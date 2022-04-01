Close menu

Sportscene Predictions: Amy Irons v Steven Thompson

Amy Irons

Amy Irons is back and looking to put the pundits in their place after her BBC Scotland's The Nine colleague Laura McGhie fell to a narrow defeat on stand-in duties.

Former Scotland striker Steven Thompson provides the opposition as the pair take on the challenge of forecasting the outcomes of the weekend's Scottish Premiership games.

A correct score is worth 40 points, with a correct result worth 10.

AmySteven Thompson
Dundee v Aberdeen0-21-2
Hibernian v Dundee Utd1-01-1
Motherwell v St Mirren2-12-1
Ross County v Hearts1-22-2
St Johnstone v Livingston1-11-0
Rangers v Celtic (Sun)1-13-3

All games at 15:00 GMT on Saturday unless stated

PUNDIT LEADERBOARD 2021-22

PunditScore
Chris Iwelumo170 & 50
Neil Alexander100
Richard Foster80 & 50
Kris Doolan80
Richard Gordon70
Stuart Kettlewell70
Craig Levein70
Rory Loy70 & 60
James McFadden70
Michael Stewart70
Charlie Adam60
Tam Cowan60
Julie Fleeting60
Allan Preston60 & 30
Stuart Cosgrove50
Mark Hateley50
Willie Miller50
Leanne Crichton40 & 20
Kenny Miller40
Steven Thompson40
Rachel Corsie30
Craig Easton20
Marvin Bartley10
Derek Ferguson10
Total scores
Amy1350
Pundits1590
Amy v Pundits
P29W12D3L14

