Since retiring from playing, John Deehan has managed Norwich, Wigan and was caretaker boss at Aston Villa

Former Aston Villa and Norwich City striker John Deehan has been living with Alzheimer's Disease for six years, his family have announced.

The 64-year-old made nearly 400 top-flight appearances between 1975 and 1990.

"Now seems like the right time to inform you that for several years my husband John Deehan, former Aston Villa, West Bromwich Albion, Norwich City and Ipswich Town centre-forward has been battling a neurodegenerative disease," his wife Linda said.

"John has good days and bad days. He endeavours to continue to live and enjoy a normal life, as best as possible, however almost every day we are confronted with a new challenge."

A study by Glasgow University in 2019 found former professional footballers are three and a half times more likely to die with dementia than people of the same age range in the general population.

Deehan helped Villa clinch the 1977 League Cup, and won the same trophy with Norwich City in 1985. He is a member of the Norwich City Hall of Fame and was on the coaching staff at Carrow Road when Mike Walker's team finished third in the inaugural Premier League season.

Linda Deehan said her husband's passion for football remains.

"If you come across him at a match or elsewhere, please don't be afraid to interact with him. Please understand that John may not be able to converse in the way he once did, but he still loves to talk about football and share a laugh," she added.

Fellow former Norwich striker Chris Sutton, who was coached by Deehan at the club, tweeted in support.

Chris Sutton's father, also an ex-player, died in 2020 after battling dementia.

Former Norwich player Darren Eadie also shared his support for Deehan.