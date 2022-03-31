Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Ada Hegerberg scored her 57th goal in Europe

Seven-time winners Lyon hit back to beat Juventus 4-3 on aggregate and reach the Champions League semi-finals.

Trailing 2-1 after the first leg, Lyon took control by netting twice in two minutes in the return home leg.

Ada Hegerberg headed in her 57th goal in Europe at the far post from Selma Bacha's 33rd-minute cross, before Melvine Malard nodded in shortly after. Catarina Macario added a superb third.

Substitute Andrea Staskova headed in for Juve late on but it proved in vain.

Lyon set up a tasty all-French semi-final tie against Paris St-Germain, who progressed on Wednesday following a thrilling 4-3 aggregate win over Bayern Munich, with Ramona Bachmann scoring a winner in the 112th minute of extra-time.

Wolfsburg defeated Arsenal 3-1 on aggregate to set up a meeting with defending champions Barcelona in the other semi-final.

Prior to last season, Lyon were the dominant force on the domestic and continental scene, winning 14 consecutive French titles and the Champions League five times in a row.

But PSG claimed the league trophy for the first time in 2020-21, with Barcelona taking the top honour in Europe.

Lyon, though, look like they are getting back to their best - top of the table in France and into the last four of this competition courtesy of this second-leg comeback.

The key moment in the tie came when Juventus forward Lina Hurtig found space in the box but saw her goalbound shot brilliantly blocked by Bacha.

They were made to pay as the Women's Champions League's all-time top scorer Hegerberg headed into the roof of the net and Malard sent a powerful effort into the corner for a quickfire second goal.

Lyon were in control throughout and Macario claimed a fine third in the 73rd minute, taking a touch, spinning her marker and slotting home.

Although Staskova headed in for the visitors with six minutes left, the Italians were unable to fashion another opportunity in the hope of taking the contest to extra time.