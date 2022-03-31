Last updated on .From the section Derby

Derby County have seven games remaining this season as they bid to avoid relegation

Joint administrators for Derby County say they are "not yet in a position" to confirm their preferred bidder.

Administrators Quantuma have been assessing offers for the Championship club since the deadline on Friday.

In a statement issued on Thursday, they expressed disappointment at "attempts by some parties to delay and undermine the process".

Derby, currently bottom of the table and eight points adrift of safety, have been in administration since September.

The Rams are next in action on Saturday at home to Preston as they try to avoid relegation to League One with seven games to play.

Quantuma also made reference to "movements on social media for fans to take decisive action" at the Preston match at Pride Park.

"Serious concerns about crowd safety have been raised," it said.

"In the event of unrest at the game, which may lead to the game being called off or being abandoned, supporters must be aware that this could severely compromise the club's ability to complete its fixtures for the season, which would lead to English Football League penalties, neither of which would not be looked upon favourably by bidders."

An EFL spokesperson told BBC Sport it will not be commenting at this stage of the bidding process.

Quantuma also stressed delays in identifying a preferred bidder are "beyond their control".

"We continue to work with those who have provided credible interest in the club and have prioritised these discussions over those who have submitted mere expressions of interest," a spokesperson said.

Derby have been deducted 21 points this season both for entering administration and for breaches of EFL financial regulations.

The process to buy the club after former owner Mel Morris placed it in administration has been protracted.

Earlier this month, Quantuma ended talks with long-time interested party, the Binnie family, after deciding their £30m offer was too low.