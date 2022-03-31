Match ends, Lyon Féminines 3, Juventus Femminile 1.
Seven-time winners Lyon hit back to beat Juventus 4-3 on aggregate and reach the Champions League semi-finals.
Trailing 2-1 after the first leg, Lyon took control by netting twice in two minutes in the return home leg.
Ada Hegerberg headed in her 57th goal in Europe at the far post from Selma Bacha's 33rd-minute cross, before Melvine Malard nodded in shortly after. Catarina Macario added a superb third.
Substitute Andrea Staskova headed in for Juve late on but it proved in vain.
Lyon set up a tasty all-French semi-final tie against Paris St-Germain, who progressed on Wednesday following a thrilling 4-3 aggregate win over Bayern Munich, with Ramona Bachmann scoring a winner in the 112th minute of extra-time.
Wolfsburg defeated Arsenal 3-1 on aggregate to set up a meeting with defending champions Barcelona in the other semi-final.
Prior to last season, Lyon were the dominant force on the domestic and continental scene, winning 14 consecutive French titles and the Champions League five times in a row.
But PSG claimed the league trophy for the first time in 2020-21, with Barcelona taking the top honour in Europe.
Lyon, though, look like they are getting back to their best - top of the table in France and into the last four of this competition courtesy of this second-leg comeback.
The key moment in the tie came when Juventus forward Lina Hurtig found space in the box but saw her goalbound shot brilliantly blocked by Bacha.
They were made to pay as the Women's Champions League's all-time top scorer Hegerberg headed into the roof of the net and Malard sent a powerful effort into the corner for a quickfire second goal.
Lyon were in control throughout and Macario claimed a fine third in the 73rd minute, taking a touch, spinning her marker and slotting home.
Although Staskova headed in for the visitors with six minutes left, the Italians were unable to fashion another opportunity in the hope of taking the contest to extra time.
Line-ups
Lyon Féminines
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Endler
- 29Mbock BathySubstituted forCaymanat 76'minutes
- 21Buchanan
- 3Renard
- 4Bacha
- 26HoranBooked at 71mins
- 11EgurrolaBooked at 45minsSubstituted forHenryat 45'minutes
- 13MacarioSubstituted forGunnarsdóttirat 87'minutes
- 20Cascarino
- 14HegerbergBooked at 90mins
- 28Malard
Substitutes
- 5Morroni
- 6Henry
- 8Gunnarsdóttir
- 10Marozsán
- 16Bouhaddi
- 18Sombath
- 19Laurent
- 23Cayman
- 25Benyahia
- 34Sylla
- 40Holmgren
Juventus Femminile
Formation 4-4-2
- 16Peyraud-Magnin
- 71LenziniSubstituted forLundorfat 70'minutesBooked at 80mins
- 3Gama
- 32Sembrant
- 13BoattinSubstituted forNildénat 79'minutes
- 11BonanseaSubstituted forCarusoat 70'minutes
- 8Rosucci
- 14Junge
- 7Cernoia
- 17HurtigSubstituted forBonfantiniat 61'minutes
- 10GirelliBooked at 17minsSubstituted forStaskováat 79'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Aprile
- 2Hyyrynen
- 5Nildén
- 9Stasková
- 12Lundorf
- 15Grosso
- 19Zamanian
- 21Caruso
- 22Bonfantini
- 38Forcinella
- 51Panzeri
- Referee:
- Riem Hussein
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home62%
- Away38%
- Shots
- Home13
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away2
- Corners
- Home9
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home16
- Away5
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Lyon Féminines 3, Juventus Femminile 1.
Booking
Ada Hegerberg (Lyon Féminines) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Ada Hegerberg (Lyon Féminines) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Sara Gama (Juventus Femminile).
Post update
Corner, Lyon Féminines. Conceded by Sara Gama.
Post update
Corner, Lyon Féminines. Conceded by Sara Gama.
Substitution
Substitution, Lyon Féminines. Sara Björk Gunnarsdottir replaces Catarina Macario.
Goal!
Goal! Lyon Féminines 3, Juventus Femminile 1. Andrea Stasková (Juventus Femminile) header from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Valentina Cernoia with a cross following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Juventus Femminile. Conceded by Selma Bacha.
Post update
Attempt saved. Amandine Henry (Lyon Féminines) header from very close range is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Catarina Macario with a cross.
Booking
Matilde Lundorf (Juventus Femminile) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Selma Bacha (Lyon Féminines) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Matilde Lundorf (Juventus Femminile).
Post update
Attempt blocked. Ada Hegerberg (Lyon Féminines) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Delphine Cascarino.
Substitution
Substitution, Juventus Femminile. Amanda Nildén replaces Lisa Boattin.
Substitution
Substitution, Juventus Femminile. Andrea Stasková replaces Cristiana Girelli.
Post update
Kadeisha Buchanan (Lyon Féminines) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Sofie Junge (Juventus Femminile).
Post update
Corner, Juventus Femminile. Conceded by Kadeisha Buchanan.