biggest spenders.
City, who signed Jack Grealish for £100m last summer and secured a number of their star players on new deals, paid just over £35m to agents between 2 February 2021 and 31 January 2022.
Manchester United (£29m) and Chelsea (£28.2m) were next in the table
Brentford were the lowest spenders after paying out £3.5m.
Figures released by the Football Association show the total spend of £272.6m was a slight rise from £272.2m last year, when Chelsea spent the most.
In the Championship, the amount spent on agents' fees rose from £40.8m to £44.4m in total, with Fulham the biggest spenders on £10.1m, significantly ahead of West Brom who were second on £4.1m.
|How much each PL club spent on agents' fees in 2021/22
|Arsenal
|£18,652,818
|Aston Villa
|£9,557,054
|Brentford
|£3,499,285
|Brighton
|£6,244,039
|Burnley
|£6,005,185
|Chelsea
|£28,227,858
|Crystal Palace
|£8,865,483
|Everton
|£11,494,820
|Leeds
|£11,396,947
|Leicester
|£12,046,495
|Liverpool
|£22,136,224
|Manchester City
|£35,046,646
|Manchester United
|£29,036,141
|Newcastle
|£7,717,687
|Norwich
|£8,667,246
|Southampton
|£4,941,761
|Tottenham
|£13,938,231
|Watford
|£12,593,435
|West Ham
|£10,532,927
|Wolves
|£11,958,945
|Total
|£272,559,227
