Football agent Aidy Ward and his Colossal Sports Management agency have been charged by the Football Association over approaches to minors.

Ward was the subject of a BBC Panorama investigation last year in which it was alleged he targeted underage players.

FA rules prohibit agents offering deals before 1 January in the year of a player's 16th birthday.

An FA statement said Ward "directly or indirectly made an approach to a minor on behalf of" his agency in 2019.

The statement added: "Adrian Ward and Colossal Sports Management Ltd have both been charged with a breach of the FA rule E1(b) in relation to both Mr Ward's personal activity as a registered intermediary and the activity of Colossal Sports Management Ltd."

Ward has until Friday, 15 April to respond.

Ward represented Manchester City's Raheem Sterling until 2020 but they split when their contract ended because the England forward wanted to take control of his affairs.