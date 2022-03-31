Close menu

Premier League clubs agree to five substitutes from 2022-23 season

Premier League clubs will be able to make five substitutions each game from next season after shareholders voted to change the rules.

The substitutions can be made on three occasions during a match, plus at half-time, and a total of nine substitutes can be named on the teamsheet.

Five substitutes were introduced across the game in May 2020 after the shutdown caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The rule was then abandoned for the compressed 2020-21 season.

The Premier League was the only major competition to ditch the rule because some clubs felt it gave those with bigger squads an unfair advantage.

More to follow.

