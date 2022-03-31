Last updated on .From the section Football

The USA missed out on qualification for the World Cup finals in Russia in 2018

The United States and Mexico secured their place at this year's World Cup finals in Qatar after securing the results needed to claim the last two Concacaf automatic qualifying places.

The USA lost 2-0 to Costa Rica, who had to win by at least six goals to take third spot from Gregg Berhalter's side.

Wolves striker Raul Jiminez was on the scoresheet as Mexico eased past El Salvador 2-0 to finish second.

Canada lost 1-0 to Panama but had already secured top spot in qualifying.

Having finished fourth in the standings, Costa Rica will now face New Zealand in a play-off in June for a place at the World Cup, which gets under way on 21 November. The draw for the finals is on Friday in Doha.

'It's definitely been a rollercoaster'

Mexico finished second in qualifying, level on points but with a worse goal difference than leaders Canada

It would have taken a freakish set of results on Wednesday to deny Mexico or the USA their place in Qatar.

Two second-half goals in eight minutes by Juan Vargas and Anthony Contreras raised hopes of a miracle for Costa Rica, but the USA regrouped to close out the game, qualifying ahead of their opponents on goal difference.

"I'm extremely proud of this group," said USA and Chelsea forward Christian Pulisic, whose country failed to qualify for the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

"It's a bit of a weird feeling right now because I hate to lose so much. But I'm really proud and I can't wait to go to the World Cup.

"It's definitely been a rollercoaster."

Mexico ended their see-saw qualifying campaign with a victory which ensures they will continue their record of appearing at every men's World Cup since 1994.

Uriel Antuna jabbed home in the first half before Jiminez sealed the win from the penalty spot.

In Wednesday's other qualifying game, Jamaica defeated Honduras 2-1.