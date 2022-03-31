Aberdeen beat Hibs last time out to stay in the hunt for a top-six place

Jim Goodwin has studied "all the different permutations" as Aberdeen try to rescue a disappointing season with a Scottish Premiership top-six spot.

With just two fixtures left before the split, the Pittodrie side are 10th.

However, they are just two points behind Hibernian and Livingston, who sit fifth and and sixth, and four adrift of fourth-place Dundee United.

"I know every single outcome that needs to happen," said Goodwin, whose side visit bottom club Dundee on Saturday.

"I have been watching it all very closely and doing all the different permutations. It is outwith our control, that is the frustrating part of it, but we have to focus on ourselves and make sure we win the game.

"A draw is no use. We have to approach the game in a real positive mindset, albeit we know it is not going to be easy. Dundee are fighting for their lives.

"It might be one of those games we just have to roll our sleeves up and give a really good gritty team performance. I don't care how we get the result."

Prior to their last match, at home to Hibs, Goodwin - who replaced Stephen Glass as manager in mid-February - said he felt his side needed maximum points from their final three pre-split outings.

They kept hopes alive by beating the capital club 3-1, ending a 10-game winless run with the first win of Goodwin's tenure, and have Ross County at home after the trip to Dens Park.

Defender Ross McCrorie has backed his team-mates to "thrive" under the pressure of trying to ensure Aberdeen do not finish in the bottom six for the first time since 2013.

"We have put ourselves in a sticky situation, from the start of the season we have not been good enough results wise," said the 24-year-old.

"We have put a lot of pressure on ourselves now so it is up to us to come out for these two games all guns firing and hopefully take six points."