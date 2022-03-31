Last updated on .From the section West Ham

Lanzini (centre) joined West Ham in 2015

West Ham midfielder Manuel Lanzini walked away uninjured after the car he was travelling in on the way to training crashed and hit a tree.

The 29-year-old, who has been on international duty with Argentina, did not need hospital treatment.

The accident happened in East London at around 14:00 BST on Thursday.

"Officers attended and it was reported that a car had left the A12 westbound carriageway before colliding with a tree," police said.

Lanzini, who was being driven by a chauffeur, was assessed by medics at the crash scene near West Ham's Rush Green training centre and suffered no injuries.