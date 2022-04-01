Sportscene Predictions: Amy Irons v Steven Thompson
Amy Irons is back and looking to put the pundits in their place after her BBC Scotland's The Nine colleague Laura McGhie fell to a narrow defeat on stand-in duties.
Former Scotland striker Steven Thompson provides the opposition as the pair take on the challenge of forecasting the outcomes of the weekend's Scottish Premiership games.
A correct score is worth 40 points, with a correct result worth 10.
|Amy
|Steven Thompson
|Dundee v Aberdeen
|0-2
|1-2
|Hibernian v Dundee Utd
|1-0
|1-1
|Motherwell v St Mirren
|2-1
|2-1
|Ross County v Hearts
|1-2
|2-2
|St Johnstone v Livingston
|1-1
|1-0
|Rangers v Celtic (Sun)
|1-1
|3-3
All games at 15:00 GMT on Saturday unless stated
PUNDIT LEADERBOARD 2021-22
|Pundit
|Score
|Chris Iwelumo
|170 & 50
|Neil Alexander
|100
|Richard Foster
|80 & 50
|Kris Doolan
|80
|Richard Gordon
|70
|Stuart Kettlewell
|70
|Craig Levein
|70
|Rory Loy
|70 & 60
|James McFadden
|70
|Michael Stewart
|70
|Charlie Adam
|60
|Tam Cowan
|60
|Julie Fleeting
|60
|Allan Preston
|60 & 30
|Stuart Cosgrove
|50
|Mark Hateley
|50
|Willie Miller
|50
|Leanne Crichton
|40 & 20
|Kenny Miller
|40
|Steven Thompson
|40
|Rachel Corsie
|30
|Craig Easton
|20
|Marvin Bartley
|10
|Derek Ferguson
|10
|Total scores
|Amy
|1350
|Pundits
|1590
|Amy v Pundits
|P29
|W12
|D3
|L14