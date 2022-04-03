Gemma Grainger was selected from over 60 applicants who applied to succeed Jayne Ludlow

Women's World Cup qualifier: Wales v France Venue: Parc y Scarlets, Llanelli Date : Friday, 8 April Kick-off: 19:15 BST Coverage: Live on BBC Two Wales, full commentary on BBC Radio Wales, Radio Cymru and live (text and watch) coverage on the BBC Sport website and app.

"We want to qualify for a major tournament and be competitive and then do it again. That is the aim."

When Gemma Grainger took over as Wales' manager in March 2021, her aims for the national side seemed ambitious.

A year later and Wales' women are on course for a first World Cup qualifying play-off berth and are enjoying record crowds for their home games.

Grainger has made an immediate impact with Wales' women impressing in games against higher ranked opposition, from her very first game in charge.

BBC Sport Wales takes an inside look at Grainger's first year as Wales boss.

Gemma Grainger had worked exclusively within the Football Association before taking the Wales head coach role spending 11 years working with the England age group setup, as head coach of women’s teams from under-15 to under-23.

Filling big shoes

Grainger joined the Football Association of Wales (FAW) and the Wales women's set-up in March 2021 at a time when there had been continuous growth and increased success on the field at all age levels, but much of the credit for that went to her predecessor, Jayne Ludlow.

Ludlow, one of Wales' greatest women's players and their longest tenured manager was popular with her players and news of her departure in January 2021, left the Wales squad "sad, surprised and emotional", with the former Arsenal captain the only person to preside over more than 50 Wales women's international matches.

Wales twice came close to reaching a play-off for a first major finals under Ludlow, finishing second to England in World Cup qualifying in 2018, a campaign which saw Wales go 687 minutes without conceding a goal.

Wales were also edged out by Northern Ireland in European Championship qualifying in 2020, losing out on a head-to-head record after two draws, making it a tall order for Grainger to immediately make a mark of improvement.

With no playing pedigree similar to Ludlow's and with her coaching background being exclusively in England within the Football Association, hitting the ground running with Wales looked a tall order.

That she has done so, and done so quickly, would surprise many, but not those who know Grainger well.

"Gemma is a top, top coach, young and hungry and wants her side to do well," former England midfielder Karen Carney told BBC Sport Wales.

"I know Gemma through the England set-up and have worked with her, I like how she taps into a players' psyche and her ability to get the best out of them."

That praise is shared by another person who worked closely with Grainger during her time at the Football Association, Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper.

"She is a really good coach, a really good leader, and she has a really good idea of the game and how it should be played," he said.

Wales' players went caving and climbing in an activity day organised by Gemma Grainger

Impressing on and off the field

Grainger, 34, has purely and simply won over her players, doing so in a matter of weeks and months and ensuring the close-knit squad remain as motivated as ever.

There has been an increased focus on Wales playing to their strengths, with world class talent like Jess Fishlock and captain Sophie Ingle allowed to play in the roles they thrive in at club level.

Grainger also thrives on the little details. The regular phone calls with players. The tips on what they should be reading, often resulting in Grainger giving her players books out of the boot of her car, which doubles as her personal library. There was a bonding trip to the Brecon Beacons with some climbing and caving and time spent with Marines.

"She's so positive, she has inspired us in the first few days and after the first meeting, I think everyone walked out feeling inspired and itching to get out onto the pitch and as a manager that's the influence you want to have on your players," midfielder Angharad James said.

That endorsement is shared by Wales' most capped player, Fishlock.

"I have no doubt Gemma will get the absolute best out of every person in this group and that is super exciting," Fishlock told BBC Sport Wales.

"How she has been and carried herself with our group is nothing short of phenomenal, she has been a breath of fresh air and refreshing. She's so personable and easy to talk to.

"Gemma knows what she wants. She seems like she knows how to get there and she needs us to believe that we can get there too."

Gemma Grainger's first game in charge saw Wales defeated by a Canada side that went on to win gold at the Olympics

Raising the game

Grainger's aim has been to ensure Wales are as prepared as possible to reach a major finals, with all steps taken to make any marginal gains.

That has meant a focus on tougher friendlies, with Olympic champions Canada, Norway and Scotland all picked for being a stiff challenge.

Wales competed at the Pinatar Cup in February, impressing against Scotland and holding Belgium to a draw. Even the penalty shoot-out defeat by Belgium should be a good learning experience.

Wales are on course in their World Cup group as they lie in second place, losing only to runaway group leaders France as they target a play-off berth, which is Wales' to lose with four qualifiers remaining.

Grainger has done everything to try to elevate the national side, both on the pitch and in training, as well as with community events designed to increase the visibility of the women's team.

"The intensity of training is very high. We are seeing her style of play and philosophy coming through and it's a very exciting time to be playing in a Wales shirt," Orlando Pride midfielder James added.

That Grainger's training sessions are so popular is no surprise to Carney.

"She was great to me, I always got excited to do technical drills with her," she said.

"I think that's a great asset for Wales, she's hungry and wants to be a success and put Wales where they want to be. She's got big aspirations.

"I remember having a conversation with her once when she said 'I want to be the best coach in the world'."

Neither Grainger or Wales are where they want to be, yet.

However, a year on from her appointment and both manager and national team are heading in the right direction.