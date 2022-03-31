Close menu
Women's Champions League - Quarter-final - 2nd Leg
Lyon FémininesLyon Féminines3Juventus FemminileJuventus Femminile1

Lyon 3-1 Juventus (agg: 4-3): Ada Hegerberg on target for French side

Ada Hegerberg
Ada Hegerberg scored her 57th goal in Europe

Seven-time winners Lyon hit back to beat Juventus 4-3 on aggregate and reach the Champions League semi-finals.

Trailing 2-1 after the first leg, Lyon took control by netting twice in two minutes in the return home leg.

Ada Hegerberg headed in her 57th goal in Europe at the far post from Selma Bacha's 33rd-minute cross, before Melvine Malard nodded in shortly after. Catarina Macario added a superb third.

Substitute Andrea Staskova headed in for Juve late on but it proved in vain.

Lyon set up a tasty all-French semi-final tie against Paris St-Germain, who progressed on Wednesday following a thrilling 4-3 aggregate win over Bayern Munich, with Ramona Bachmann scoring a winner in the 112th minute of extra-time.

Wolfsburg defeated Arsenal 3-1 on aggregate to set up a meeting with defending champions Barcelona in the other semi-final.

Prior to last season, Lyon were the dominant force on the domestic and continental scene, winning 14 consecutive French titles and the Champions League five times in a row.

But PSG claimed the league trophy for the first time in 2020-21, with Barcelona taking the top honour in Europe.

Lyon, though, look like they are getting back to their best - top of the table in France and into the last four of this competition courtesy of this second-leg comeback.

The key moment in the tie came when Juventus forward Lina Hurtig found space in the box but saw her goalbound shot brilliantly blocked by Bacha.

They were made to pay as the Women's Champions League's all-time top scorer Hegerberg headed into the roof of the net and Malard sent a powerful effort into the corner for a quickfire second goal.

Lyon were in control throughout and Macario claimed a fine third in the 73rd minute, taking a touch, spinning her marker and slotting home.

Although Staskova headed in for the visitors with six minutes left, the Italians were unable to fashion another opportunity in the hope of taking the contest to extra time.

Line-ups

Lyon Féminines

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Endler
  • 29Mbock BathySubstituted forCaymanat 76'minutes
  • 21Buchanan
  • 3Renard
  • 4Bacha
  • 26HoranBooked at 71mins
  • 11EgurrolaBooked at 45minsSubstituted forHenryat 45'minutes
  • 13MacarioSubstituted forGunnarsdóttirat 87'minutes
  • 20Cascarino
  • 14HegerbergBooked at 90mins
  • 28Malard

Substitutes

  • 5Morroni
  • 6Henry
  • 8Gunnarsdóttir
  • 10Marozsán
  • 16Bouhaddi
  • 18Sombath
  • 19Laurent
  • 23Cayman
  • 25Benyahia
  • 34Sylla
  • 40Holmgren

Juventus Femminile

Formation 4-4-2

  • 16Peyraud-Magnin
  • 71LenziniSubstituted forLundorfat 70'minutesBooked at 80mins
  • 3Gama
  • 32Sembrant
  • 13BoattinSubstituted forNildénat 79'minutes
  • 11BonanseaSubstituted forCarusoat 70'minutes
  • 8Rosucci
  • 14Junge
  • 7Cernoia
  • 17HurtigSubstituted forBonfantiniat 61'minutes
  • 10GirelliBooked at 17minsSubstituted forStaskováat 79'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Aprile
  • 2Hyyrynen
  • 5Nildén
  • 9Stasková
  • 12Lundorf
  • 15Grosso
  • 19Zamanian
  • 21Caruso
  • 22Bonfantini
  • 38Forcinella
  • 51Panzeri
Referee:
Riem Hussein

Match Stats

Home TeamLyon FémininesAway TeamJuventus Femminile
Possession
Home62%
Away38%
Shots
Home13
Away6
Shots on Target
Home6
Away2
Corners
Home9
Away4
Fouls
Home16
Away5

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Lyon Féminines 3, Juventus Femminile 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Lyon Féminines 3, Juventus Femminile 1.

  3. Booking

    Ada Hegerberg (Lyon Féminines) is shown the yellow card.

  4. Post update

    Ada Hegerberg (Lyon Féminines) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Sara Gama (Juventus Femminile).

  6. Post update

    Corner, Lyon Féminines. Conceded by Sara Gama.

  7. Post update

    Corner, Lyon Féminines. Conceded by Sara Gama.

  8. Substitution

    Substitution, Lyon Féminines. Sara Björk Gunnarsdottir replaces Catarina Macario.

  9. Goal!

    Goal! Lyon Féminines 3, Juventus Femminile 1. Andrea Stasková (Juventus Femminile) header from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Valentina Cernoia with a cross following a corner.

  10. Post update

    Corner, Juventus Femminile. Conceded by Selma Bacha.

  11. Post update

    Attempt saved. Amandine Henry (Lyon Féminines) header from very close range is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Catarina Macario with a cross.

  12. Booking

    Matilde Lundorf (Juventus Femminile) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  13. Post update

    Selma Bacha (Lyon Féminines) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Matilde Lundorf (Juventus Femminile).

  15. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Ada Hegerberg (Lyon Féminines) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Delphine Cascarino.

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Juventus Femminile. Amanda Nildén replaces Lisa Boattin.

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Juventus Femminile. Andrea Stasková replaces Cristiana Girelli.

  18. Post update

    Kadeisha Buchanan (Lyon Féminines) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Sofie Junge (Juventus Femminile).

  20. Post update

    Corner, Juventus Femminile. Conceded by Kadeisha Buchanan.

